PRESS RELEASES

Foes Racing on TV - Titans of CNC Season Opener

Mar 14, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Titan Gilroy
Titans of CNC star and machinist Titan Gilroy.
Brent Foes
Foes Racing founder and fabricator Brent Foes

Foes Racing is proud to announce that the company will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Titans of CNC cable show on the motorsports network MavTV. The show, airing April 3rd, will be the season opener for the Titans of CNC series and will include the modeling and construction of a 2017 frame component done at Titan’s Rocklin, California, facility. Brent Foes, owner and head fabricator, along with the Foes Racing staff will be working alongside Titan to create this part for Foes Racing's updated 2017 mountain bike frames.


How Foes Racing Makes a Frame


FOES Mixer
In addition to its suspension pivots and linkages, almost every frame member of the Foes Mixer is welded to a CNC-machined part.


Titans of CNC (formerly known as Titan American Built) strongly supports American made manufacturing and education. Titan will be working with the Foes Racing team on how to improve their manufacturing process to help efficiency and be more successful as the company goes into its 25th year of building high quality full-suspension mountain bike frames at their Southern California facility.


Titans or CNC
Filming on location at Titan American Manufacturing. Foes Racing also owns and operates a number of CNC machining centers.


And, a Little PR From the Titans


Please tune into MavTV network on April 3rd for the Titans of CNC season opener and watch how it all comes together.



9 Comments

  • + 6
 Make the leverage ratio great again the people want 2:1
  • + 2
 Is this a new History Channel show?
  • + 2
 This frame "component" better be a 2017 2:1 DHS Mono Frame
  • + 1
 BOOM!
  • + 0
 I can CN see them going places
  • + 9
 Go search puns in google images. Study it until you hate them. Then come back.
  • + 2
 This pun failed so hard it could be machined into a beautiful bike part.
  • + 0
 @PHeller: I'd say it Haas to be one of the worst puns ever.
  • + 0
 @taquitos: He meant, "I CN see..."

He really only had one job, and he muffed it up.

Post a Comment



