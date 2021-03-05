Florian Nicolai Dislocates Shoulder While Testing in Southern France

Mar 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Florian Nicolai has made the move to Trek will the move make Flo fly faster

Florian Nicolai dislocated his shoulder in a crash in Southern France. He was riding and testing with his teammate Hattie Harnden and their mechanic Andy Lund when he lost his front wheel in a corner and hit the ground hard.


They didn't have a phone with them, so they waited until their coach arrived and could call for help. He went to the hospital by helicopter.


Florian says he has a dislocated shoulder but luckily no broken bones. He is anticipating spending 15-20 days with his arm immobilized, then at least a month in physiotherapy before he's back up to speed.

We hope his recovery goes smoothly and look forward to seeing him back on the bike.

Posted In:
Other Injuries Florian Nicolai


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
118665 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
53508 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
53279 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
52012 views
Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs
50851 views
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
47869 views
Slack Randoms: Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice, A New Suspension Stem & More
46861 views
First Look: Saracen Goes Direct & Launches 5 Brand New Bikes
45512 views

23 Comments

  • 19 0
 He got oxygen and an airlift for a dislocated shoulder? They wouldn’t even give me muscle relaxants or pin meds while they yanked on my shoulder for 45 min in the ER. The second time I just relocated it myself and rode down the mountain on my bike.
  • 3 3
 MotoGP they ride the next day
  • 5 0
 Benefit of the doubt, they may have thought it was more serious than a dislocated shoulder and didn’t want to take a chance.
  • 2 0
 @bocomtb: Well, Florian sat there "for several hours." I guess that made everything worse. I'd take everything they offered. Good on Florian for living in a First World country.
  • 1 0
 We all know what rachel atherton did when she dislocated hers ;-)
  • 1 0
 @Stokedonthis: It's all relative. I broke my tip/fib in multiple places. I tractionedand move the big chunks back in place an splinted my leg, then proceeded to hop out of the canyon using my bike as a walker. But it's all relative.
Maybe on another day it would have different. No judgement toward Florian at all.
  • 1 0
 Me too. They stuffed me in the corner of the waiting room and basically forgot about me until they could be bothered to do some x-rays and put it back. Happened again a few months later and I just had a friend out back in place that time.
  • 1 0
 @jimmythehat: You mean some MotoGP guys will race next daySmile
  • 8 0
 Never dislocate your shoulder. Oh, and helicopters are only fun when they're taking you to the top, so avoid this type of scenario.
  • 7 0
 How do three riders not have a phone between them?
  • 9 4
 That euro healthcare must be nice. "ma I got a splinter! CALL THE CHOPPA"
  • 2 0
 It depends a lot. I don't know about every single country, but mountain rescue helicopters are often separated from the healthcare system, so, unless you have insurance its possible to receive a hefty bill in the mail later
  • 7 4
 Wow - we'd be lucky to get a side x side Gator to drag our sorry asses off the mountain here in the states....let alone a chopper.
  • 1 0
 Choppers and side by side rescues happen often Colorado at least (was there for 10 years). Not sure how things are in your neck of the woods, but solid there and seems to be that way here in Northwest Arkansas area. Really depends on your location and if they are used to handling backwoods operations.
  • 4 0
 Flight rescue is extremely common in mountainous terrain. Does your disdain for America make you ignorant to alpine activities?

Better have some good health insurance, however
  • 3 0
 Depending on where you live in the US there may be a good solution. The state of NH sells "Hike Safe" cards for $25. From the state website: "People who obtain the cards are not liable to repay rescue costs if they need to be rescued."

I'm not sure whether other states do something similar, but it's a good solution for folks who are in the wilderness pretty often. And the money goes toward the Search and Rescue Fund regardless, so it's a good cause as well as cheap insurance.
  • 1 0
 @maximumunicorn: Damn. That's downright decent.
  • 1 0
 I just got surgery to put my glenoid back together after a recent crash. Luckily my arm popped right back in with no fuss, maybe thanks to all that extra clearance from the break, lol... Good luck!
  • 1 0
 This might just be me but if I was hurt then I don’t think I would be saying “Fred get the gram out take out cool photo”. Sponsors will love it
  • 2 0
 I feel for the guy, that's awful.
  • 2 1
 Ouch. Hope recovery is speedy and goes well.
  • 1 0
 Airlifted for a dislocated shoulder? Why
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009149
Mobile Version of Website