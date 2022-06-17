Florian Nicolai Announces Plans to Take a Break from Racing

Jun 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Florian Nicolai comes from just an hour or so down the coast from here in Finale so knows well how to ride on these kind of trails. He has yet to get his maiden EWS win but that is precisley what he needs if he wants to stand a chance of denying Richie Rude his crown.

Florian Nicolai has revealed on social media that he will be missing this weekend's racing in Petzen-Jamnica as he plans to take a break from racing.

After starting his 10th season of racing Florian has said he is struggling with the mental side of the sport and doesn't feel he can fully commit to the risks of racing. Florian has taken the tough choice to take a break from racing to refocus on his family and will be missing the second round of the EWS.

bigquotesSince their creation in @world_enduro in 2013 I have participated in all the rounds, and I think I am one of the only ones in this situation, with strong moments, but also harder moments made of stress and sacrifices. As I start this 10th season, a certain mental wear and tear has unfortunately set in.

Beyond that, the necessary commitment and risk-taking that are essential to this sport no longer correspond to my state of mind at the moment... I am going to be a father ‍‍and I want to take a break to refocus on my family. I want to enjoy every moments of this wonderful Adventure!

So it is with a lot of emotion that I will not be at the start of the race in Austria this weekend.

This summer will be the time for me to recharge my batteries, to recharge my energy and positive vibes to come back stronger physically and mentally with lots of projects for the future.

I prefer to be honest and clear with my current partners, @bh_bikes but also @dvosuspension @tayachain @michelinbicycle and all the others, by taking this decision early in the season. Thank you for your support in good times and bad. I hope I can count on your understanding.

I would also like to thank my family and friends who have supported me for so many years!

See you soon on your bike or in your pushchairFlorian Nicolai


EWS 8 2016. Finale Ligure Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Florian Nicolai had an ok day today - in sixth and 18 seconds off the lead he is not out of touch but he needs a big day tomorrow if he wants to be on the podium tomorrow evening.
Photo: Matt Wragg/Rocky Mountain

We wish Florian all the best with his plans.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Florian Nicolai Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Nose wheelie pivot turn king.
  • 6 0
 What an amazing career. Best of luck to you, and kudos for making your mental and physical health a priority for you and your family. Stay healthy man, your new baby will certainly push your mental fitness!
  • 5 1
 I have a lot of respect for that. Racing at that level involves so much risks of a life changing accident and I can totally understand that at some point a racer doesn’t have that hunger anymore.

It makes me think of George St-Pierre who took a break from UFC fighting a few years ago. I can’t imagine the pressure of being the champion for so many years with all the best fighters on the planet wanting to demolish you at each fight. He abandoned his champion title and only came back for one last fight. Good on him he now enjoys a decent health for a happy retirement. He could have stayed too long and change everything for the worst.

Good on any racer who feels that it’s time to chill as well.
  • 6 0
 Good for him on realizing when it is time to take a break
  • 2 0
 Totally get it. Before kids I raced airplanes and heliskied in Alaska a lot. Your risk tolerance completely changes when kids are depending on you.
  • 1 0
 Raced airplanes? Is this a thing?
  • 1 0
 100%. I was just having this conversation on the trail with a guy yesterday - "I've slowed down a bit since having kids."

Even if you're not concerned about a catastrophic crash, regular old broken bones and sprained limbs can sure impede your ability to parent well. The key now is have fun and keep the wheel side down.





