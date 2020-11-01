Florent Payet Out of Racing in Lousa After a Serious Crash

Nov 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Florent Payet has announced on social media that he will be missing the final in Lousa after a nasty crash which has resulted in an aeropleura (pneumothorax).

The crash happened on the big triple after his wheel exploded and he was thrown over the bars. Florent is now having his lung drained and says that there is nothing serious although he is in a lot of pain and having breathing difficulties.

This is not the way i’d like to finish that pretty strange 2020 season but racing is tough. I exploded my wheel on the big tripple during yesterday’s final and went over the bar, the huge impact cause me a aeropleura (pneumothorax). My lung is now being drained. Nothing really bad but lot of pain and some difficulty to breath. I would like to thanks all of you for your amazing support, message and good vibes a special one for my girl @anne.fst and of course all the @scottdhfactory crew. I am now safe from any big troubles and will start recovery ASAP, hopefully back on my island close to family soon. Cheers you all! SANKA @bikeonscott @ridefoxbike @maxxisbike @trpcycling @syncrosbike

We're wishing Florent a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding and racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Florent Payet DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Is this the type of crash riders are having because they are fatigued? After 4-5 riding straight surely increases chances of crashes/ injuries.
Like Greg Minaar said, might be worth having a day rest between the 2 races if UCI wants to do double headers next year
  • 2 0
 Double Headers are fantastic for us fans, but a rest day would definitely be beneficial for the riders. Plus they would have more than ample time to track walk properly as well.
  • 3 0
 heal up big boy!! had the same 3 times! i feel with you!!
  • 2 0
 Oh man, had a bad feeling during the race because of the long break. Heal up Flo!
  • 1 2
 Curse of Enves again?

