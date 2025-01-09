FMD Racing Partners with Orbea Bicycles

After 5 seasons on track with Canyon Bicycles, FMD Racing announced
they were parting ways with the German brand late last year. Now, FMD Racing has announced that they will be partnering with Orbea Bicycles for 2025. The team will officially be known as Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative.
The roster hasn't been shared yet, with today's release simply stating that there will be "multi discipline athletes across all categories" and that "this is an exciting step forward into the world of downhill and freeride" for Orbea, but as Tony Seagrave is the Team Manager, we imagine Tahnée Seagrave will be headlining the World Cup Downhill team in 2025, while Kaos Seagrave will continue focusing on freeride events for the team. Phoebe Gale, Oliver Zwar and Martin Maes have not announced that they are planning on parting ways with Orbea, so we imagine that Gale and Zwar will come over from FMD Racing while Maes will continue to work on developing Orbea's downhill platform.
The press release states that "Orbea and FMD Racing join together for a new project rooted in shared values: competition, the development of world-class bikes, nurturing young talent and building a vibrant community that’s a part of this new journey" and that "Orbea and FMD Racing share a goal: to dominate each podium and set new benchmarks beyond racing. This includes collaborating through OOLAB to develop the bikes of the future and identifying and supporting the next generation of gravity athletes."
|We’ll push for the best performance, test and develop products, and seek out the best new talent, but we also want this project to transcend racing. We want to build a community that feels like a part of the initiative, making it their own.—Iñaki Ucín, Orbea Sports Marketing Manager
|Orbea stands out for its passion and authentic approach to making bikes and running their company, focusing on strong relationships within their network and consumers. FMD Racing shares this vision, embarking on an innovative partnership that promises progressive development and structure for the team. We both aim to push boundaries not only in racing but also in showcasing our shared potential to the public. This long-term project represents an exciting and unified vision. Orbea FMD Racing marks the beginning of a new chapter for both brands.—Tony Seagrave, FMD Racing Team Manager
Orbea can certainly benefit from FMD swagger (in my books)
We shall see I suppose! Hope it goes smoothly!
Doesn't matter the brand, there's always one rider that claims they were JRA and the frame broke and its all the manufacturers fault and won't shut up about it in the comments.
In the case of the DHX2, it's clearly stated in Fox guidelines that a trunnion shock with a 65mm stroke length should not have a yoke longer than 36mm and Orbea's is twice as long.
For me this is where the customer is right and Orbea is obviously at fault. I don't care if it happens to 1 in 100. The bike left the factory with that spec so they are responsible.
In my personal opinion, it feels very inorganic (forced upon) this "cooperative" between to greats!
Each have their merits and well deserved but for me something ain't ticking right
RB = Red Bull.
Makes you think….