FMD Racing Partners with Orbea Bicycles

Jan 9, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo


After 5 seasons on track with Canyon Bicycles, FMD Racing announced they were parting ways with the German brand late last year. Now, FMD Racing has announced that they will be partnering with Orbea Bicycles for 2025. The team will officially be known as Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative.

The roster hasn't been shared yet, with today's release simply stating that there will be "multi discipline athletes across all categories" and that "this is an exciting step forward into the world of downhill and freeride" for Orbea, but as Tony Seagrave is the Team Manager, we imagine Tahnée Seagrave will be headlining the World Cup Downhill team in 2025, while Kaos Seagrave will continue focusing on freeride events for the team. Phoebe Gale, Oliver Zwar and Martin Maes have not announced that they are planning on parting ways with Orbea, so we imagine that Gale and Zwar will come over from FMD Racing while Maes will continue to work on developing Orbea's downhill platform.

The press release states that "Orbea and FMD Racing join together for a new project rooted in shared values: competition, the development of world-class bikes, nurturing young talent and building a vibrant community that’s a part of this new journey" and that "Orbea and FMD Racing share a goal: to dominate each podium and set new benchmarks beyond racing. This includes collaborating through OOLAB to develop the bikes of the future and identifying and supporting the next generation of gravity athletes."


bigquotesWe’ll push for the best performance, test and develop products, and seek out the best new talent, but we also want this project to transcend racing. We want to build a community that feels like a part of the initiative, making it their own.Iñaki Ucín, Orbea Sports Marketing Manager

bigquotesOrbea stands out for its passion and authentic approach to making bikes and running their company, focusing on strong relationships within their network and consumers. FMD Racing shares this vision, embarking on an innovative partnership that promises progressive development and structure for the team. We both aim to push boundaries not only in racing but also in showcasing our shared potential to the public. This long-term project represents an exciting and unified vision. Orbea FMD Racing marks the beginning of a new chapter for both brands.Tony Seagrave, FMD Racing Team Manager


89 Comments
  • 925
 Dh race teams signs with brand with no Dh bike.
  • 220
 And apparently a freerider with no DJer. Guess he'll just rattle can over the logos on the old one and keep riding it?
  • 203
 I would bet most people at these brands are looking at F1 and thinking DH can be the same. GM doesnt sell F1 cars, but are getting a team. Audi doesnt sell F1 cars, but are getting a team. Heck, no one actually sells F1 cars but most teams are owned, or majorly sponsored, by a company trying to sell cars.
  • 181
 @secondnarrowstroll: the hell is an average person gonna do with an F1 car? they do sell luxury and super cars tho. i think people are just hoping its a proper DH bike and not... a battery-less Wild with a dual crown
  • 61
 @lepigpen: I think in the grand scheme of bikes, what most of us are riding (or want to ride) would fall into that "luxury and super car" category and not the equivalent of an F1 car. I say "most", not definitively "all".
  • 20
 @secondnarrowstroll: i think it's just too big of a stretch in comparison to have much meaning. most people just have functional cars, even if they are a massive F1 fan. most mountain bikers reach pretty far into the high end of bikes, as a more affordable recreational item. I am fully under the impression Orbea has a 200mm DH proto in the works... That said, I don't think they have any bikes ideal for Kaos' riding. At the very least they can't supply him with a DJer, unless thats a proto too lol
  • 47
 their ebike can be made into a dh bike with the removal of the motor
  • 92
 It appear Martin Maes has been doing some WC DH events on an Orbea, with solid results
  • 44
 makes you think....
  • 40
 @Gulevich87: Only one way to properly test the bike. Gully returns to Rampage!
  • 30
 @colinb19: Here we go again!
  • 10
 @lepigpen: drift the cul de sac
  • 30
 And the Ebike used by Maes at DH world champs finished 20th. That's an amazing result, so.. Does it matter? Or Maes just humiliated a lot of DH pros...
  • 60
 @Gulevich87: he actually did significantly better when he had a Dh bike too. Makes you think tahnee won’t have a shot at winning anymore because she’ll be handicapped by some bastardized e-bike they took the motor out of.
  • 44
 @bigmeatpete420: Or had raced DH regularly... Not a couple events out of the blue. If I have learnt anything with my time with Orbea, they don't do half measures... Whatever is to come, it will be all time.
  • 10
 @davidesne: i guess more so the latter. he's effectively 'not' a DH racer, as in I don't think he's ever done a full schedule of DH. maybe a consistency thing but he smashes enduro where he is just good at DH. mind you he has won elite DH before. So yeah I think it's just "I can be regularly top 15 DH or regularly winning enduro basically." probly not a hard decision to make. And that was mostly on GT. imo he's been killing it on iffy bikes for years
  • 33
 @Gulevich87: that e bike Dh this was a half measure lol. Man the things you say are crazy hahaha
  • 20
 The real question isn’t if Orbea will have a DH bike, but if will it have a belt drive and gearbox?!?
  • 382
 Curious to see the bike.
Orbea can certainly benefit from FMD swagger (in my books)
  • 361
 Now show us the downhill bike
  • 130
 patience friend
  • 20
 Might be the first e-hybrid DH bike... Would be an easy one....
  • 240
 I see no real need to comment, Orbea a dick about this post!
  • 30
 Wild opinion.
  • 102
 Kinda surprised FMD would go to Orbea on the heels of a successful comeback season for Tahnee. So after all that momentum in 2024, they're going to stick her on an experimental DH bike at best? Ooph.
  • 130
 They probably didn't have a whole lot of choice in the matter.
  • 170
 Good riders will get good results. Martin Maes rolled up to DH world champs on that Orbea motor-less ebike thing and got a top 20 (and won a Enduro world cup the next week). Tahnee will be fine
  • 41
 @marsh1901: I dunno... Took Aaron Gwin awhile to be competitive when he moved to Intense on their new bike. I'd put him in the category of 'good riders' going into that year as well.

