Florian Nicolai Signs with BH Racing

Florian Nicolai has announced he will be racing for the BH Racing enduro team in 2022.
Nicolai moves to the Spanish brand after two seasons with Trek
where he earned two second-place finishes and an eighth in the EWS-E. He will race alongside the 2021 overall EWS winner Melanie Pugin and Karim Amour.
|We are pleased to announce the signature with BH Racing Enduro Team. I start a new performance process, I bet on this structure world champion with Melanie Pugin and Karim Amour. Can’t wait to show you my new partners and my new bike soon—Florian Nicolai
|Bienvenue Florian Nicolai | BH Enduro Racing Team 2022
Florian Nicolaï is a very well-known name in enduro cycling. Capable of reaching the podium in the general classification of the Enduro World Series, he has nothing to prove about his talent and abilities on a bike. Known on the international circuit as “Flying Flo”, he is an extremely quick rider from the prolific French enduro youth team who, in recent months, has also successfully tried his luck in e-bike competitions.—BH Bikes
