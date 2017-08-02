Fly Racing - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 6, Mont-Sainte-Anne

World Cup racing returns this weekend with the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne track hosting the sixth round of the season. The high-speed and relentlessly physical track is a fan-favourite and for good reason, it's fricken entertaining to watch and the racers are fully pinned.
Coming into this sixth round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill season, Fly Racing would like to reward a full kit and Werx helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 8:00am PDT on August 5th, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
What You Could Win
Two Fly Racing kits and Werx helmets
are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.
1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Troy Brosnan
Pro Women:
1: Tracey Hannah
2: Rachel Atherton
3: Tahnee Seagrave
1) Greg Minnaar
2) Loris Vergier
3) Danny Hart
Elite Women:
1) Rachel Atherton
2) Tracey Hannah
3) Myriam Nichole
1. Gwin
2. Minnarr
3. Brosnan
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. Seagrave
1) Hart
2) Minaar
3) Brosnan
Women:
1) Nicole
2) Atherton
2) Seagrave
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Danny Hart
Pro Women:
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Tracey Hannah
1. Danny Hart
2. Greg Minarr
3. Loic Bruni
Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tracey Hannah
3. Myriam Nicole
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Mark Wallace
Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tracey Hannah
3. Myriam Nicole
2) Loris Vergier
3) Aaron Gwin
1) Rachel Atherton
2) Tracey Hannah
3 )Myriam Nicole
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tahnee Seagrave
Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Greg Minnar
3. Danny Hart
1: Loic Bruni
2: Aaron Gwin
3: troy Brosnan
Women
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Tracey Hannah
1: Vergier
2: Brosnan
3: Gwin
Women
1: Atherton
2. Nichole
3: Hannah
2) Loris Vergier
3) Aaron Gwin
1) Rachel Atherton
2) Myriam Nicole
3 )Tracey Hannah
1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Troy Brosnan
Pro Women:
1: Tracey Hannah
2: Rachel Atherton
3: Tahnee Seagrave
Men:1-Loic Bruni,2-Troy Brosnan,3- Danny Hart
1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Danny Hart
Pro Women:
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Tracey Hannah
1: Greg Minnaar
2: Aaron Gwin
3: Troy Brosnan
Pro Women:
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Miriam Nicole
3: Tahnee Seagrave
1) Aaron Gwinn
2)Greg Minnaar
3)Loic Bruni
Women
1)Tracey Hannah
2)Rachel Atherton
3)Myriam Nicole
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Greg Minnaar
Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tracey Hannah
3. Myriam Nicole
Women: Atherton Hannah Siegenthaler
1. Gwin
2. Brosnan
3. Hart
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Nicole
3. Hannah
1) Hart
2) Gwin
3) Brosnan
Women:
1) Atherton
2) Seagrave
3) Nicole
Minaar, Gwin, & Hart
Ladies:
Nicole, Atherton, Hannah
1. Gwin
2. Minaar
3. Brosnan
Women
1. Atherton
2. Nicole
3. Seagrave
2 : Sick Mick Hannah
3 : Phil Atwil
1 : Seagrave
2 : Nicole
3 : Atherton
2: Minnaar
3: Bruni
1: Atherton
2: Seagrave
3: Nicole
1) Gwin
2) Hart
3) Minaar
Women:
1) Nicole
2) Atherton
3) Seagrave
1) Hart
2) Gwin
3) Brosnan
Women:
1) Atherton
2) Seagrave
3) Nicole
2: Hart
3: Minnaar
1: Atherton
2: Hannah
3: Seagrave
1)Hart
2)Moir
3)Gwin
Women
1)Atherton
2)Nicole
3)Seagrave
2: Hart
3: Bruni
1: Atherton
2: Seagrave
3: Hannah
Women: 1: Atherton 2: Nicole 3: Hannah
2: Hart
3: Brosnan
1: Atherton
2: Hannah
3: Seagrave
