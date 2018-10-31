Video: Flow - Where Control Meets Concentration

Climbers for Videographers

The "Beacon Line"

Drone Operator

Finally, Fall

Entertaining Friends

A-Team Reviewing Drone Footage The Idea Man

The Video Man

Trusted Compadre'

Bunch of folks...

making a mountain biking video...

for the fun of it.

Over the passage of time, and the evolution of language, Ecstasy came to define moments out of the everyday ordinary routine. Within ancient civilizations such as the Greek, Mayan and Egyptian; common citizens would gather at sacred places like the Pyramids, and the Colosseum, lifting themselves to their ecstasies, leaving their everyday life. This departure has been observed over the centuries in the creative minds of the Renaissance's finest artists and craftsmen. During that time period it was observed that the truly remarkable would “achieve an ecstatic state to such a point that they feel as though they almost don’t exist. Where one’s hands seem to be devoid of one’s self and have nothing to do with what is happening, allowing the craft to flow out of itself.”These creators don’t need to go to a place like this, a place they identify as their arena. They simply need their tool in hand, and the will to pursue another great challenge. The memory of past accomplishments launches these creators into another reality of one’s own moment of ecstasy. It’s in these moments when a creator has no possible leftover attention to dedicate to their own body’s feelings, thoughts, or problems to detract from their task. Hunger, exhaustion, and anxiety disappear; along with their identity and consciousness, simply because, there is not enough attention to retain its existence. As a result, reality is suspended, and unfiltered concentration takes hold.This reaction is spontaneous to one who is well trained. The “Flow Experience” as it’s been called, bridges the gap of concentration and control, riding a fine line in which one experiences complete consumption of thought and action. Athletes of all nature experience this in their pursuits’ defining moments. There is an intense focus, one that leads to a sense of ecstasy, and perhaps clarity. An understanding of exactly what needs to be done from one fleeting moment to the next, to a point, where one forgets themselves, and feels part of something larger. When these conditions present themselves, what you are doing, becomes worth doing, for its own sake.Individuals may have their own pursuits, but for everyone, the flow channel exists within. It exists when you are pursuing a passion and a higher outcome: perhaps out of need, perhaps for chasing a memory but in most cases, it’s for what we truly love. Flow. Let it find you. Let it take you. Never stop chasing it.