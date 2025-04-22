Powered by Outside

Akta MTB Releases 2025 Apparel Collection

Apr 22, 2025
by Akta mtb  

PRESS RELEASE: Akta MTB

Our Third Collection Is Here
As a small, independent brand, we’ve chosen to refine what we already offer and continue building our identity—rather than expanding our line for the sake of it. Our ethos remains the same as day one: focus on creating the best MTB-specific apparel, using premium materials and construction that are a cut above, while incorporating recycled, bluesign-approved, and GRS-certified fabrics wherever possible. These are the products we want to ride in.

Trail Knee Pad
Still our most popular product, the Trail Knee Pad remains untouched. No updates necessary—if it’s not broken, we’re not fixing it.

Trail Glove
Named one of Mike Kazimer’s top products of 2024, the Trail Glove now uses recycled content in every fabric component. Same look, fit and quality, in a more sustainable package —and we’ve even dropped the price.

Trail Jerseys
Our Trail Jerseys get a fabric upgrade this season—lighter, more breathable, and faster drying. The new custom-developed micro mesh knit, with mechanical stretch, offers a soft, casual hand feel while meeting all the technical requirements we look for: improved abrasion resistance, bluesign and GRS certification, for all-day comfort on the bike.

Trail Short
Visually similar, we’ve reworked the patterning of our Trail Short. The on-bike fit has been fine-tuned to enhance movement and comfort. We think this will become your new go-to, ride everything short.

Trail Pant
A staple in our lineup, the Trail Pant gets a few subtle tweaks this season. We improved articulation and pedaling comfort, making the pants virtually disappear once you’re in the saddle. The D3O integrated phone protection, 4-way stretch recycled nylon, partially elasticated waistband with ratchet closure, and laser perforations all remain the same along with our shorts.

New: Trail Vest
Introducing the Trail Vest—born from our own need for a shoulder-season solution. Designed for those days when the trails are damp, light showers are potentially in the forecast, and temps are mild. Made from a 2.5-layer waterproof/breathable recycled nylon from NetPlus®, derived entirely from post-consumer recycled fishing nets. It’s ultralight, packable into its own chest pocket, and integrates seamlessly with our on-bike storage system.

Now at More Shops Across Canada and Expanding
We’re stoked to announce an expanded dealer network across Canada. Head to our website to find your local shop and check out the new collection in person. We are now looking for distributors to help take akta global, get in touch if you’re looking for a premium, rider owned, MTB apparel brand.

For more information and pricing, check out our website aktamtb.com

36 Comments
 Think they can take the photo from any farther away? I can almost see the clothing.
  • 2316
 If using your phone, you can zoom by pinching your fingers together while they wre on the screen. On a computer hold down the control and rotate the scroll wheel on your mouse. I hope that helps. Also glasses can help if you have vision issues.
  • 62
 You can't see the pants as they, "virtually disappear once you are in the saddle."
  • 31
 @makripper6: I had no idea about the control + scroll hack. Thanks!
  • 201
 I’ll be supporting this Canadian company investing in building their Canadian dealer network.
  • 300
 Love to see another Canadian brand! I'm a big supporter of Canadian goods. Which Asian country are they manufactured in?
  • 11
 @marcoboy88: exactly. Power to NF
  • 120
 Akta pads are the comfiest/best fitting pads I’ve ever had. Grabbing some shorts and gloves this year.
  • 60
 Quality products from a tiny team of apparel experts and riders calling the shots with no Corporation dictating the direction. If you want to support core brands, this is it!
  • 60
 Vests are officially back with the release of this one!
  • 10
 Vests never left
  • 30
 Big fan of Akta here. I have their pants, shorts, jersey, gloves. All their stuff is great. That vest is tempting and I will try their knee pads next.
  • 30
 @AProulx the kneepads are legit the best I have worn, just make sure you get the size right.
  • 32
 Nice to see some Canadian gear.
The knee pads look good...based on the 2 small dimly lit photos.
Why not take the opportunity to inform people like me who have never heard of Akta? Tell me why these knee pads are so great, instead of just saying that they don't need to be updated.

No shorts or jerseys for women? There are lots of us out there riding bikes now...
  • 20
 www.pinkbike.com/news/review-aktas-trail-apparel-and-protection-line.html

The pads have been getting lots of attention and great reviews for a while now.
  • 30
 All the gear is Unisex! As a female rider I ride in their gear and find that it fits great
  • 10
 @SophiaErvington: Perfect! I'll check them out!
  • 11
 It's not Canadian. It's made abroad. Support NF, they are MADE in Canada.
  • 21
 Is it just me, or is the best riding gear always Moto pants and a Tshirt? Pants will last a decade, even with daily crashes, and the Tshirt shows your favorite 90s gangster rapper and is $10 at goodwill.
  • 41
 I do love a riding gilet.
  • 48
TommyNunchuck FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 9:54) (Below Threshold)
 Dozens to choose from in Decathlon/Go Outdoors/ TK Maxx etc. It won't be a 'trail vest' but it'll be exactly the same thing for a quarter of the price.
  • 91
 @TommyNunchuck: probably not exactly the same thing lol
  • 32
 @makripper6: have you ever seen a gilet? I have 4 of the things in different colours and I can't tell them apart.
  • 11
 @TommyNunchuck: where are they made? Who makes them and what kind of fabric?
  • 32
 @makripper6: dont matter if it's gonna get covered in dirt or dust after each ride anyways
  • 20
 Vest looks sick. I bought the Patagonia one and its become my favorite piece of gear.
  • 30
 Oh heck yes! New materials feel great!
  • 10
 Akta is the fricken best! I have their pants, gloves and knee pads and the fit on everything is perfect, even as a bigger dude.
  • 10
 The lineup keeps getting better! New vest and colour-ways look awesome. Nice work Travis & Co.
  • 10
 New lineup looks great! Loved last years pants and jersey's, crazy you can make them better!
  • 33
 What's the point of a waterproof gilet ? If it rains you'll still get wet arms !!
  • 81
 Think more drizzle, or a heavy fog on an autumn or early spring ride. Keeps your core warm and dry(ish) but you don't get the boil in the bag effect of a full jacket.
  • 30
 Riding with others in the wet, or caught out without a mud guard = life not as bad.
  • 20
 In the summer, you'll boil in a full rain jacket. If it's warm enough, you might even benefit from wet arms, but you'd be pretty uncomfortable with a fully drenched torso.
  • 10
 Nice. Akta gear is sweet!
  • 10
 Best Knee Pad ever.....just waiting on Elbow Pads now.







