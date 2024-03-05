FMBA Announces Return of the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award

PRESS RELEASE: FMBA
2023 Red Bull Rookie of the Year Patricia Druwen at the Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar Pump Track event. (c) Clint Trahan
In the dynamic world of freeride mountain biking, the emergence of new talent is celebrated and spotlighted by the FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award. Being a testament to young riders vying to step up their careers to the highest level of the sport, this award, a collaboration of the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and Red Bull, has become an annual highlight of the FMB Calendar.
Participation in the race for the esteemed title is open to any rider aged 16 to 25 holding an FMB World Tour or Amateur License. All contestants must compete in at least one FMB-sanctioned Gold, Silver, or Bronze Level event to be entered to the rankings. The title of FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year is awarded to the top ranked female and male athletes, counting their top three results from Gold, Silver, or Bronze Events on the 2024 FMB World Tour Calendar.
The prestigious award, created to foster up-and-coming talents in the freeride mountain bike world, brings more than just the glory of the title accompanied by a fine-looking trophy. Both the female and male winner will also be awarded with a wildcard entry to the first FMBA Crankworx Slopestyle World Championship event in 2025, including flights and accommodation, a coveted FMB World Tour License for 2025, and more. Representing a passport to the bigger stage, this award is a great career accelerator, opening doors to the zenith of freeride mountain biking for the next generation.
Last year's Red Bull Rookie of the Year, Jake Atkinson, at the Rheeder Slopestyle Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar. (c) Clint Trahan
The 2023 FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year awards were snatched by Patricia Druwen from Germany and Brit Jake Atkinson who secured the title with four impressive podium finishes across Silver and Gold Events. Both, known for their slopestyle skills which they get to prove at this month’s Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) event, exemplify the award’s importance. Patricia Druwen, who is set to compete in the inaugural Women SWC event at Crankworx Rotorua later this month, reflected on her award: “Being honoured with the [Female Red Bull] Rookie of the Year Award is pretty cool. It kind of rewards you for your riding and the progress that you have made.”
Recognising the competence to advance to the pinnacle of the sport, the FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award is an inspiration for young riders aspiring to elevate their careers and symbolises the community’s support for its rising stars, encouraging them to push boundaries and ascend to new heights. As we look forward to this year's contenders and their journey to possibly becoming the next Druwen or Atkinson, it's clear that the award is not just about celebrating the now. It's about inspiring the next generation of riders to dream bigger, ride harder, and carve their paths in the exhilarating world of freeride mountain biking.
All details on eligibility, rules and prizes can be found on the FMB website
.
The current standings can be followed here:
• FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year Standings
If you’re keen on joining the race, make sure to register for your 2024 FMB Member License
and keep an eye on the FMB World Tour Calendar
for events to collect points.