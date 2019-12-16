Florian Nicolai Announces Departure From Canyon Factory Racing

Dec 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

After a stunning season that saw him just miss out on the overall EWS title, Florian Nicolai has announced he is leaving Canyon for a new team in 2020. Nicolai joined the German team at the start of the 2018 season and only failed to finish in the top 10 three times in two seasons. His crowning achievement with the team was his maiden EWS win at round two in Tasmania round in March this year.

bigquotesToday I would like to thank Canyon and all the staff who accompanied me during these two years, and who allowed me to carry out two exceptional seasons!! thank you guys you are amazing!!! Now it's time for me to start new projects! Stay connected, news are comingFlorian Nicolai

bigquotesThanks for the last two amazing years, your hard work and dedication for racing was shown in this year's epic championship battle. The memories will last a lifetime, see you on the race track!Canyon Factory Racing

Pinned and into second for Florian Nicolai

We've no official news on where Nicolai is heading next but he recently posted a picture of his passport and some plane tickets with the destination Madison, Wisconsin, which means that he's either having some talks with Trek or, the obvious conclusion, that Schwinn is fielding an EWS team next year.

Earlier this week we reported that Ines Thoma has extended her contract with Canyon so that just leaves Dimitri Tordo's future yet to be settled left from the team. Will Florian be replaced by a new rider or are Canyon scaling down their enduro operation to make room for something else? We'll update you with more information as we get it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Canyon Florian Nicolai Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 He will racing the 2020 Schwinn Homegrown Enduro. Just heard it from Wiki.
  • 1 0
 I better take a trek over to the team rumors forum and see what those guys think.
  • 1 0
 Moving to Santa Cruz? Their ews team is not as strong as dh team
  • 1 0
 Trek.
  • 1 0
 Here we go again.....

