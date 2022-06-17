Florian Nicolai Announces Plans to Take a Break from Racing

Florian Nicolai has revealed on social media
that he will be missing this weekend's racing in Petzen-Jamnica as he plans to take a break from racing.
After starting his 10th season of racing Florian has said he is struggling with the mental side of the sport and doesn't feel he can fully commit to the risks of racing. Florian has taken the tough choice to take a break from racing to refocus on his family and will be missing the second round of the EWS.
|Since their creation in @world_enduro in 2013 I have participated in all the rounds, and I think I am one of the only ones in this situation, with strong moments, but also harder moments made of stress and sacrifices. As I start this 10th season, a certain mental wear and tear has unfortunately set in.
Beyond that, the necessary commitment and risk-taking that are essential to this sport no longer correspond to my state of mind at the moment... I am going to be a father and I want to take a break to refocus on my family. I want to enjoy every moments of this wonderful Adventure!
So it is with a lot of emotion that I will not be at the start of the race in Austria this weekend.
This summer will be the time for me to recharge my batteries, to recharge my energy and positive vibes to come back stronger physically and mentally with lots of projects for the future.
I prefer to be honest and clear with my current partners, @bh_bikes but also @dvosuspension @tayachain @michelinbicycle and all the others, by taking this decision early in the season. Thank you for your support in good times and bad. I hope I can count on your understanding.
I would also like to thank my family and friends who have supported me for so many years!
See you soon on your bike or in your pushchair—Florian Nicolai
Photo: Matt Wragg/Rocky Mountain
We wish Florian all the best with his plans.
7 Comments
It makes me think of George St-Pierre who took a break from UFC fighting a few years ago. I can’t imagine the pressure of being the champion for so many years with all the best fighters on the planet wanting to demolish you at each fight. He abandoned his champion title and only came back for one last fight. Good on him he now enjoys a decent health for a happy retirement. He could have stayed too long and change everything for the worst.
Good on any racer who feels that it’s time to chill as well.
Even if you're not concerned about a catastrophic crash, regular old broken bones and sprained limbs can sure impede your ability to parent well. The key now is have fun and keep the wheel side down.