Follow the Fraser - Official Trailer

Jun 16, 2017
by Absolute Cinema  

The corners of the globe are dotted with legendary mountain bike destinations, and the search for the next great freeride location has been well documented. Yet for Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen, the great unknown includes their own backyard. During Follow the Fraser, the three BC residents join together to journey north through their own province, following the largest river in western Canada north through their respective hometowns and into a mountain range that beckons with red slopes and the promise of steep big mountain riding. The only guides they have are a few photos from Google Earth, a trusty Geo Tracker and a shared passion for freeriding.

Follow the Fraser

Over the course of the next four weeks, the crew revisits old favourites and new ranges all while camping and navigating the back roads of British Columbia. Brought to you by Absolute Cinema, Red Bull Media House, LEDLenser and MEC, and shot on location throughout British Columbia.

Follow the Fraser

Tune in to RedBull TV Monday June 19th for a free screening of the film.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @tomvansteenbergen / @jim77 / @mtber1 / @liammullany / @dpeacock / @andrenutini / @hmendel / @JHellburn


13 Comments

  • + 6
 I know no one else on Pinkbike cares, but hearing Vivaldi in an edit made my day.
  • + 1
 Actually if the whole film was scored like this, it would make my season. And the riding is probably good too
  • + 4
 Well, the Geo Tracker... who'dve thunk it
  • + 2
 I almost shit my pants just by watching the gap at 2:01 you don't want to case it
  • + 1
 Pretty surer he fully stays above the left size of that ridge.. super impressive tho!
  • + 3
 Can't Wait!!!!
  • + 1
 Bomb drop at 2:12! Looks like an awesome video.
  • + 1
 Kyle fckin Norbraten , HELL YEAH !!!!
  • - 3
 At first I was wondering what a Fraser was. But then:

According to urban dictionary:

fraser

A seriously cool dude.

One that gets girls wet, and they are prepared to pay for.
"Did you see that fraser, oo I've wet myself..."
#dude#minge#stud#babylons#slippery
  • + 1
 Quit being silly. Frasier is Norbs' favorite TV show. They accidentally spelled it wrong for the movie.
  • + 1
 It's because they are looking for Brendan Fraser, who disappeared from the movie industry and thought to be living in the Canadian wilderness
  • + 1
 Gnar Dog!
  • + 1
 fraser river?

