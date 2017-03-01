PRESS RELEASES

Fly Racing's 2017 MTB Collection

Mar 1, 2017
by FLY RACING  
2017 FLY Racing MTB Collection.

From its backyard in the Boise Foothills to the craggy peaks of Whistler and beyond, FLY Racing MTB has reinvented the standard of quality with its most technologically advanced gear to date.

Featuring all-new jerseys, shorts, and protective gear designed for amateur and professional riders alike, FLY designers focused on the details so you don’t have to.

Gear up, and head out, the mountains are calling!




2017 FLY MTB Radium Downhill Racewear

New to the 2017 FLY MTB line is Radium Racewear, durable enough for downhill yet lightweight enough for enduro due to its advanced high-stretch Lite Hydrogen material. Laser-cut perforations in critical hot spots will keep you cool, and a comfortable soft internal liner allows you to focus on your landing instead of your gear.

2017 FLY Racing MTB Radium Downhill Racewear.
2017 FLY Racing MTB Collection.



2017 FLY MTB Jerseys and Shorts

FLY Racing MTB introduces an entirely new look with its 2017 jersey and short models.


2017 FLY Racing MTB Collection.
2017 FLY Racing MTB Collection.
2017 FLY Racing MTB Collection.
2017 FLY Racing MTB Shorts.



2017 FLY MTB Helmets

Push your limits with the WERX Carbon Helmet available with MIPS featuring premium aerospace carbon and Kevlar materials, or the Freestone Helmet with 17 vent ports and an on-the-go fit adjustment knob.


2017 FLY Racing MTB Helmets.
FLY Racing MTB 2017 Helmets.
FLY Racing MTB 2017 Helmets.
FLY Racing MTB 2017 Helmets.



2017 FLY MTB Gloves

From minimalist to padded protection, FLY Racing’s glove line includes a model for individual preference and riding conditions.


2017 FLY Racing MTB Gloves.
FLY Racing MTB 2017 Gloves.
FLY Racing MTB 2017 Gloves.



2017 FLY MTB Protection

In addition to its CE approved Prizm RPF (Reaktiv Prizm Foam) line, for 2017 FLY introduces three new protective pieces: the HDM (High-Density Memory) Cypher Knee; and HDM Lite Knee and Elbow guards.


2017 FLY Racing MTB Protection.
2017 FLY Racing MTB Protection.

For more information about FLY Racing’s 2017 MTB collection, visit http://www.flyracing.com/mtb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FlyRacingUSA/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlyRacingMTB/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlyRacingUSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FlyRacingUSA

