FMD Racing Part Ways With Transition Bikes

Dec 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Tahnee rode the rocks like a boss

There's going to be a new frame sponsor for the FMD Racing team after four years of successful partnership with Transition.

During the past four years, FMD Racing have raced and developed both the TR 500 and the TR11 bikes. It has been a fruitful partnership with six World Cup wins, Whip Off titles and plenty of podiums too. FMD broke the news this morning in an open love letter penned to the Bellingham based company.


An Open Letter to Transition Bikes

When we realised we were moving away, we went through a full spectrum of emotion. We seem to be caught between being proud of everything we have accomplished together and the life we will embark on without you. You have been in our lives for the past four years - you weren’t just our frame supplier but the sponsor that knew us best - you were family.

We feel so blessed that you were in our lives and we are concerned if we can hit the highs without you - we sure will try ;-). Even though we are moving into a new relationship, we will still pick up the phone or text and email. Although we will miss the times when we would meet, drink and be merry.

We have so many memories together - good, bad, and ugly. Tahnée’s first World Cup win, Junior podiums, Youth podiums, Whip-Off titles. You were there through the injuries and social media. Your support has given us so much over the years that we do not know how to thank you. We built a bike, we took it beyond 11 and we partied - boy did we party… you helped shape us into the team we are today and for that we THANK YOU.

We are now entering into a new relationship and the excitement that comes with it (rest assured we will continue to party ;-)). Remember, there are people out there that need you, you truly inspire them to be better riders from the fun bikes you create.

Please continue to cheer for us

Love always

FMD Racing x

Kaos Seagrave figured the best way to see the the track was from a birds eye view from high above

Kaos Seagrave also posted on his Instagram:

bigquotesTHANK YOU, you guys believed in us and helped us be ourselves and go from a little family team to a bigger family team. Thanks for the party and an awesome 4 years, bunch of GC’sKaos Seagrave

There's no official news on what bikes the team will be running next year, although we mentioned that there have been links to Canyon in our Team Rumours article posted earlier this off season. We're expecting official confirmation in the New Year and will update you when we have it.

12 Comments

  • 4 0
 It'll be strange seeing them riding anything different, let the rumors commence...
  • 1 0
 I hear @Pinkbike is making there own frames and that’s what they will be ridding to match the terrible pink fox gear they had this year.
  • 3 0
 Word on the streets says Canyon, lets wait and see
  • 1 0
 @T-Bot: I quite like the crazy gear that fox makes, considering I'm wearing odd shoes today I'm not the best person to comment haha
  • 2 0
 They're going to Hyper. The company that never gets around to releasing an DH/Freeride bike, even though they've been sponsoring riders and prototyping one forever
  • 1 0
 I cannot comprehend what's happening over there, man.
  • 1 0
 From big gap to Canyon, big Transition
  • 1 0
 My money is on Orange bikes. New protos amd new models
  • 1 0
 I wonder what frame FMD Racing will Sender on next season??
  • 1 0
 So here we go
  • 1 0
 Can’t yon believe it.
  • 1 0
 They're going Commie...

