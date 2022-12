Video: Forbidden Announces New Dreadnought Team Edition Bike

Press Release: Forbidden

Stick to the race line, or carve your own on the DREADNOUGHT GX LTD Team Edition. This team replica build features a shred-ready spec, tested and approved by the Forbidden Synthesis Factory team. With a limited number of units available, and all of them assembled at our Cumberland headquarters, these bikes will be as exclusive as the ones found under our factory pilots. These bikes feature a SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain, Code R brakes, RockShox Zeb and Super Deluxe Ultimate dampers, Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (available in either a full 29 or mixed wheel configuration), and rider’s choice of Maxxis tire casings and frame colour. Each bike is outfitted with a size-specific handlebar rise, taking our industry-leading One Ride Philosophy to the next level. The only thing the Dreadnought GX - LTD Team Edition needs is a steady diet of rough and rowdy terrain.$6999 USD | $8849 CAD | £6699 GBP | €7599 EURForbidden Dreadnought, 154mm travel, full-carbonRockshox ZEB Ultimate - 170mm travel, 44mm offsetRockshox Super Deluxe UltimateSRAM GX 12 speed - 10-52T cassetteSRAM CODE R 4-piston, 200mm rotors front and rearCrankbrothers Synthesis Enduro AlloyMaxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casingMaxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, DD casingBurgtec MK3 Enduro 42.5 mm stem, 800mm x S=15mm M=22.5mm L=30mm XL=38mm rise Ride Wide Alloy Enduro Bar, and Bar Tender Pro gripsFizik Terra X5ONEUP V2 Dropper Post (size-specific drop: S=120mm M=150mm L=180 and XL=210mm)Crankbrothers tubeless valves and tape, Stan's sealantThere’s never been a better time to treat yourself to shred-ready, trail-devouring, high pivot sporting weapon of a bike, so don't delay as stock is limited to 200 units. Head to our site to get the low down. Location: Verbier, Switzerland