Florian Nicolai Announces Plans to Take a Break from Racing





Beyond that, the necessary commitment and risk-taking that are essential to this sport no longer correspond to my state of mind at the moment... I am going to be a father ‍‍and I want to take a break to refocus on my family. I want to enjoy every moments of this wonderful Adventure!



So it is with a lot of emotion that I will not be at the start of the race in Austria this weekend.



This summer will be the time for me to recharge my batteries, to recharge my energy and positive vibes to come back stronger physically and mentally with lots of projects for the future.



I prefer to be honest and clear with my current partners, @bh_bikes but also @dvosuspension



I would also like to thank my family and friends who have supported me for so many years!



See you soon on your bike or in your pushchair Since their creation in @world_enduro in 2013 I have participated in all the rounds, and I think I am one of the only ones in this situation, with strong moments, but also harder moments made of stress and sacrifices. As I start this 10th season, a certain mental wear and tear has unfortunately set in.Beyond that, the necessary commitment and risk-taking that are essential to this sport no longer correspond to my state of mind at the moment... I am going to be a father ‍‍and I want to take a break to refocus on my family. I want to enjoy every moments of this wonderful Adventure!So it is with a lot of emotion that I will not be at the start of the race in Austria this weekend.This summer will be the time for me to recharge my batteries, to recharge my energy and positive vibes to come back stronger physically and mentally with lots of projects for the future.I prefer to be honest and clear with my current partners, @bh_bikes but also @dvosuspension @tayachain @michelinbicycle and all the others, by taking this decision early in the season. Thank you for your support in good times and bad. I hope I can count on your understanding.I would also like to thank my family and friends who have supported me for so many years!See you soon on your bike or in your pushchair — Florian Nicolai