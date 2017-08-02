Fly Racing - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 6, Mont-Sainte-Anne



World Cup racing returns this weekend with the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne track hosting the sixth round of the season. The high-speed and relentlessly physical track is a fan-favourite and for good reason, it's fricken entertaining to watch and the racers are fully pinned.



Coming into this sixth round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill season, Fly Racing would like to reward a full kit and Werx helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.





How to Enter



Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. * Contest closes at 8:00am PDT on August 5th, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.









What You Could Win



Two Fly Racing kits and







Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.





