Video: Forbidden Announces New Dreadnought Team Edition Bike

Dec 21, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  

Press Release: Forbidden

Stick to the race line, or carve your own on the DREADNOUGHT GX LTD Team Edition. This team replica build features a shred-ready spec, tested and approved by the Forbidden Synthesis Factory team. With a limited number of units available, and all of them assembled at our Cumberland headquarters, these bikes will be as exclusive as the ones found under our factory pilots. These bikes feature a SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain, Code R brakes, RockShox Zeb and Super Deluxe Ultimate dampers, Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (available in either a full 29 or mixed wheel configuration), and rider’s choice of Maxxis tire casings and frame colour. Each bike is outfitted with a size-specific handlebar rise, taking our industry-leading One Ride Philosophy to the next level. The only thing the Dreadnought GX - LTD Team Edition needs is a steady diet of rough and rowdy terrain.


DREADNOUGHT GX LTD TEAM EDITION MSRP : $6999 USD | $8849 CAD | £6699 GBP | €7599 EUR



DREADNOUGT GX LTD SPEC:
Frame: Forbidden Dreadnought, 154mm travel, full-carbon
Fork: Rockshox ZEB Ultimate - 170mm travel, 44mm offset
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Transmission: SRAM GX 12 speed - 10-52T cassette
Brakes: SRAM CODE R 4-piston, 200mm rotors front and rear
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy
Front tire: Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casing
Rear tire: Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, DD casing
Cockpit: Burgtec MK3 Enduro 42.5 mm stem, 800mm x S=15mm M=22.5mm L=30mm XL=38mm rise Ride Wide Alloy Enduro Bar, and Bar Tender Pro grips
Saddle: Fizik Terra X5
Seat post: ONEUP V2 Dropper Post (size-specific drop: S=120mm M=150mm L=180 and XL=210mm)
Included: Crankbrothers tubeless valves and tape, Stan's sealant




Geometry




There’s never been a better time to treat yourself to shred-ready, trail-devouring, high pivot sporting weapon of a bike, so don't delay as stock is limited to 200 units. Head to our site to get the low down.



Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.

Video: Thomas Doyle
Featuring: Alex Storr
Still Photography: Liam Wallace. / Dave Trumpore
Music: Pale - Helena Deland
Location: Verbier, Switzerland

Learn more: forbiddenbike.com


16 Comments

  • 10 0
 Why is this called the ''LTD Team Edition'' when it's not the same spec as the team bikes ?
  • 1 3
 The same reason actual “team” members dont pay for their whips???
  • 1 0
 It doesn't refer to their race team, but to their marketing team, who came up with this hilarious spec and price tag
  • 4 0
 While this bike is beautiful, I find it somewhat hard to believe that the EWS team was on Code R and not the RSC....also, you can see an oil slick XX1 cassette on one of the riders bikes and what looks to be X01 derailleur on the other....
  • 7 1
 Excuse me, but 7,6k for what? Gx, RS, Code R and 1up. That's a shame.
  • 2 1
 You complain now but next year it will be 8.7k for what? Nx, tektro, 0up and still people on here will be like 'but but the technology though makes it better than a bike in my childhood
  • 5 0
 bit of a dick move putting your team riders on code r's
  • 1 0
 So Burgtec is basically OEM takeoff level stuff now? This, Yeti, Santa Cruz… they put on Burgtec out the box so I’m assuming it’s just the brand name now and not whatever it was that made it desirable in the past?

GX is basically minimum viable drivetrain at this point and it’s sad you have to spend six grand to get it.
  • 1 0
 $7000. Plus you get code R brakes and Crank Brothers alloy wheels. Screamin’ deal.
  • 1 0
 Oh, please. NX isn't great, but it's completely viable. It's not like it won't work on the trail.
  • 2 0
 People here obviously have never ridden a high pivot. They don't need decent brakes to look fast.
  • 2 0
 Sweet! Is the Pro team really running Code R brakes?

Rad bike though.
  • 1 0
 Same colorway as the Commencal Meta TR Team edition!
  • 1 0
 dope bike besides the picasso chain
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised to see these high pivot things still around tbh.
  • 1 0
 Weird marketing…





