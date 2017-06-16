Following the Horsemen - Video

Following the Horsemen
A film by Tobias Steinigeweg and Maximilian Stolaro
There are few roads in Lesotho. There are even fewer mountain bikers. Here the horse is supreme and the myriad horse trails that have been carved through its steep and rugged mountains are its lifeblood. Horsemen ply these trails, just as they have for generations, riding between villages that have remained unchanged over centuries. Amidst this scene, frozen in time is Isaac: a twenty-two-year-old horseman who is bridging the gap between old and new. For a week in April 2017, Isaac—or Leputhing Molapo to use his Basotho name—rode a 180 Kilometre traverse of the mountains of his home country. It was a ride like his father had done before him, but this time he was leading two mountain bikers.
Following Isaac were Canadian freerider Kevin Landry and Swiss ex-downhill racer Claudio Caluori, both embarking on a journey that will showcase the beautiful unknown landscapes of this small country. Riding only horse trails, it’s a journey laden with physical challenges for all, but it’s a journey that will cement friendships between a traditional blanket-wearing horseman and two state-of-the-art, bike-wielding mountain bikers.
For two pioneering mountain bikers, this ride is the most adventurous undertaking they have ever made. For one horseman, it's a ride that heralds a new dawn.
Have a Good One Productions conceived and co-ordinated this unique adventure. In April 2017, they traveled to Lesotho in Southern Africa and working with Sky Adventures to provide support and logistics, they set out to document this journey and the unique chapter in Lesotho’s history it represents. Driven by their passion to create a unique film, Tobias Steinigeweg and Maximilian Stolarow shared the rocky trails and high mountain passes and abandoned trading post accommodations with the riders. Following The Horsemen is a film that not only highlights the potential of Lesotho as a new adventure destination but also provides an invaluable glimpse into its heritage through the country’s iconic horsemen.
#followingthehorsemen
F O L L O W I N G T H E H O R S E M E N
A film by TOBIAS STEINIGEWEG/MAXIMILIAN STOLAROW
A HAVE A GOOD ONE Production
Supported by SCOTT SPORTS/VELOSOLUTIONS
Directed by TOBIAS STEINIGEWEG/MAXIMILIAN STOLAROW
Produced by TOBIAS STEINIGEWEG
Cinematography MAXIMILIAN STOLAROW
Edited by TOBIAS STEINIGEWEG
Color Grading SAMUEL MUFF
Sound Design DANIEL MÖLLER-BERTRAM
Photographe DAN MILNER
Cast
Riders CLAUDIO CALUORI/KEVIN LANDRY
Horseman LEPUTHING ISAAC MOLAPO
Chief MICHAEL RAMASHAMOLE
Pilot JUSTIN HONAKER
Production Coordinator DAROL HOWES
Location Managers TUMELO MAKHETHA/THABO NTLHOKI
Location Scout CHRISTIAN SCHMIDT
MTB Guide BOTENG MOLAPO
Driver TUMELO MAKHETHA
Logistics and Catering SKY ADVENTURES/MOSTAT ADVENTURES
Main Theme "AT THE CLOSE" ELEGY MUSIC
