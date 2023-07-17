Video: Brock Hawes Goes Huge 'Double Or Nothing'

Words: Forbidden
Brock Hawes might be the new kid on the block, but he's already making a name for himself. Toboggs in race runs, stylish whips, a checkers or wreckers reputation, and speed that landed him at the top of not only the Jr. category but at the top of the entire field at the recent Canadian National DH are a few reasons his name is coming up. Brock dabbled in BMX and freestyle skiing before catching the DH racing itch and proceeding to scratch it feverishly. While he's only been racing seriously for 3 years he's wasted no time getting up to speed and working his way to the sharp end of the results sheets.
Watch as Brock finds doubles where no one has any business finding doubles aboard his OG Druid. Want more Brock? Check out the Druid V2 Launch video: SUMMONING
Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.
Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Presented by: Forbidden Bike CompanyRider: Brock Hawes Video: Liam Morgan