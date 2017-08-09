Fly Racing - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 6, Mont-Sainte-Anne

Mont-Sainte-Anne was yet another race this season that was turned on its head. Picking the top three is always tricky, but this weekend was even more so. There were more than 1,200 entries into the contest this round and of those, there were over 180 that had Gwin for the win with Hart in—no-one had Lucas in second and one entry had him in their top three (in first). @semex
won the random draw out of the 180 with first and third.
Similar to the men's race, no-one had the top three women correct. More than 700 entries had Seagrave as part of their top three, with only a small portion of this to have her in first, and even fewer to have the rest. Eleven people had the Seagrave for first and Nicole for second and no-one had all three. Of the eleven to have first and second in the correct order, @felipebikeandgo
won the random draw. What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article
, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
Once again World Cup racing kept us on the edge of our seats, with Gwin eventually dethroning Australia's Dean Lucas from the hot seat and his first World Cup DH victory. Dean's time, set in drier conditions than the final riders, was enough to hold onto second place and Danny Hart put down another incredible wet weather run to round out the top three.
The women's race saw Tahnée Seagrave take down her competition and peg her second World Cup DH win. Myriam Nicole pushed hard in her final run but couldn't quite match the speed of Seagrave (how much did not hitting the last jump play into the final result?), and wound up in second place. Hannah put in a time good enough to take third place, despite riding the bottom portion of the track with a flat tire!
The Prize
Two Fly Racing kits and Werx helmets
are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.
Congratulations @semex
and @felipebikeandgo
!
MENTIONS
: @FlyRacing
