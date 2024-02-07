FMBA Unveils Preliminary Calendar for 2024 World Tour

The Mons Royale Queenstown Bike Festival kicked off the 2024 FMB World Tour with a bang! (c) Pickup Media

PRESS RELEASE: Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA)

Davos Dirt Jam is only one of three stops at the Swiss Dirt Series 2024

The Cairns Slopestyle will be the second of four Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship events this year where - for the first time - women can compete alongside men. (c) Clint Trahan