Video: Lucy Schick and Julia Long training for the EWS in B.C.

Lucy Schick & Julia Long are up and coming riders who have been killing it on the B.C. scene for a little while now. Coming from the trails of Whistler & Gibsons, it is evident that their roots fuel the skill and ability they possess on the bikes. The idea behind follow was to showcase the adventures that friends get up to, as well as the unique chemistry between riders pushing each other to do better. The fun they have on the bike co-exists with the hard work they put into training for this years EWS season.