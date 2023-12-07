Forbidden Announces Details for New Supernought DH Bike

Finally, the big cat is completely out of the bag. It’s been a while since our prototype DH bike was first spotted on the WC stage under Connor Fearon. Since then we’ve been honing every detail and specification to ensure this bike is comprised purely of the material needed to deliver a fighter jet of a downhill mountain bike. There is no filler here, folks. This bike is designed and built for a single purpose: Get you down the hill faster.

photo

So, what happens when you ride a bike equipped with the industry’s most refined high pivot design and 205mm of rear wheel travel You remain composed and comfortable across the knottiest root balls and rowdiest rock gardens. You develop a new penchant for committing to corner speeds and line choices that old-you would never dream of. You go in over your head and get out with a shit-eating grin. You get a DH bike with zero compromises.

You get Supernought.

photo

No more mystery, no more prototypes, no more guessing what the name, chainstay lengths, or head tube angles are. Just the facts, tables, and graphs.

photo
photo
Supernought is available in two colour options: VOL. 4 and White Noise.


Sizing and Geo
S1-4 sizes are available. Frame kits will only be available in MX wheel configuration. For now...

photo


One Ride
The industry's only truly scaled sizing. Our front centre and rear centre measurements grow in proportion. Every bike exhibits the intended on trail riding characteristics regardless of the size.

photo


Bias Adjust
Straight from the World Cup pits. By using modular dropouts we've added another level of performance tuning to your ride. Dropouts are easily swapped for different wheel sizes as well as meaningful geometry and weight bias adjustments. MX or 29 wheel configuration and 0, +10mm, and -10mm adjustments are all made via modular dropouts. Allowing riders to customize weight bias and handling to suit riding style or terrain type. 200mm direct brake mount included as standard.


photo


V2 Trifecta Suspension Kinematics
The V2 Trifecta Platform allows us to fine-tune kinematics for each bike. Our Factory Team wanted more sensitivity and grip. So we delivered a DH-optimized leverage curve and braking characteristics. The result is a bike that begs you to stay off the brakes a little longer and remains completely composed when the anchors are dropped.

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo



Frame Kit Technical Specifications

photo



Frame Kit Highlights

Full Custom Plastics
A quiet bike is a fast bike and a clean bike is less prone to problems. We developed a full suite of custom frame plastics to stop the bashy bits from bashing, keep the noisy parts quiet and the messy spots free from crud. Fork bump stops and clamping ports secure derailleur cable and housing to eliminate rattling. Heavy duty shuttle and frame protection as well as chain protection are all engineered to handle the abuse of DH riding. The rear brake is externally routed for fast and easy removal and replacement.

photo
photo

photo
photo


18T Steel Idler And Next Gen Race guide
Supernought sports an 18-tooth steel idler equipped with a solid lube bearing out of the box. The optimized tooth profile and our next-gen Race Guide are built to last and limit chain drop.

photo


Sensible Standards
We only use what makes sense from a design and durability standpoint. 83mm BB and 148mm boost spacing optimized for modern DH cassettes. 49mm Headtube to accommodate adjustable headsets. External brake routing. 200mm direct rear brake mount.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Supernought Frame Kits are available through our network of dealer and distributor partners across the globe.

photo


Riders: Connor Fearon
Video: Liam Morgan Max Mcculloch
Photography: Dave Trumpore

17 Comments
  • 8 0
 So many good looking bikes nowadays!! Too bad I live in Florida
  • 18 2
 Lack of elevation is the least of your worries in Florida
  • 2 0
 @FloridaHasMTBToo, this is where you come in
  • 4 0
 That white noise is hot

I’ll save everyone the google, they’re very proud of it..
$4300 frameset
  • 2 0
 Don’t care that it’s too much I want it. Just about perfect geo and sizing (for me atleast). If the ride quality is like a Dreadnaught with 50 more travel I can’t imagine how insane this will be.
  • 3 0
 SuperNaughty boi - Congrats on the launch!
  • 2 0
 Size specific everything is awesome.
  • 2 0
 With a name like that you'd think it's april first already
  • 2 0
 F*ck yes Forbidden, F*ck yes.
  • 2 0
 You guys didn't call it the Fearnought? So disappointed
  • 1 0
 To that I raise you: “juggernaut”
  • 1 0
 Just a few letters away from being a Black Sabbath song (or the excellent Ministry/1000 DJs cover).
  • 1 0
 There's a reason one of the colours is called Vol4 and the font choice is what it is ;-)
  • 1 0
 wow, this is beautiful. From what I have heard about their other bikes, I can only imagine how this thing rides!
  • 1 0
 Finally I can post a positive comment!
  • 1 0
 Well. Looks like a Forbidden.
  • 1 0
 Superhot







