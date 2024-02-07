FMBA Unveils Preliminary Calendar for 2024 World Tour

Feb 7, 2024
by FMB World Tour  
Mons Royale Queenstown Bike Festival 2024
The Mons Royale Queenstown Bike Festival kicked off the 2024 FMB World Tour with a bang!

PRESS RELEASE: Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA)

The Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) has unveiled its preliminary calendar for the 2024 FMB World Tour, promising a year brimming with adrenaline-fuelled competitions and groundbreaking new additions. With a diverse array of events spanning the globe, this year’s tour introduces the Gold Cup and proudly includes a women’s category at all levels – making it the first year ever, female athletes are able compete in Diamond Level events, marking a significant step forward for the sport.

Kicking off with the Mons Royale Queenstown Bike Festival in New Zealand, the 2024 season has already set the bar high for excitement. From the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Crankworx Rotorua to the first edition of the B-Line Brawler Jump Jam in Calgary, Canada, the early weeks promise thrilling action for fans and competitors alike. The FMB World Tour’s momentum continues with the second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) event at Crankworx Cairns in May, showcasing the best riders in a breathtaking display of skill and creativity. Following a successful run in the Southern Hemisphere, the tour calendar shifts its focus to Europe, with events in Germany, Switzerland, and Slovakia, building up to the Diamond Level Thule Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck.

As summer heats up, the FMB World Tour crosses the Atlantic to North America, with highlights including the Big White Invitational in August and the Ultimate Freerider Series in the United States. Another series to return this year is the Swiss Dirt Series, offering three Bronze Level events throughout June and August.

Davos Dirt Jam 2023 part of the Swiss Dirt Series
Davos Dirt Jam is only one of three stops at the Swiss Dirt Series 2024

A new addition to the FMB World Tour is the inaugural Gold Cup, providing a unique pathway to the pinnacle of Slopestyle and adding a whole new dimension to the sport. Athletes have the opportunity to win prequalification for all SWC Diamond Events in 2025, with athletes ranking second to fourth in the Gold Cup standings earning coveted “Golden Tickets” to enter one of the four Crankworx FMBA SWC events next year. The inclusion of a women’s category in the Gold Cup is contingent on having at least two Gold Level events for women on this year’s calendar. Detailed information on the FMBA Gold Cup Standings can be found in the FMBA Rule Book (page 10).

Expanding its commitment to inclusivity and equality, the FMBA introduced a women’s category to events at all levels with the Rule Book Update a few months ago. This groundbreaking move allows female athletes to compete in Diamond Level events on the SWC for the first time ever. With broadcast coverage on Red Bull TV, fans around the world can witness the thrilling performances of both male and female athletes at the four Crankworx FMBA SWC events confirmed for 2024: starting with the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Crankworx Rotorua’s 10-year anniversary (March 24), followed by the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle (May 25), the Thule Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck (June 15), and Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler (July 27).

Crankworx FMB Slopestyle Championship at Crankworx Cairns
The Cairns Slopestyle will be the second of four Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship events this year where - for the first time - women can compete alongside men.

With 21 confirmed events, including four Diamond, three Gold, two Silver, and 12 Bronze Level competitions, and more events to be added in the upcoming weeks, the 2024 FMB World Tour is set to be one to remember. Stay updated on additional event announcements by following FMBA on Instagram and checking the official 2024 FMB World Tour Calendar.

