Follow the Fraser - Photo Epic





The full movie is available now on



Photos by Liam Mullany, David Peacock, Harrison Mendel & John Wellburn





This project came about as an opportunity for us to finally create some long-form MTB content. We have worked with a ton of athletes on a variety of short and long projects all over the globe, but never taken the initiative to produce something to call our own. Last spring, we decided it was time to just make it happen and head out into the woods of B.C. We had little to no idea of what to expect, some shady Google Earth images of a place we'd never been to, and a schedule that was loose to say the least. Inspired by film series from other arenas, this film is a cinematic documentation of what we saw along the banks of the Fraser and the steep, rocky hillsides of Northern BC's Sibola Range. It is unapologetically not a bike porn film, it's a documentary, meant to show the natural scenes that happen on a trip. Hopefully you enjoy these snaps and the film as much as we enjoyed making them happen. If you like it, maybe we'll make a few of these things.







Enjoying a beer by the fire after a big day of digging.





Norbz scrubbing over some nice red dirt mounds.





Scouting the sandy banks of B.C's largest river.





Norbz taking in the sunset...





...and boosting a table into the shrubbery. Everyone likes to ride different kinds of terrain, James (right) likes to find the fastest route to the bottom.





Kyle rails a berm in Meldrum Creek.





And chases James for the shot.





Making sure to get the shot of the Tracker, the real hero of the film!





After taking a big crash on his first attempt at flipping into a chute, James went back up and stomped it the second time. That calls for a beer.





Norbz's Tacoma doesn't have the same charm as the Tracker, but it gets the job done!





Shred, scope, repeat.





Talking shop and scoping lines.





Cameras standing watch for James' big night line from FTF. Waiting for the sun to go down.





Kyle riding out of his 3 drop.





Tom awaits the impending storm. Last July was very wet compared with the typical dry, dusty conditions of BC's interior. It made for wet nights in the tents but good riding.





James smashing corners.





The sun sets on the banks of the Fraser and we head north to Sibola.









Shuttle rig, Sibola style. John Wellburn photo





Shooting in remote places means you gotta get creative balancing the gear...Harrison Mendel photo





Weathered out. Harrison Mendel Photo





Norbz boosts an old mound left behind by mine explorations. John Wellburn photo





Gotta get up to get down! John Wellburn photo





James revelling in the redness. John Wellburn photo





At the end of the rainbow...gold slopes. John Wellburn photo





Kyle drops in on some serious shale. The hope was that these slopes would yield Fraser-like dirt and it would be a riding mecca, but the reality wasn't as kind. John Wellburn photo





DIY DIT tent. Tight/loose to say the least but sometimes you just gotta make it happen in the woods.





Alpine tent scene - always a welcome sight, until the temps drop below freezing...photo by Harrison Mendel





Cameras and the alpine, a match made in heaven.





Norbz signing out from Sibola. Thanks for tuning in, folks.



