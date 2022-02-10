Florian Nicolai Signs with BH Racing

Bienvenue Florian Nicolai | BH Enduro Racing Team 2022



Florian Nicolaï is a very well-known name in enduro cycling. Capable of reaching the podium in the general classification of the Enduro World Series, he has nothing to prove about his talent and abilities on a bike. Known on the international circuit as “Flying Flo”, he is an extremely quick rider from the prolific French enduro youth team who, in recent months, has also successfully tried his luck in e-bike competitions. — BH Bikes