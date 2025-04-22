Akta MTB Releases 2025 Apparel Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Akta MTBOur Third Collection Is Here
As a small, independent brand, we’ve chosen to refine what we already offer and continue building our identity—rather than expanding our line for the sake of it. Our ethos remains the same as day one: focus on creating the best MTB-specific apparel, using premium materials and construction that are a cut above, while incorporating recycled, bluesign-approved, and GRS-certified fabrics wherever possible. These are the products we want to ride in.Trail Knee Pad
Still our most popular product, the Trail Knee Pad remains untouched. No updates necessary—if it’s not broken, we’re not fixing it.Trail Glove
Named one of Mike Kazimer’s top products
of 2024, the Trail Glove now uses recycled content in every fabric component. Same look, fit and quality, in a more sustainable package —and we’ve even dropped the price.Trail Jerseys
Our Trail Jerseys get a fabric upgrade this season—lighter, more breathable, and faster drying. The new custom-developed micro mesh knit, with mechanical stretch, offers a soft, casual hand feel while meeting all the technical requirements we look for: improved abrasion resistance, bluesign and GRS certification, for all-day comfort on the bike.Trail Short
Visually similar, we’ve reworked the patterning of our Trail Short. The on-bike fit has been fine-tuned to enhance movement and comfort. We think this will become your new go-to, ride everything short.Trail Pant
A staple in our lineup, the Trail Pant gets a few subtle tweaks this season. We improved articulation and pedaling comfort, making the pants virtually disappear once you’re in the saddle. The D3O integrated phone protection, 4-way stretch recycled nylon, partially elasticated waistband with ratchet closure, and laser perforations all remain the same along with our shorts.New: Trail Vest
Introducing the Trail Vest—born from our own need for a shoulder-season solution. Designed for those days when the trails are damp, light showers are potentially in the forecast, and temps are mild. Made from a 2.5-layer waterproof/breathable recycled nylon from NetPlus®, derived entirely from post-consumer recycled fishing nets. It’s ultralight, packable into its own chest pocket, and integrates seamlessly with our on-bike storage system.Now at More Shops Across Canada and Expanding
We’re stoked to announce an expanded dealer network across Canada. Head to our website to find your local shop and check out the new collection in person. We are now looking for distributors to help take akta global, get in touch if you’re looking for a premium, rider owned, MTB apparel brand.
For more information and pricing, check out our website aktamtb.com
The knee pads look good...based on the 2 small dimly lit photos.
Why not take the opportunity to inform people like me who have never heard of Akta? Tell me why these knee pads are so great, instead of just saying that they don't need to be updated.
No shorts or jerseys for women? There are lots of us out there riding bikes now...
The pads have been getting lots of attention and great reviews for a while now.