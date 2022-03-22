close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

FloSports Announces Broadcasting Partnership with Life Time Grand Prix Series

Mar 22, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Leadville Trail 100

FloSports announced today that it has reached an agreement with Life Time, the company that now owns Sea Otter, to broadcast the new Life Time Grand Prix series, a six-event series in which 60 cyclists will compete in six events for a prize purse of $250,000.

The live broadcasts will start at the first series event, the Fuego XC 80k at the Sea Otter Classic next month. Made up of half gravel and half mountain bike races, the Life Time Grand Prix will include the 200-mile Unbound Gravel, Crushar in the Tushar, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and the Chequamegon MTB Festival before finishing in October at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, AR. (Of course, the 60 racers competing in the Grand Prix will be up against the other thousands that sell out events like the Leadville 100.)

This partnership marks an influx of investment to mountain bike broadcasting, also seen recently when Discovery bought the World Cup broadcast rights, and we may see mountain biking garner increasing public interest and support from the sport's new level of exposure.

FloSports already has a long-term partnership with the UCI and broadcasts road events such as Flanders Classics, the Paris-Roubaix, and more. It recently announced it would carry the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift exclusively in Canada and recently broadcasted the 2021 Cyclocross World Championships in North America.

bigquotesWe’re proud to be the broadcast home of Life Time’s inaugural Grand Prix series and we look forward to accelerating the growth of cycling in the United States. Our partnership with Life Time furthers our commitment to serve the cycling community with premium coverage of thrilling events by promoting the impressive participants set to compete in this series.Ryan Fenton, Director of Global Rights and Acquisition at FloSports

FloSports is a subscription video service that aims to cover "underserved" sports, with sports like cycling, swimming, wrestling, and competitive fitness alongside the mainstream offerings like basketball and baseball in its 300,000-hour video library.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
64487 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
48637 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
41431 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
41057 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
39035 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
38980 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
38760 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
37481 views

2 Comments

  • 5 0
 The same FloSports that doesn't tell you up front that they charge 1yr completely at signup but advertise a monthly price, so you're still paying for poor quality streaming in the dead of winter whether you like it or not.
  • 1 0
 Also not advertised in $USD, but paid for in $USD, when they are the only available broadcaster in Canada...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007757
Mobile Version of Website