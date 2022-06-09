FMBA Announces Return of Male Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award, Launches Female Award, and Introduces Best Trick Award

It is a huge motivation (because of everything that you get if you win) to improve, to try new stuff, and to push yourself so you can get a chance to be the Rookie of the Year. Healthy competition is always a good time to improve. If I see someone landing a new trick, that gives me the motivation to try it! This brings [in] more brands interested in supporting you and the female scene as well, if they see more women participation. Which is awesome because younger riders are going to be able to start their careers in a better position. — Renata Wiese