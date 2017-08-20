Focus Jam² - eMTB Review









Focus released their latest, patented, FOLD linkage design last summer along with two new bikes, the 140mm JAM, and the cross-country racing machine, ONE. Shortly after, their first full-suspension eMTB arrived, sharing the same linkage and similar geometry to the Jam. Focus decided that adding a motor to the riding experience multiplies the fun, and so gave this bike the JAM² label.



The Jam² pairs a Shimano Steps E8000 motor with Focus' integrated 376wh battery. If you choose to take advantage of Focus' TEC concept, you also have the option of adding another (376wh) battery to the mix. We received the top-tier Jam² Plus Pro model for testing, which came specced with a RockShox Yari and metric-sized Monarch RT, Shimano XT components (including an integrated Shimano Di2 drivetrain), and DT Swiss XM1501 40mm wheelset shod with Schwalbe 2.8" tires. A snip at €6,699.









Focus Jam² Plus Pro Details



• Intended use: Trail, all mountain

• Travel: 140mm / 140mm

• Shimano STEPS E8000 motor

• 380wh battery with TEC optional extras

• FOLD suspension system

• Shimano XT Di2 groupset

• 27.5"+ wheels

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L

• Weight: 21.21kg (actual, L, w/o pedals)

• Price: €6,699

• www.focus-bikes.com

Build





140mm travel is supplied at the front from a RockShox Yari. A matching 140mm of rear travel, courtesy of a metric RockShox Monarch.



Focus' choice of build is an interesting one; for a whopping €6,699, the bike is only specced with a RockShox Yari, Monarch RT, and Shimano XT – mid-range products that you would never expect on a normal bike at this price. The XT shifting, however, has been bumped up to the pricier Di2 version, and the XT rotors are upgraded to large IceTec versions. Shimano hasn't skimped on the wheelset either, choosing a quality DT Swiss XM1501 wheelset that should take a pounding.







The Jam² is specced with a fi'zi:k Tundra saddle atop a 150mm RockShox Reverb. The XM1501 rims are 40mm internal and seem to work well with tires 2.6" and over.





Shimano XT brakes with IceTec rotors. Also note the magnet for the speed sensor is bolted to the rotor mount, instead of being placed on the spokes.



Suspension Design











The FOLD acronym stands for Focus Optimized Linkage Design. The rear end is a one-piece triangle, with a single pivot located near the top of the chain ring. The linkage is designed to give a digressive rate until the sag point at 30%, then the stroke becomes progressive until the end of the travel. This is said to give sensitivity at the beginning of the stroke to gain grip, and then ramp up to provide support during the mid-stroke, as well as to prevent bottoming-out on bigger hits. The linkage also allows some flex in the rear triangle to help the bike track, but the second part of the linkage should still drive the shock in a straight line without side loading.













Geometry







Motor and Battery





Focus have refined many details on the Jam² included the simple on/off LED button. The small display works with the Steps motor and Di2 shifting together. It can also connect via Bluetooth with the eTube smart phone app.





Focus chose the Shimano Steps E8000 motor, which is quickly gaining popularity and starting to challenge Bosch regarding sales. Bosch users are stuck with Bosch battery packs, whereas Shimano has their batteries, but also allows brands to use their own battery. Focus took this opportunity to create their TEC, Tailored Energy Concept. A 378wh battery is integrated into the downtube of the frame; it cannot, for the record, be removed for charging. A 500wh battery is currently the average for an eMTB, so if you are riding with a group, you might find yourself either doing one less run than your buddies or pedaling a powerless tank back to the start point. Fortunately, the rail on the top of the downtube allows an extra 378wh battery (or Focus's bottle cage and tool storage) that can be added to total a whopping 756wh of power. As it stands, that's the largest battery supply available on a full suspension eMTB, though things are changing fast. The TEC battery is available separately for €459 and weighs an extra 2.2kg.



Focus have also take care of some other points. The on/off switch is simple and clean. The charging port is hidden under the top tube and easily connects with a magnet, like a Mac computer. There are also internal cable routing ports near the headtube that double as air intakes to cool the internal battery.



XT-level Di2 shifting is also combined with the motor and head unit. Using Shimano's eTube app, riders are free to play with the shifting speed and change which levers actuate the gears up or down. Soon riders will also be able to choose how much assistance power they want in each Eco, Trail, and Turbo modes. This app should allow riders to update their rides as new technology becomes available, without having to return to a dealer...as is the case with Bosch upgrades, for example.







This rail is TEC. Focus' Tailored Energy Concept, where riders can add an extra battery to give a whopping 756wh of power, or a bottle cage and tool storage system.





