Foes Racing on TV - Titans of CNC Season Opener

Titans of CNC star and machinist Titan Gilroy. Foes Racing founder and fabricator Brent Foes



How Foes Racing Makes a Frame



Foes Racing is proud to announce that the company will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Titans of CNC cable show on the motorsports network MavTV. The show, airing April 3rd, will be the season opener for the Titans of CNC series and will include the modeling and construction of a 2017 frame component done at Titan’s Rocklin, California, facility. Brent Foes, owner and head fabricator, along with the Foes Racing staff will be working alongside Titan to create this part for Foes Racing's updated 2017 mountain bike frames.





In addition to its suspension pivots and linkages, almost every frame member of the Foes Mixer is welded to a CNC-machined part.





Titans of CNC (formerly known as Titan American Built) strongly supports American made manufacturing and education. Titan will be working with the Foes Racing team on how to improve their manufacturing process to help efficiency and be more successful as the company goes into its 25th year of building high quality full-suspension mountain bike frames at their Southern California facility.







Filming on location at Titan American Manufacturing. Foes Racing also owns and operates a number of CNC machining centers.





