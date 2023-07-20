Video: Van Isle Shred Fest in 'Left Beef'

Jul 20, 2023
by Akta mtb  

Words: Akta


Left Beef is a video created by Derek McCuiston based on the idea of traveling to Vancouver Island to film and document the Akta MTB team riding their bikes. It is being described as “corporate yet tasteful”, a “perfect bike film”, and a “monument to Akta’s brand and hubris.” Join us as we explore the revered trails of south Vancouver Island.


photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

Photos: Travis Bilton and Forrest Riesco

Athletes: Mia Serratore, Ben Wallace, Ace Hayden, Forrest Riesco and Max Cookman

About Akta MTB:
We saw an opportunity to not only build a better product with better value for our customers, but to build a better brand.  A brand that exists beyond the bottom line.  Akta MTB is a Technical MTB specific apparel company with a focus on using premium recycled materials. Designed, developed and tested in North Vancouver, BC.  After working for the corporate side of the MTB industry for many years, it was time to get back to focusing on why we got into this work in the first place: passion and creativity.  Through our riders and our obsession over detail we gather endless inspiration for what we can do next.

Click here to learn more about Akta.

Posted In:
Videos Akta Ace Hayden Ben Wallace Forrest Riesco Max Cookman Mia Serratore


Author Info:
AKTA-mtb avatar

Member since Sep 28, 2022
4 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
58446 views
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
48598 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
42130 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
39920 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
38429 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
36067 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
32820 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Downieville-Winning Santa Cruz Blur TR
32401 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.038567
Mobile Version of Website