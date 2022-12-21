Video: Forbidden Announces New Dreadnought Team Edition Bike

Press Release: Forbidden
Stick to the race line, or carve your own on the DREADNOUGHT GX LTD Team Edition. This team replica build features a shred-ready spec, tested and approved by the Forbidden Synthesis Factory team. With a limited number of units available, and all of them assembled at our Cumberland headquarters, these bikes will be as exclusive as the ones found under our factory pilots. These bikes feature a SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain, Code R brakes, RockShox Zeb and Super Deluxe Ultimate dampers, Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (available in either a full 29 or mixed wheel configuration), and rider’s choice of Maxxis tire casings and frame colour. Each bike is outfitted with a size-specific handlebar rise, taking our industry-leading One Ride Philosophy to the next level. The only thing the Dreadnought GX - LTD Team Edition needs is a steady diet of rough and rowdy terrain.DREADNOUGHT GX LTD TEAM EDITION MSRP :
$6999 USD | $8849 CAD | £6699 GBP | €7599 EUR
DREADNOUGT GX LTD SPEC:Frame:
Forbidden Dreadnought, 154mm travel, full-carbon Fork:
Rockshox ZEB Ultimate - 170mm travel, 44mm offsetShock:
Rockshox Super Deluxe UltimateTransmission:
SRAM GX 12 speed - 10-52T cassetteBrakes:
SRAM CODE R 4-piston, 200mm rotors front and rearWheels:
Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro AlloyFront tire:
Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casingRear tire:
Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, DD casingCockpit:
Burgtec MK3 Enduro 42.5 mm stem, 800mm x S=15mm M=22.5mm L=30mm XL=38mm rise Ride Wide Alloy Enduro Bar, and Bar Tender Pro gripsSaddle:
Fizik Terra X5Seat post:
ONEUP V2 Dropper Post (size-specific drop: S=120mm M=150mm L=180 and XL=210mm) Included:
Crankbrothers tubeless valves and tape, Stan's sealant
Geometry
There’s never been a better time to treat yourself to shred-ready, trail-devouring, high pivot sporting weapon of a bike, so don't delay as stock is limited to 200 units. Head to our site to get the low down.
Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.Video: Thomas Doyle Featuring: Alex Storr Still Photography: Liam Wallace. / Dave Trumpore Music: Pale - Helena Deland
Location: Verbier, Switzerland
Learn more: forbiddenbike.com
16 Comments
GX is basically minimum viable drivetrain at this point and it’s sad you have to spend six grand to get it.
Rad bike though.