We shall see I suppose! Hope it goes smoothly!
  • 70
 @bvalerine: He also looked pretty good immediately, post injury at that, on the Crestline.
  • 10
 @Murphius: True. That said, it really may come down to how ready and turn-key the bike is then.
  • 30
 @bvalerine: You can find just as many examples of riders changing teams and still having good results. Just last year Vali Holl, Ronan Dunne , Dakota Norton all on new teams with new bikes/prototypes. Not starting as fresh as Orbea though ill give you that
  • 13
 @marsh1901: Yeah, those examples aren't really the same as going with a brand that has never even had a DH bike in development before, let alone one built for the WC circuit. (and one that also isn't even ready enough months before a season is supposed to start that they had to make the team announcement without it).
  • 70
 @bvalerine ....that isn't how sponsorship contracts works. Canyon's was up, didn't want to/can't resign with them. Orbea steps up....100% bet the team test rode something from them to convince them to ride those bikes.
  • 10
 @bman33: Well duh, Canyon has been stepping away from their concluded contracts since the beginning of this off-season. We were all expecting that. So are you confirming that Orbea was FMD's only option? The only one to step up?
  • 101
 Truly wild (no pun intended) they don’t have a bike to show with this release.
  • 41
 Hopefully when it is released, the bike will RISE to the occasion
  • 2216
 Orbea: Famous for their road bikes and DH rigs. But if their enduro bikes break, imagine the DH ones!

