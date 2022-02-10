close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Florian Nicolai Signs with BH Racing

Feb 10, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Florian Nicolai has announced he will be racing for the BH Racing enduro team in 2022.

Nicolai moves to the Spanish brand after two seasons with Trek where he earned two second-place finishes and an eighth in the EWS-E. He will race alongside the 2021 overall EWS winner Melanie Pugin and Karim Amour.

bigquotesWe are pleased to announce the signature with BH Racing Enduro Team. I start a new performance process, I bet on this structure world champion with Melanie Pugin and Karim Amour. Can’t wait to show you my new partners and my new bike soonFlorian Nicolai

bigquotesBienvenue Florian Nicolai | BH Enduro Racing Team 2022

Florian Nicolaï is a very well-known name in enduro cycling. Capable of reaching the podium in the general classification of the Enduro World Series, he has nothing to prove about his talent and abilities on a bike. Known on the international circuit as “Flying Flo”, he is an extremely quick rider from the prolific French enduro youth team who, in recent months, has also successfully tried his luck in e-bike competitions.BH Bikes


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Bh Florian Nicolai


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
58661 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
55425 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
52481 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
43723 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
40491 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
39770 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
35504 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
34562 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice, but his videos should be all nose turns all the time: gfycat.com/madinferioratlasmoth
  • 1 0
 Awesome news. Looking forward to seeing him back on the podium.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007599
Mobile Version of Website