Foodless Odyssey: Matt Hunter & Friends Ride Across Haida Gwaii Sustained Solely by Nature

Jun 6, 2018
by Anthill Films  

The Foodless Odyssey on Haida Gwaii
THE FOODLESS
ODYSSEY

When Matt Hunter set out with Charlie McLellan, Anthill director Darcy Wittenburg and photographer Nicolas Teichrob to bikepack around the remote island of Haida Gwaii, they did so with... no food. They would forage, fish, and hunt every calorie they consumed for seven days and 207 km, living off the land much like the local Haida have done for centuries.

Anthill Films shot, edited, and produced Foodless Odyssey, an eleven-minute documentary following the journey and the survival tactics employed by these four mountain bikers. After airing on Season 8 of OutsideTV's Dispatches, the full video is now online for all to see.


bigquotesWhen you're really hungry and you don't know where your next meal is coming from, you feel desperate. I've never felt like that in my lifeMatt Hunter

Photo Nicolas Teichrob

Photo Nicolas Teichrob

Photo Nicolas Teichrob

bigquotesHumanity has fallen away from that connection with food. This was the ultimate... Going out and being fully connected in that you had to collect the food in order to eat.Charlie McLellan

Photo Nicolas Teichrob
Photo Nicolas Teichrob

Photo Nicolas Teichrob
Photo Nicolas Teichrob

After travelling along both coasts and across this rain forest island with nothing but their bikes, camping gear and tools for hunting and fishing, this hungry group of travelers developed an unprecedented appreciation for where their meals come from.

Would you ever attempt a Foodless Odyssey of your own?

The Foodless Odyssey was undertaken by experienced outdoorsmen with knowledge of hunting, fishing and edible plant species. Local First Nations were consulted regarding all food-gathering activity by the team.

Photos by Nicolas Teichrob

18 Comments

  • + 9
 This is wicked! Knowing local edibles and knowing your own way through the woods is an essential skill as far as I'm concerned, no matter whether you're on an epic bike adventure or driving snowy roads in winter with the possibility of being stranded. More of this, please.
  • + 7
 For me there is no disclaimer required. You lads have nothing to explain or apologize for. For a small period of time, the food you ate was the right stuff. It's civilization that needs a disclaimer and an excuse to explain how we all eat all the time.
  • + 8
 This is so bad ass. Great work fellas.
  • + 4
 This could make an amazing series for Pinkbike. More of this content please! Thanks!
  • + 4
 Matt hunter is the Bear Grylls of mountain bike. This guy is such an inspiration.
  • + 2
 content like this is just yet another reason why Matt Hunter is my favorite rider of all time!
  • + 3
 All kinds of awesome, congrats on your adventure!
  • + 2
 That was beautiful, gentlemen. Well done.
  • + 1
 next step is some cooking tips with food collected . it is not foodless is it food more with what you fond or hunt . miamy
  • + 2
 So good. Keep it coming guys!
  • + 2
 This was waaay too short, you need to make a movie out of it! Was amazing
  • + 1
 This ^^^^
  • + 1
 Matt Hunter is a cool dude. Awesome video!
  • + 1
 Two thumbs up. Meat for the win!
  • + 2
 Awesome.
  • + 1
 awesome! i love that the first meal back was beers and doritos
  • + 1
 that rack of ribs looks like it came from sika black tail deer yummy
  • + 1
 Procore

Post a Comment



