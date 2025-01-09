FMD Racing Partners with Orbea Bicycles

Orbea stands out for its passion and authentic approach to making bikes and running their company, focusing on strong relationships within their network and consumers. FMD Racing shares this vision, embarking on an innovative partnership that promises progressive development and structure for the team. We both aim to push boundaries not only in racing but also in showcasing our shared potential to the public. This long-term project represents an exciting and unified vision. Orbea FMD Racing marks the beginning of a new chapter for both brands. — Tony Seagrave, FMD Racing Team Manager