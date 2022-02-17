FMBA Announces Addition of FMB World Tour Women’s Division & Red Bull Best Line Women’s Contest

PRESS RELEASE: Freeride Mountain Bike Association
As female riders continue to progress the sport of mountain biking at an exponential rate, the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) is proud to announce the addition of the FMB World Tour Women’s Division and Red Bull Best Line Women’s Contest this 2022 season.
The 2022 FMB World Tour Women’s Division will:
• Give FMB Bronze and Silver level events the option to host a sanctioned Women’s Category.
• Offer female athletes a Women’s Athlete License for the 2022 season.
• Champion Women in freeride with the standardization of equal prize money distribution to the Women’s Podium as to the Men’s Podium across FMB sanctioned events.
• Award the title of FMB World Tour Women’s Champion to the number one ranked athlete of the FMB World Tour Women’s Division on December 31, 2022.
The FMB World Tour Women’s Division has been in development for years, and while the pandemic postponed its addition, global lockdowns have worked as a catalyst for progression amongst female riders. With this, the goal of the Women’s Division is to provide more opportunities for female freeride athletes, whether they’re wanting to improve their competition skills or have their sights set on one day becoming the FMB World Tour Women’s Champion.
|Women’s freeride has reached a boiling point and this addition is the result of years of hard work, put in by athletes, organizers, advocates, and anyone who supported female riders. Setting up the framework for a Women's Division within the FMBA has been incredible, mostly because the way forward has become so clear. It’s time.—FMBA Administrator, Nicole Freeman
For up-and-coming riders, such as 15-year-old Patricia Druwen, the addition of a Women’s Division offers a bright outlook on the future of mountain biking.
|Even more women will be interested in slopestyle and dirt jumping.—Patricia Druwen
Fellow rider and leader amongst the Women in freeride movement, Gemma Corbera, echoed these thoughts and shared her enthusiasm for what’s to come.
|2022 is going to be huge and the addition of a Women’s Division is going to motivate a lot of us.—Gemma Corbera
With an exciting season ahead, Corbera expects “lots of improvement” and has no doubt that “there will be new tricks.”
Caroline Buchanan, a powerhouse on two wheels, is a 3 x BMX World Champion and 5 x Mountain Bike World Champion and has long been an advocate for the development of female athletes and progression of Women in Freeride.
|I think for a lot of women this addition is a pathway to now be chosen from a young age to know there is a future in freeride and slopestyle. It will definitely help strip away any limiting beliefs the women have and the platform will bring the exposure, support, pathway and motivation to push the limits for a purpose.—Caroline Buchanan
2021 saw Buchanan make history at Audi Nines as she became the first woman to land a front flip on a mountain bike. “Women in freeride over the past two years has been the perfect storm for progression,” said Buchanan, on how recent years will affect the future of mountain biking. With growth stemming from “global lockdowns, social media, event doors opening, industry support, and foundations laid from past Women in the industry,” Buchanan sees “the inclusion of Women onto the FMB world stage alongside the Men [as] what the Women of today and 10 years from now need.”
The FMBA is also introducing a Women’s Contest to the current Red Bull Best Line Award. Equal prize money and recognition will be awarded to all participants. More information is to follow in the coming months on eligibility criteria.
In combination with the FMB World Tour Women’s Division, the addition of a Red Bull Best Line Women’s Contest will offer support and exposure to female athletes as they push their own capabilities.
Over the past three years, Tim Bringer (FRA), Garret Mechem (USA), and most recently, Chance Moore (CAN), have elevated their riding to levels worthy of the reputable award. In the time since, it has acted as a springboard for previous winners to find their way to the world’s stage and progress their own riding, as well as that of their competitors.
The entirety of the mountain biking community is ready for growth where female riding is concerned. Take it from Nicholi Rogatkin, the unofficial title holder of "the most stoked" when it comes to witnessing progression in the discipline.
|I see the addition of a Women’s Division as a massive inspiration for future generations of female riders. This is a huge opportunity for [Women in freeride] to finally have a stage to show their incredible bike skills.—Nicholi Rogatkin
Who run the world? Girls.
For more details on the addition of the FMB World Tour Women’s Division and Red Bull Best Line Women’s Contest, contact: events@fmbworldtour.com
Stay up to date with all things FMBA: fmbworldtour.com
1 Comment
Is so incredibly cringy. Just me or..?
Post a Comment