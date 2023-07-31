Video: Foot Out Flat Out Drifting with Alex Storr

Jul 31, 2023
by Tom Caldwell  


Words: Tom Caldwell

  I’ve wanted to shoot something proper with Alex for a while now after seeing the wild shapes and slides he posts on Instagram. After getting to know him on the EWS circuit the past few seasons, we recently slotted in a few days whilst he was home to hit up his local North Wales spots and see what we could put together, armed with the pan-and-zoomer and fisheye, along with some disposable Amazon specials. A passion project on both sides in the dry summer conditions. This is the Alex Storr x Tommy C collab, enjoy.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Shooting on the disposable is incredibly fun, just as much fun as last time I had one years ago. This is probably one of the best shots I got. One click and one flash, patience and your prediction of rider shape is key, which is why I think it’s so much fun.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
  Lunch break after a big morning graft at Llangollen, Alex wanted a coffee of some sort to boost the energy levels, but somehow came back with this frappa-dappa-cino thing covered in cream and glitter.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
  Turning down whilst I’m looking up on some off piste Llangollen bits.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Minutes after raiding the Spar in Betws-y-coed.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
  Back into the woods.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Just Welsh things.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Alex hammering down some incredibly tech and narrow lines.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
  Up and out for day 2 of filming.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Some tight turns in the ferns.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Good work on the track, Harri, bro.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Dark and dank landscapes.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Surprisingly dry and loose in areas, snaking around the trees.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
  Back to the van and next spot.

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
‘Just pedal up there so I can finish off this film’. 39 shots per day, no more and no less.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Steer with the rear on the shaley lower sections.  

Disposables for Alex Storr collab video
Tommy C over and out.  

Track - ‘Sure Shot’ - Beastie Boys 

Posted In:
Videos Alex Storr


Author Info:
caldwellvisuals avatar

Member since Sep 3, 2010
85 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
40567 views
Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
39567 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
39557 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
38057 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
35959 views
First Ride: 2024 RockShox SID Ultimate Fork
32632 views
We Are One Composites' Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023
31299 views
Video: 5 Classic Bikes of Whistler Bike Park
30442 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Edit of the year for me that one. Dream team with a beastie boys track to boot….
  • 1 0
 Favorite rider and favorite filmer combining for an epic video. So good!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.054564
Mobile Version of Website