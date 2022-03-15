FMBA Announces 2022 Calendar Ahead of First Event of the Season

This blank space of two years has served us all to reflect on the future of O Marisquino and see how we want to approach it for the next editions. This 2022 it seems that we have returned to pre-pandemic normality, so we hope to see thousands of people from the public cheering on the riders, a great atmosphere, and the best Dirt Jumps we have seen so far in Vigo. This year the riders are going to find a circuit similar to the 2019 edition, but a little faster and with bigger jumps. We have decided to extend the receptions and improve the speed so that they arrive more comfortably at the jumps and can comfortably demonstrate their best tricks. — Pablo Moreno, O Marisquino Dirt Jump Director