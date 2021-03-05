Florian Nicolai Dislocates Shoulder While Testing in Southern France

Florian Nicolai dislocated his shoulder in a crash in Southern France. He was riding and testing with his teammate Hattie Harnden and their mechanic Andy Lund when he lost his front wheel in a corner and hit the ground hard.They didn't have a phone with them, so they waited until their coach arrived and could call for help. He went to the hospital by helicopter.Florian says he has a dislocated shoulder but luckily no broken bones. He is anticipating spending 15-20 days with his arm immobilized, then at least a month in physiotherapy before he's back up to speed.We hope his recovery goes smoothly and look forward to seeing him back on the bike.