Florian Nicolai Parts Ways with Trek

Trek Factory Racing Enduro and Florian Nicolai have parted ways after a two-year partnership together.
The French rider joined the Trek flagship team following a season-long battle with Sam Hill in 2019 that saw him just pipped to the EWS overall title
in the final run of the season. Florian carried that form into 2020 with his new team and picked up two second-place finishes in the disrupted season but struggled with injury and illness in 2021 and his best result was an eighth-place picked up at the EWS-E.
|I really liked being a part of this big bike brand that could be professional while also maintaining a family atmosphere. We had so many great moments. It was great to spend so much time riding next to Pedro [Burns], and seeing how much Hattie [Harnden] progressed race after race. Big thanks to all of the staff — the mechanics, manager and physio — for their help all season.—Florian Nicolai
|There may not be a more spirited competitor and teammate in the sport. Florian and Trek will be parting ways at the end of 2021, but we’re incredibly grateful for his time with the team. Perhaps most importantly, Flo helped make TFR one of the most tight-knit teams on the circuit with his kindness and humor. Thank you, Flo! And all the best on the next steps of your career.—Trek
We haven't yet had confirmation where Florian will be heading to next but we previously speculated in our 2021 Team Rumours article
that it could be one of the French teams. Flo declined to comment but we'll post the official news when we get it.
