Florent Payet Out of Racing in Lousa After a Serious Crash

This is not the way i’d like to finish that pretty strange 2020 season but racing is tough. I exploded my wheel on the big tripple during yesterday’s final and went over the bar, the huge impact cause me a aeropleura (pneumothorax). My lung is now being drained. Nothing really bad but lot of pain and some difficulty to breath. I would like to thanks all of you for your amazing support, message and good vibes a special one for my girl @anne.fst and of course all the @scottdhfactory crew. I am now safe from any big troubles and will start recovery ASAP, hopefully back on my island close to family soon. Cheers you all! SANKA @bikeonscott @ridefoxbike @maxxisbike @trpcycling @syncrosbike
5 Comments
Like Greg Minaar said, might be worth having a day rest between the 2 races if UCI wants to do double headers next year
