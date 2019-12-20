FMD Racing Part Ways With Transition Bikes



An Open Letter to Transition Bikes



When we realised we were moving away, we went through a full spectrum of emotion. We seem to be caught between being proud of everything we have accomplished together and the life we will embark on without you. You have been in our lives for the past four years - you weren’t just our frame supplier but the sponsor that knew us best - you were family.



We feel so blessed that you were in our lives and we are concerned if we can hit the highs without you - we sure will try ;-). Even though we are moving into a new relationship, we will still pick up the phone or text and email. Although we will miss the times when we would meet, drink and be merry.



We have so many memories together - good, bad, and ugly. Tahnée’s first World Cup win, Junior podiums, Youth podiums, Whip-Off titles. You were there through the injuries and social media. Your support has given us so much over the years that we do not know how to thank you. We built a bike, we took it beyond 11 and we partied - boy did we party… you helped shape us into the team we are today and for that we THANK YOU.



We are now entering into a new relationship and the excitement that comes with it (rest assured we will continue to party ;-)). Remember, there are people out there that need you, you truly inspire them to be better riders from the fun bikes you create.



Please continue to cheer for us



Love always



FMD Racing x



THANK YOU, you guys believed in us and helped us be ourselves and go from a little family team to a bigger family team. Thanks for the party and an awesome 4 years, bunch of GC’s — Kaos Seagrave