www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=248057&pagenum=1#commentid7230377
  • 20
 Wow
  • 143
 That doesn't look like the frame to me
  • 63
 @Gulevich87: He pops up on every thread. Mine never did that, I’m guessing yours neither. How many vertical meters have you hucked on your Rallon? :-) If it was a fundamental flaw I guess we would have found out!
  • 25
 @DougBasqueMTB: Do you feel safe knowing that your bike's suspension might bend or break the shock? That's the last part that should give up during hard landings. After the tires, wheels, frame...
  • 62
 @Gdosiu: had plenty of hard landings and yes, honestly I feel very safe with my Rallon!
  • 914
flag dick-pound (Jan 9, 2025 at 9:24) (Below Threshold)
 Thanks for sharing. After seeing this I will never ever buy an Orbea. I was even considering getting their TT bike this year but their lack of ownership for a warranty claim like this is definitely a turn off.
  • 20
 ..
  • 80
 @DougBasqueMTB: never had any issues with my 2019 Rallon.
Doesn't matter the brand, there's always one rider that claims they were JRA and the frame broke and its all the manufacturers fault and won't shut up about it in the comments.
  • 72
 This is a well-known common issue with bikes using this suspension system, combined with poor swingarm stiffness. There’s a high likelihood of the shock breaking. Just do a quick Google search for "snapped shock Specialized" or "Commencal strut-mount," and you'll find an entire gallery of users who have broken their shocks. They really should ban this type of suspension system...
  • 101
 @jodalig: That's correct but in most (not all) of those cases the shock is replaced by an aftermarket one by the user, maybe by ignorance or negligence.
In the case of the DHX2, it's clearly stated in Fox guidelines that a trunnion shock with a 65mm stroke length should not have a yoke longer than 36mm and Orbea's is twice as long.
For me this is where the customer is right and Orbea is obviously at fault. I don't care if it happens to 1 in 100. The bike left the factory with that spec so they are responsible.
  • 21
 @jodalig: And on the same I would say thousands of bikes with the same or similar suspension sytems, many ridden very hard, with little to no issues at all. 'They should ban.....'. That's a laughable statement. Is that shock the original? How hard/badly does the rider ride? Not mounted correctly? In that pic, rest of the frame looks perfect....staged pic? So many unansewered questions...
  • 23
 there are many other issues also, head-set routing cables bad desing. Poor paint quality. Broken and loose bolts and links. Just a poor quality and not good designs, but nice product idea overal have been released to the market that faced many different issues.
  • 20
 @Gdosiu Dude they have already competed in DH with both a Rallon and a modified Wild since 2022..
  • 61
 Have we once seen a team do well at DH world cups without an actual DH bike? Yeti, Forbidden... it's a good thought but doesn't work right?
  • 20
 Pretty sure Forbidden have a DH bike
  • 10
 @Hightower288: now they have the supernought. ask Conor Fearon what he rode for the 2022 season
  • 10
 @CreekRider75: also pretty sure Spesh have been doing good on that bike that they don’t sell
  • 10
 @CreekRider75: Bernard also did good on his proto pivot before that got released
  • 10
 @Hightower288: you're mixing up prototype DH bikes with no DH bike. It looks like they'll start the year at least on a modified enduro bikes, which almost always does not work.
  • 10
 @CreekRider75: ten dollars say they won’t
  • 10
 @Hightower288: let's hope you're right.
  • 70
 It must be nice for FMD to finally get some vowels back again.
  • 60
 Turns out their name was "F U MUD" this whole time.
  • 10
 Wonder how the change from a collective to a collaboration will go
  • 30
 Do you guys really think that Orbea jumps in a official DH team, without a DH bike, for sure they will not start the prototype now, something was already cooking for sure. A growing brand like Orbea is not investing in the expensive world of DH world cup without a plan
  • 60
 ramp up rear triangle production!
  • 52
 No way they are forcing Kaos on to an Orbea... He gonna ride a Rallon? Or just stick with DH-level freeride with the new DH race rig? Can he keep his DJer??
  • 61
 I’m sure they’ll they’ll him a DJ bike, it’s not like they’re particularly complicated or fiddly to make. Or they’ll just buy him the one he wants and paint in in the FMD/Orbea colour/logos, exactly the same as every other company that doesn’t have a jump bike.
  • 30
 Does Orbea have a DH bike in the works? Seems like a strange move but hope it works out for everyone.
  • 30
 a quick search on PB shows some interesting things with Martin Maes
  • 40
 @Gulevich87: All I can find is modified versions of current models. I may be missing something...not that there's anything wrong with that but given the new focus with FMD, I would imagine/hope that there's a completely new model from the ground up in the works.
  • 20
 @brycemcl: honk honk
  • 10
 @Rouben: nice to meet you son
  • 32
 Nice privateer team there. I’m sure the bike is in testing away from the cameras and socials. Let’s face it many teams don’t have a race dh bike you can buy. Specialized, yeti, etc etc.
  • 70
 Specialized Demo…
  • 22
 I'd love to hear the etc etc here... Especially considering Speshy is not among that list. Shoulda gone with Norco at least.
  • 10
 Interesting tread and comments going on!
In my personal opinion, it feels very inorganic (forced upon) this "cooperative" between to greats!

Each have their merits and well deserved but for me something ain't ticking right
  • 51
 Condolences
  • 20
 Orbea making a DH bike finally? we'll see... Interesting movement tho
  • 21
 "Collective", "Co-operative"... is this bike racing or the corporate buzzwords World Tour?
  • 160
 Orbea as a company is structured as an employee-owned cooperative. Maybe they wanted that to carry through to the downhill team as well. I haven't ridden their bikes but the employee-owned thing is cool as hell!
  • 42
 Orbea = RB (drop the vowels).
RB = Red Bull.

Makes you think….
  • 30
 huh... news to us...
  • 10
 Spanish brand with no Spanish riders
  • 60
 Much like how Specialized can't find a decent American rider for their gravity team.
  • 10
 @L0rdTom: he left a while back LOL
  • 20
 Shimano gearbox
  • 66
 wow. I´m so surprised.NOT (do we still make Borat jokes in 2025?)
  • 50
 We should. I’m sure the pink bike adult audience is mature enough for them (NOT)
  • 12
 Sorry, but I don't understand as is, did you mean the new RB FMD Rcng - Th Grvty Cprtv Team?
