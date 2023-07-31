Video: Foot Out Flat Out Drifting with Alex Storr

Words

: Tom CaldwellI’ve wanted to shoot something proper with Alex for a while now after seeing the wild shapes and slides he posts on Instagram. After getting to know him on the EWS circuit the past few seasons, we recently slotted in a few days whilst he was home to hit up his local North Wales spots and see what we could put together, armed with the pan-and-zoomer and fisheye, along with some disposable Amazon specials. A passion project on both sides in the dry summer conditions. This is the Alex Storr x Tommy C collab, enjoy.Shooting on the disposable is incredibly fun, just as much fun as last time I had one years ago. This is probably one of the best shots I got. One click and one flash, patience and your prediction of rider shape is key, which is why I think it’s so much fun.Lunch break after a big morning graft at Llangollen, Alex wanted a coffee of some sort to boost the energy levels, but somehow came back with this frappa-dappa-cino thing covered in cream and glitter.Turning down whilst I’m looking up on some off piste Llangollen bits.Minutes after raiding the Spar in Betws-y-coed.Back into the woods.Just Welsh things.Alex hammering down some incredibly tech and narrow lines.Up and out for day 2 of filming.Some tight turns in the ferns.Good work on the track, Harri, bro.Dark and dank landscapes.Surprisingly dry and loose in areas, snaking around the trees.Back to the van and next spot.‘Just pedal up there so I can finish off this film’. 39 shots per day, no more and no less.Steer with the rear on the shaley lower sections.Tommy C over and out.Track - ‘Sure Shot’ - Beastie Boys