The Jam² is supplied with Shimano XT Di2 shifting, which integrates with the motor's power supply and control unit. These 'wings' on the Jam² are for internal cable routing, but they also act as air intakes to cool the battery and motor.







Specifications

Specifications Price $6699 Rear Shock RockShox Monarch RT, 210/55 Fork RockShox Yari RC, 110x15 mm QR, 140mm travel Cassette Shimano Deore XT 8000, 11-46T Crankarms Shimano Steps 8000, 34T, Chainguide Shimano Shifter Pods Shimano Deore XT Di2 8050 Handlebar PRO Koryak Di2, aluminium, flat, width: 760mm Stem Concept Trail, aluminium, 31.8mm Brakes Shimano XT 8000, 200mm/180mm Wheelset DT-Swiss XM 1501, 584-40, 148x12mm/110x15mm Tires Schwalbe Nobby Nic, 70-584 Seat fi'zi:k Tundra M5 Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth, 125 mm travel Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



















Three Questions with Mario Pöss, Focus Engineer.



Focus have put some serious effort into the Jam2. Which aspect of the design gives it the biggest advantage over its competitors? Focus have put some serious effort into the Jam2. Which aspect of the design gives it the biggest advantage over its competitors?

The advantage comes with our choice of drive. Shimano opened up the possibility to engineer our very own battery concept. That great opportunity and trust led us to design a bike with a slim, fully integrated battery. The result is a down tube which is slimmer and lighter than any other eMTB. Every decision was aimed towards design and smart e-performance. Smart with technologies with the Tailored Energy Concept (T.E.C.) for more options, the Focus Optimized Linkage Design (F.O.L.D.) for better rigidity and forgiveness; in terms of special design, we created a beautiful and clever solution for the On/Off-Button on the top tube. Last but not least, no compromises in terms of performance: We wanted to have the same handling and agility like a normal MTB. The result is the JAM² and his little hardtail brother BOLD².





What advantage do the Shimano STEPS motor and battery options offer over the other brands? What advantage do the Shimano STEPS motor and battery options offer over the other brands?

To ensure you can enjoy maximum riding fun², especially on the trail with our electric mountain bikes, we have opted for the powerful and dynamic Shimano STEPS drive. Shimano STEPS MTB is characterized by its compact design and low weight (of less than 3.2 kg). These benefits allowed our engineers to design a geometry equal to that of a mountain bike that doesn’t have a drive. Shimano places the bottom bracket drive axle as far back as possible. We can, therefore, design our electric mountain bikes with a short chain stay and provide you with an extremely versatile electric mountain bike. The Shimano STEPS compact design means that the Q factor remains at 175 mm. As a result, our high-performance electric mountain bikes have the same pedal position as mountain bikes that don’t have a drive – this was a very important point to achieve the handling and agility as well as a perfect ground clearance. Another plus of the Shimano STEPS is the sensitive response characteristic, which is important to keep a natural feeling while riding an eMTB. As the ultimate foundation for the Focus Jam², our engineers have created the T.E.C. which opens up unprecedented possibilities for adapting the energy supply to your individual needs. Developed in-house in Stuttgart, one battery (378Wh) is optimally integrated into the down tube, while the T.E.C. pack provides additional 378wh energy for longer rides. 756wh pure energy for your Squared Experience. The Smart Rack gives you greater flexibility and freedom. Any extra equipment can be stowed away with ease.





Is the Jam² available in the USA? What impact have you seen so far with eMTB culture and riding in Europe, and worldwide? Is it the same kind of rider that buys a Jam² as a normal Jam? Is the Jam² available in the USA? What impact have you seen so far with eMTB culture and riding in Europe, and worldwide? Is it the same kind of rider that buys a Jam² as a normal Jam?

We face a clear trend towards eMTB--especially since more and more eMTB's are concentrating on the handling, weight, design and not just battery range. It will take a while until there is a change in thinking in terms of the range. We also face the trend that the "real" mountain biker will make a decision towards the JAM² as everyone has less and less time and would like to optimize the fun in a shorter time - let's call it the Squared Experience: more trails, more fun in the same time :-)













Climbing and Trail





Climbing didn't get off to a good start on the Jam²; our first ride started as a blast up 1000m of vertical on asphalt to check that everything was bolted together properly and to get a feel for the bike. It was around 30ºc and the motor overheated about half way up under full Boost power and displayed a W010 warning that cut out the motor. Luckily, after a short break of thirty seconds to one minute, we were on our way again. This seems to happen quicker than on any other bike we had on test; we are not sure if this is because it is actually overheating or if the cut-out tolerance set by Shimano is lower than others for safety and preservation of the motor.



