Video: 'For the Love' Celebrates Simple Joy of Mountain Biking

In an industry constantly pushing for more riders, filmers, and influencers, it can be difficult to find one's place. The bike industry is growing every day, and so many overlooked occupations play a key role in keeping it alive. Trail builders, event coordinators, and Rampage employees often get overlooked in the grand scheme of the sport.The one thing every individual in our world has in common is that we are all here for the love of mountain biking.'For the Love' is a short film capturing different accounts of involvement in and love for the mountain bike community. Featuring Matt Edleston, Talus Turk, Jacob Guthrie, and Drew Barber