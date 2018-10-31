VIDEOS

Video: Flow - Where Control Meets Concentration

Oct 31, 2018
by Rob Hyatt  
by roboberto825
Views: 1,156    Faves: 7    Comments: 0



Over the passage of time, and the evolution of language, Ecstasy came to define moments out of the everyday ordinary routine. Within ancient civilizations such as the Greek, Mayan and Egyptian; common citizens would gather at sacred places like the Pyramids, and the Colosseum, lifting themselves to their ecstasies, leaving their everyday life. This departure has been observed over the centuries in the creative minds of the Renaissance's finest artists and craftsmen. During that time period it was observed that the truly remarkable would “achieve an ecstatic state to such a point that they feel as though they almost don’t exist. Where one’s hands seem to be devoid of one’s self and have nothing to do with what is happening, allowing the craft to flow out of itself.”





These creators don’t need to go to a place like this, a place they identify as their arena. They simply need their tool in hand, and the will to pursue another great challenge. The memory of past accomplishments launches these creators into another reality of one’s own moment of ecstasy. It’s in these moments when a creator has no possible leftover attention to dedicate to their own body’s feelings, thoughts, or problems to detract from their task. Hunger, exhaustion, and anxiety disappear; along with their identity and consciousness, simply because, there is not enough attention to retain its existence. As a result, reality is suspended, and unfiltered concentration takes hold.





This reaction is spontaneous to one who is well trained. The “Flow Experience” as it’s been called, bridges the gap of concentration and control, riding a fine line in which one experiences complete consumption of thought and action. Athletes of all nature experience this in their pursuits’ defining moments. There is an intense focus, one that leads to a sense of ecstasy, and perhaps clarity. An understanding of exactly what needs to be done from one fleeting moment to the next, to a point, where one forgets themselves, and feels part of something larger. When these conditions present themselves, what you are doing, becomes worth doing, for its own sake.





Individuals may have their own pursuits, but for everyone, the flow channel exists within. It exists when you are pursuing a passion and a higher outcome: perhaps out of need, perhaps for chasing a memory but in most cases, it’s for what we truly love. Flow. Let it find you. Let it take you. Never stop chasing it.

Climbers for Videographers

The "Beacon Line"

Drone Operator

Finally, Fall

Entertaining Friends

A-Team Reviewing Drone Footage
The Idea Man

The Video Man

Trusted Compadre'

Bunch of folks...

making a mountain biking video...

for the fun of it.


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
132366 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
117329 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
81296 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
76872 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
54018 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
53178 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
51281 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
46994 views

19 Comments

  • + 10
 aye!!! so sick dudes stoked to see this finally drop BEAST COAST with the rocks
  • + 10
 Wow guys thank you! We had so much fun shooting this!
  • + 3
 All very cool, but man, you guys are monsters to have him drive off with the bike on the rack and leave the dog behind. You know pooch knew exactly what he was missing out on. #traildogswanttocomealong
  • + 2
 @g-42: My thoughts too! And the look on his face, even though you couldn't see it in that shot, was definite FOMO
  • + 2
 @g-42: hahhahah
  • + 1
 Julien! thanks for your talent and professionalism behind the lens that made my riding look halfway decent!
  • + 8
 Roosting berms with no kneepads just who do you think you are!
  • + 8
 Bernie Senders, that's who.
  • + 13
 @ctbiker888: don't you mean "Bermie Senders"?
  • + 6
 Awesome video! And to see my home trails in the first sequence was just icing on the cake! Nice job to everyone involved.
  • + 7
 south west ct represent!!!!
  • + 4
 Awesome work on the video. Props on the trail skills. Great to see proper content of everyday trail riding. I assume this was east coast. I dig it.
  • + 6
 Damn! This is very moving work. Well done. Fist bump.
  • + 6
 So stoked to see this come out!
  • + 3
 Such a sick write up! Love the multiple perspectives on the flow state. It's the defining feature of what makes mountain biking so incredible.
  • + 5
 These cats know what time it is - well done boys, great work. Beast-COAST!
  • + 4
 agh! I thought Randy was going to make an appearance at the start of the second segment!
  • + 5
 Fantastic work, guys!
  • + 1
 Was totally loving this movie.... Until the part where the doggo was left at home while the boys go rip trails. Two giant thumbs down lol.
#nodoggoleftbehind

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043791
Mobile Version of Website