Fly Racing - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 6, Mont-Sainte-Anne

Aug 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Fly Racing World Cup DH Fantasy Contest

World Cup racing returns this weekend with the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne track hosting the sixth round of the season. The high-speed and relentlessly physical track is a fan-favourite and for good reason, it's fricken entertaining to watch and the racers are fully pinned.

Coming into this sixth round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill season, Fly Racing would like to reward a full kit and Werx helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 8:00am PDT on August 5th, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Fly Racing World Cup DH Fantasy Contest

What You Could Win

Two Fly Racing kits and Werx helmets are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.



How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 8:00ampm PDT on August 5th, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.


MENTIONS: @FlyRacing


74 Comments

  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Troy Brosnan

Pro Women:

1: Tracey Hannah
2: Rachel Atherton
3: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Elite Men:
1) Greg Minnaar
2) Loris Vergier
3) Danny Hart

Elite Women:
1) Rachel Atherton
2) Tracey Hannah
3) Myriam Nichole
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Minnarr
3. Brosnan

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Hart
2) Minaar
3) Brosnan
Women:
1) Nicole
2) Atherton
2) Seagrave
  • + 1
 1: Loic Bruni
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Danny Hart

Pro Women:

1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Danny Hart
2. Greg Minarr
3. Loic Bruni

Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tracey Hannah
3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Loic Bruni
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Mark Wallace

Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tracey Hannah
3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Greg minaar 2. Aaron gwin 3. Troy brosnan 1. Rachael Atherton 2. Tahnee seagrave 3. Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 1) Loic Bruni
2) Loris Vergier
3) Aaron Gwin

1) Rachel Atherton
2) Tracey Hannah
3 )Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tahnee Seagrave

Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Greg Minnar
3. Danny Hart
  • + 1
 Men
1: Loic Bruni
2: Aaron Gwin
3: troy Brosnan
Women
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 Men
1: Vergier
2: Brosnan
3: Gwin
Women
1: Atherton
2. Nichole
3: Hannah
  • + 1
 1) Loic Bruni
2) Loris Vergier
3) Aaron Gwin

1) Rachel Atherton
2) Myriam Nicole
3 )Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 Pro Men 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Greg Minaar 3. Loic Bruni Pro Women 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Troy Brosnan

Pro Women:

1: Tracey Hannah
2: Rachel Atherton
3: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Women: 1-Tahnée Seagrave, 2-Rachel Atherton,3-Tracey Hannah
Men:1-Loic Bruni,2-Troy Brosnan,3- Danny Hart
  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Danny Hart

Pro Women:

1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Troy Brosnan

Pro Women:

1: Rachel Atherton
2: Miriam Nicole
3: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men
1) Aaron Gwinn
2)Greg Minnaar
3)Loic Bruni

Women
1)Tracey Hannah
2)Rachel Atherton
3)Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Greg Minnaar

Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tracey Hannah
3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men: Minnaar Hart Fearon
Women: Atherton Hannah Siegenthaler
  • + 1
 Men 1 Hart 2 Gwin 3 Minaar Woman 1 Atherton 2 Nicole 3 Hannah
  • + 1
 Men:

1. Gwin
2. Brosnan
3. Hart

Women:

1. Atherton
2. Nicole
3. Hannah
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Hart
2) Gwin
3) Brosnan

Women:
1) Atherton
2) Seagrave
3) Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Brosnan 2. Minnar 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Hannah 3. Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:

Minaar, Gwin, & Hart

Ladies:

Nicole, Atherton, Hannah
  • + 1
 Gwin Brosnan Macdonald Hannah Atherton Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Minaar 3. Hart 1. Seagrave 2. Nicole 3. Atherton
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Minaar 3. Brosnan 1.Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Minaar 2. Brosnan 3. Hart W: 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Hanna
  • + 1
 Gwin Minnaar Hart Atherton Hannah Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Vernier 3. Brosnan 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Minaar
3. Brosnan

Women
1. Atherton
2. Nicole
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Minnaar Hart Gwin Hannah Atherton Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Minnaar 3. Hart 1. Seagrave 2. Atherton 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 Gwin Minnar Vergier Seagrave Atherton Hanna
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Minnar 3. Brosnan. 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Hannah.
  • + 1
 1-Gwinn 2- Hart 3- Minnaar 1- Atherton 2- Seagrave 3- Nicole
  • + 1
 1 Fearon 2. Gwin 3. Moir 1. Hannah 2. Atherton 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 true patriot!
  • + 1
 Women 1. Seagrave 2. Atherton 3. Hannah Men 1. Gwin 2. Minnaar 3. Hart
  • + 1
 Minnaar Gwin Hart Atherton Seagrave Nicole
  • + 0
 1 : Danny Hart
2 : Sick Mick Hannah
3 : Phil Atwil

1 : Seagrave
2 : Nicole
3 : Atherton
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Minnaar 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Hart 2. Brosnan 3. Gwin 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 1 Gwin 2 Minaar 3 Brosnan 1 Atherton 2 Seagrave 3 Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Gwin
2: Minnaar
3: Bruni

1: Atherton
2: Seagrave
3: Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Hart 2. Gwin 3. Minaar 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Hart 2. Brosnan 3. Minnaar 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Gwin
2) Hart
3) Minaar

Women:
1) Nicole
2) Atherton
3) Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2.Brosnan 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 2. Hannah
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Hart
2) Gwin
3) Brosnan
Women:
1) Atherton
2) Seagrave
3) Nicole
  • + 1
 1 - Gwin 2 - Minaar 3 - Hart 1 - Atherton 2 - Nicole 3 - Hannah
  • + 1
 1 Gwin 2 Minaar 3 Brosnan 1 Atherton 2 Nicole 3 Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men Minnaar Bruni Moir Women Atherton Hannah Nicole
  • + 1
 Mens 1 Gwin 2 Minnaar 3 Hart Womens 1 Atherton 2 Nicole 3 Carpenter
  • + 1
 1Gwin 2Minaar 3Bronson 1Atherton 2Hannah 3Seagrave
  • + 1
 1: Gwin
2: Hart
3: Minnaar

1: Atherton
2: Hannah
3: Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Hart 3. Brosnan 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Hanna
  • + 1
 Men. 1. Gwin 2. Minaar 3. Bruni Women 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3.Hannah
  • + 1
 Gwin, Minnaar, Hart Atherton, Hannah, Seagrave
  • + 1
 Gwin Brosnan Minaar Atherton Pom pon seagrave
  • + 1
 Men
1)Hart
2)Moir
3)Gwin

Women
1)Atherton
2)Nicole
3)Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men 1 Gwin 2 Minaar 3 Brosnan Pro Women Atherton Hannah Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men 1 Minnaar 2Gwin 3Hart Women 1 Atherton 2 Seagrave 3Nicole
  • + 1
 Men 1. Brosnan 2. Minnaar 3. Gwin Women 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Minnar 2. Gwin 3. Vergier 1. Hannah 2. Atherton 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Hart 2. Gwin 3. Brosnan 1. Atherton 2. Hannah 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 1. minaar 2. Hart 3.Gwin 1.Hannah 2. Atherton 3.Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2.Minnaar 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 2. Hannah
  • + 1
 1: Gwin
2: Hart
3: Bruni

1: Atherton
2: Seagrave
3: Hannah
  • + 1
 Men: 1: Gwin 2: Hart 3: Minnaar
Women: 1: Atherton 2: Nicole 3: Hannah
  • + 1
 1: Gwin
2: Hart
3: Brosnan

1: Atherton
2: Hannah
3: Seagrave
  • + 1
 Vergier not Vernier

Post a Comment



