Flying Through 2017 With Joey Gough - Video





A few years back, I couldn't imagine the day I didn't own a BMX. Since I was 3 years old and for more than 30 years, little wheels have been the main obsession in my life, but things started getting stale and over the last few years MTB has given me a refreshing boost in my love for two wheels. Riding MTB has opened up a whole new world to me, I feel like I'm learning new things, experiencing new places and meeting new people who share the same passion for the simple pleasure of having fun on a bike. This year I decided it was time to let the BMX go completely.





Photo: Keith "Phunkt" Valentine



2017 was about going with the flow, not many set plans, just to ride awesome places with great people. I returned to some of my favourite spots, Black Mountains, Barcelona and more local trips to Woburn among others. Even though they are spots I know quite well now, every visit throws up something different and exciting. The 50:01 line at Revolution Bike Park was probably the biggest adrenaline rush I had all year, it was like riding crazy trails on a DH bike. Like anything, I didn't go there committed to jumping it, I always take things on face value when I get there and see if I'm into it. Additionally, the Fury is not a bike I get to ride that often, so I'm not that used to throwing it around and wasn't sure how I would get on riding it on something like this. My apprehensions were unfounded however, and it wasn't long before I hit the first set and was hooked!







I had a big surprise in August, when GT invited me to Crankworx Whistler. I had no idea I was going until about a month before the event! Whistler was definitely getting higher up my wish list of places to go, and Crankworx had been something that had been crossing my mind too, so when GT asked if I wanted to join them I couldn't believe it. It was a pretty intense week of events, but the vibe was just as I expected - pretty chilled with all the riders having a good time. To top it off I came back with a medal, grabbing a 3rd in the pump track event. Thanks so much for the experience GT!





Photo: Sven Martin



Near the end of the year I was lucky enough to be invited to some amazing secret spots I'd never been to before. Places like this always contain some of the most dedicated and passionate two wheel enthusiasts on the planet. It's not just the jumps they've built that are special but the tight communities they've built too. I can't thank those guys enough for welcoming me with open arms and sharing their stoke with me.



That's what I live for, riding with smiles and sharing the stoke with like minded people, BMX or MTB, it doesn't matter. Although I may have left my BMX days may be behind me, you can probably tell that it will forever influence my riding. After all, you can take the girl out of the BMX, but you can't take the BMX out of the girl!



Thanks to GT, Bell Helmets, Sombrio, ODI, Five Ten UK, Hardcore Hobbies,Wheel Fitness for the support and thanks to Chad Kindleysides for the video intro.









