Follow the Fraser - Photo Epic

Jun 28, 2017
by Absolute Cinema  
Photos by Liam Mullany, David Peacock, Harrison Mendel & John Wellburn

The full movie is available now on Vimeo On Demand, and we sincerely hope you'll check it out, but in the meantime, here are a bunch of behind the scenes and action photos we managed to grab while we were shooting the film.

Follow the Fraser


This project came about as an opportunity for us to finally create some long-form MTB content. We have worked with a ton of athletes on a variety of short and long projects all over the globe, but never taken the initiative to produce something to call our own. Last spring, we decided it was time to just make it happen and head out into the woods of B.C. We had little to no idea of what to expect, some shady Google Earth images of a place we'd never been to, and a schedule that was loose to say the least. Inspired by film series from other arenas, this film is a cinematic documentation of what we saw along the banks of the Fraser and the steep, rocky hillsides of Northern BC's Sibola Range. It is unapologetically not a bike porn film, it's a documentary, meant to show the natural scenes that happen on a trip. Hopefully you enjoy these snaps and the film as much as we enjoyed making them happen. If you like it, maybe we'll make a few of these things.


Enjoying a beer by the fire after a big day of digging.
Enjoying a beer by the fire after a big day of digging.

Norbz scrubbing over some nice red dirt mounds.
Norbz scrubbing over some nice red dirt mounds.

Scouting the sandy banks of B.C's largest river.
Scouting the sandy banks of B.C's largest river.

Norbz taking in the sunset...
Norbz taking in the sunset...

Norbz boosts a table into the shrubbery.
James finds the fastest route to the bottom.
...and boosting a table into the shrubbery. Everyone likes to ride different kinds of terrain, James (right) likes to find the fastest route to the bottom.

Kyle rails a berm in Meldrum Creek.
Kyle rails a berm in Meldrum Creek.

And chases James for the shot.
And chases James for the shot.

Scopin the tracker.
Making sure to get the shot of the Tracker, the real hero of the film!

After taking a big crash on his first attempt at flipping into a chute, James went back up and stomped it the second time. That calls for a beer.
After taking a big crash on his first attempt at flipping into a chute, James went back up and stomped it the second time. That calls for a beer.

Truck life
Norbz's Tacoma doesn't have the same charm as the Tracker, but it gets the job done!

Shred, scope, repeat.
Scoping on the Fraser.
Shred, scope, repeat.

Scoping
Talking shop and scoping lines.

Cameras standing watch for James' big night line from FTF. Waiting for the sun to go down.
Cameras standing watch for James' big night line from FTF. Waiting for the sun to go down.

Kyle riding out of his 3 drop.
Kyle riding out of his 3 drop.

Set up camp on the banks of the Fraser.
Tom awaits the impending storm. Last July was very wet compared with the typical dry, dusty conditions of BC's interior. It made for wet nights in the tents but good riding.

James smashing corners.
James smashing corners.

The banks of the Fraser.
The sun sets on the banks of the Fraser and we head north to Sibola.

Night falls over our camp on the Fraser.

Shuttle rig, Sibola style. John Wellburn photo
Shuttle rig, Sibola style. John Wellburn photo

Shooting in remote places...Harrison Mendel photo
Shooting in remote places means you gotta get creative balancing the gear...Harrison Mendel photo

Harrison Mendel photo
Weathered out. Harrison Mendel Photo

Norbz boosts an old mound left behind by mine explorations. John Wellburn photo
Norbz boosts an old mound left behind by mine explorations. John Wellburn photo

Gotta get up to get down! John Wellburn photo
Gotta get up to get down! John Wellburn photo

James revelling in the redness. John Wellburn photo
James revelling in the redness. John Wellburn photo

At the end of the rainbow...gold slopes. John Wellburn photo
At the end of the rainbow...gold slopes. John Wellburn photo

Kyle drops in on some serious shale. The hope was that these slopes would yield Fraser-like dirt and it would be a riding mecca, but the reality wasn't as kind. John Wellburn photo
Kyle drops in on some serious shale. The hope was that these slopes would yield Fraser-like dirt and it would be a riding mecca, but the reality wasn't as kind. John Wellburn photo

DIY DIT tent. Tight/loose to say the least but sometimes you just gotta make it happen in the woods.
DIY DIT tent. Tight/loose to say the least but sometimes you just gotta make it happen in the woods.

Follow the Fraser - photo by Harrison Mendel
Alpine tent scene - always a welcome sight, until the temps drop below freezing...photo by Harrison Mendel

Directing the S amp outta this scene
Mornings in the pine.
Cameras and the alpine, a match made in heaven.

Norbz signing out from Sibola. Thanks for tuning in, folks.
Norbz signing out from Sibola. Thanks for tuning in, folks.


Alright, so what are you waiting for? Check out the film, and then go ride your bike and explore your backyard, you never know what you might find! You can find it here on Vimeo On Demand.


MENTIONS: @AbsoluteZero


3 Comments

  • + 7
 Downloading a copy will help support the creation of more projects like this in the future! vimeo.com/ondemand/followthefraser
  • + 7
 Can't wait to see this ! Wild life, nature and bikes. That's the basics of mountain biking.
  • + 4
 Hell of a film boys! Great riding and storytelling. You guys did an awesome job of capturing just how difficult it is actually accessing these locations, let alone filming them. Can't wait for your next project!

