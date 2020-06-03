Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors

PRESS RELEASE: Forbidden Bike Co.
Forbidden Bike Co. are now offering complete bike builds of their 130mm travel Druid frame, released last year. There will be two different build options. Additionally, there are frame only options available that include new colors. While Forbidden's frames have been and will continue to be available more through their dealers, complete bikes are available online, direct from forbiddenbike.com
where customers can choose to have their bikes shipped to their local Forbidden dealer for a "Pro Setup".
Complete bikes are 90% built in-box and come with a ratcheting torque wrench and bits, for those choosing to assemble on their own. There are also RaceFace tubeless valves and a spare derailleur hanger. Druid XT's will also include the new Fox fork fender.
The Druid XT is available now to order for US and Canadian customers and will be shipping within two weeks. European availability will be in late August, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Druid SLX bikes will be available in North America and Europe by mid-September.
The Druid XT build pictured above features a 150mm Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip2 fork, DPX2 Performance Elite EVOL shock, Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, XT 4-piston brakes, DT Swiss 350/RaceFace ARC wheels, RaceFace Aeffect seatpost, and Maxxis tires. It sells for $5,299 USD / $6,999 CAD / €5699 / £5119.
The Druid SLX build comes with a 150mm Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Float fork, Fox DPX2 Performance Elite EVOL shock, Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Shimano SLX/RaceFace AR wheels, RaceFace Aeffect R seatpost, and Maxxis tires. It sells for $4,599 USD / $5,999 CAD / €4899 / £4399.
Frames are updated from last year and feature a revised linkage with fewer parts and improved sealing from the elements along with a few small hardware revisions and a marginally lighter compression and rebound tune on the Fox DPX2 shock.
The Mr. Brownstone and Blue Steel colors will be shipping to dealers everywhere by late-June and the Cosmic Eggplant color in mid-July. Frame only prices are $3,099 USD, $3,999 CAD, and £2949.