We found that the Shimano motor on Boost mode can be a little difficult to tame on techy or loose surfaces, and on Trail mode didn't give the oomph we needed. Using Shimano's eTube app, riders will be able (firmware update estimated end of August 2017) to change the amount of power assistance. On Trail mode, we had a weak 40% assistance on Trail and massive 100% on Boost, we estimate that 60% and 90% will be better options and are looking forward to the app update towards the end of August. Shimano will also be adding a new 'Trail Mode' setting, similar to Bosch's eMTB mode, which cycles through all power modes depending upon torque from the cranks; sort of automatic shifting between each mode.



The Shimano motor does power some extra rotation of the chainring after the cranks have stopped turning, which is a great help for technical climbing, allowing the rider to take short pauses in pedal strokes to negotiate the terrain, but then get back on the power before the motor disengages and momentum is lost. The downside of this, though, is that in some technical sections you get a little extra boost of power when you least want it, like heading towards a precipice or taking a foot off on wet and greasy sections and giving yourself a little extra acceleration.



The Shimano system also has the best walk mode we have found so far, great for when you get out of your climbing depth. Thanks to the position of the Di2 shifter, you can fully grip the bar and use your thumb to activate the drive. With the drive activated, the bike nearly pulls you up the hill and even spins the back wheel on some surfaces. We noted another thing while spinning along flat trails or roads; as the motor limit kicks in, at around 26km/h, it did so very abruptly, clunking off and on – thankfully, this seems to have been remedied with the latest firmware update, and it's now much smoother.











The geometry of the Jam² challenged all but the steepest climbs. The saddle is in a decent position and the chainstay, although shorter than some, still provides stability against wheelying and front wheel wander.



On our test loop, we just squeezed out four runs on a downhill track with 1000m of climbing in total, up steep terrain in full turbo mode with the 378wh battery. We also ran the battery down to completely empty, and the Di2 shifting still has enough power to shift. In fact, it stores enough power for 100 emergency shifts, so you won't get stuck with a single speed as well as a 21kgs of bike to propel home. Unlike the Bosch systems, the STEPS motor doesn't cause any additional drag pedaling when turned off, but after riding with the assistance on, it is still not fun.







Descending





The first thing we noticed heading down trails, is how quiet the entire Jam² is. This could be for a few reasons; the Di2 wires are likely quieter than cable housing, the battery is securely integrated into the frame, and the chainstay has rubberized guards with good coverage. It's not just quiet, it feels refined and 'just like a bike.'









The geometry is well rounded for a trail bike, and as mentioned in our other eMTB reviews, these machines seem to outperform the equivalent normal bike regarding stability and confidence. The Jam² is easy to throw around, but we found it difficult to lean in and keep it settled into corners.



The Jam² has a harsher ride compared to other eMTBs we have on test. This is partly due to the 140mm travel front and rear, but the bike is stiff and firm in general, even after reducing suspension pressures to lower than normal. This bike is more suited to lower-speed trails than blasting along high-speed rough. We would like to try the 29" version of this bike, as this could smooth out the ride, and make one great all-around package. by improving this bike's handling and stability. The large size, with a 445mm reach, is also the shortest bike in the eMTB trail category that we have tested, with other similar vessels around 20mm longer, or more.







Technical Report







Schwalbe Magic Mary's:



The Jam² came with 2.8" Nobby Nic tires which had a sketchy-hard compound, rounded shape, and weak casing. A switch to some 2.6" Magic Mary's with Apex casing provided huge levels of traction, especially when climbing loose terrain. The Magic Mary's also gave more support and accuracy, but don't perform as well on hard terrain as the smaller versions of the same tire due to wider spacing in between the knobs.









Cockpit:



Yes, I am that guy. I still think the 760mm handlebar is too narrow on a trail bike in 2017. Wider, please, then at least riders or their dealers can cut them down to fit. Plus, I am going to continue to moan about long stems, they are for road bikes; I swapped the 60mm stem for this cheap and chunky 50mm version from Octane One.



Shimano XT Di2:



Shimano's normal MTB shifting system, in my opinion, doesn't cut it on an eMTB; at least, not when compared to SRAM's EX1 8-speed drivetrain. The increased acceleration from an eMTB means that, with standard gear ratios, you need to shift much more often when getting up to speed. The potential to multi-shift up after a fast deceleration means crunching through multiple gears with the added motor power only making things worse. Some of this can be remedied, With the Di2 eTube app, riders can slow down the shifting speed and specify a maximum of one shift per click. We are sure that Shimano have worked this out themselves; after all, they managed to build their own motor. We hope they can launch a better e-drivetrain soon.









Pinkbike's Take:



The Focus is superbly refined, quiet, and places solidly in the trail category. It is not, however, the smoothest or most stable ride when things get rowdy. — Paul Aston