Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors

Jun 3, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Forbidden Bike Co.

Forbidden Bike Co. are now offering complete bike builds of their 130mm travel Druid frame, released last year. There will be two different build options. Additionally, there are frame only options available that include new colors. While Forbidden's frames have been and will continue to be available more through their dealers, complete bikes are available online, direct from forbiddenbike.com where customers can choose to have their bikes shipped to their local Forbidden dealer for a "Pro Setup".


Complete bikes are 90% built in-box and come with a ratcheting torque wrench and bits, for those choosing to assemble on their own. There are also RaceFace tubeless valves and a spare derailleur hanger. Druid XT's will also include the new Fox fork fender.

The Druid XT is available now to order for US and Canadian customers and will be shipping within two weeks. European availability will be in late August, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Druid SLX bikes will be available in North America and Europe by mid-September.


The Druid XT build pictured above features a 150mm Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip2 fork, DPX2 Performance Elite EVOL shock, Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, XT 4-piston brakes, DT Swiss 350/RaceFace ARC wheels, RaceFace Aeffect seatpost, and Maxxis tires. It sells for $5,299 USD / $6,999 CAD / €5699 / £5119.


The Druid SLX build comes with a 150mm Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Float fork, Fox DPX2 Performance Elite EVOL shock, Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Shimano SLX/RaceFace AR wheels, RaceFace Aeffect R seatpost, and Maxxis tires. It sells for $4,599 USD / $5,999 CAD / €4899 / £4399.


Frames are updated from last year and feature a revised linkage with fewer parts and improved sealing from the elements along with a few small hardware revisions and a marginally lighter compression and rebound tune on the Fox DPX2 shock.

The Mr. Brownstone and Blue Steel colors will be shipping to dealers everywhere by late-June and the Cosmic Eggplant color in mid-July. Frame only prices are $3,099 USD, $3,999 CAD, and £2949.

Mr. Brownstone
Blue Steel

Cosmic Eggplant



For more information, visit forbiddenbike.com

@maxmccullochvisuals

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Forbidden Forbidden Druid


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
85966 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
67306 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
63734 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
54021 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
46281 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
41423 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40827 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40174 views

35 Comments

  • 36 0
 "But honey, you said a new bike was forbidden."
  • 3 0
 Give her the blue steel stare
  • 3 0
 @sewer-rat: Or give her your cosmic eggp.... oh, nevermind that jokes too easy.
  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: Actually most of us are worried about "her" doing the blue steel stare...lol
  • 11 0
 Legendary build kits and price spec. Brilliant experience showing through from the crew at Forbidden. Ready to cop an XT rig, now to choose a color....
  • 7 0
 @chrismac Cosmic Eggplant!
  • 9 0
 Those are some very reasonable prices in CAD. Especially since they include a digital shock pump, torque wrench, and spare derailleur hanger.
  • 2 0
 Ya, I gotta say, I came in here to mock the prices - but leaving impressed. It's really not unreasonable for what you get.
  • 7 0
 Cue 10’000 comments about shimano builds.
That said, these full builds look great. Dead sexy bikes.
  • 5 0
 Is it draggggy? I really want to love this bike.
Can we have a back to back with the Deviate? Didn't Levy have a ride on that?
  • 2 0
 I dont feel more drag when climbing, although I hear it
  • 1 2
 I sold mine due to too much drag. It was only noticeable to me in 1st and 2nd gear, but more than I wanted to deal with.
  • 1 0
 @bbmj: Really? I’m genuinely surprised at that. Naturally there is drag (although in use, it’s so small I can’t really quantify it) but with the main pivot and idler puller proximity remaining consistent, I’d be willing to bet that for typical trail use, the gain in efficiency significantly outweighs the drag.

IMO.
  • 1 0
 My experience: the drag has never been noticeable and I'm cleaning more climbs than on any previous bike.
  • 3 0
 @bbmj: Solution: Stronger legs so that you stay in third gear. Wink
  • 1 0
 It's marginally noticeable on the stand. Not while pedaling. Lube is key. I've had more issues with the little pulley-wheel inside the lower guide. It requires a light torque to not jam up. It's a banger bike, no regrets about it.
  • 8 1
 Shimano builds. See, these guys get it.
  • 2 0
 It seems like almost everyone on PB loves Shimano drivetrains. Not that I disagree or anything. The new Shimano stuff looks outstanding and it would be great to see their kits on more bikes.
  • 4 0
 "Shipped to their local Forbidden dealer for a 'Pro Setup,'" meaning a high school/college kid who is learning how to work on bikes will build it up.
  • 5 0
 There’s no such thing as too much cosmic eggplant
  • 1 0
 Lately I've been considering buying a bike from Propain and discovered their configurator. Choose one build (entry level, mid-range, high-end) and then you can modify pretty much everything according to your budget and what matters most to you (at what seems to be OEM prices).
I'm not sure how many brands do that, but it makes *so* much sense and is so much more consumer-friendly than a full custom build that it makes traditional buying options (the entry level, mid-range, high-end builds) look so last decade.
  • 1 0
 That purple is sexy. Only issue is that seat tube... any reason they couldn't taper that thing a little bit more? I think this bike is a 9/10, fix that seat tube and its a dime.
  • 3 1
 This thing is sick. i want one. It really solves a lot of problems. It also looks rad!
  • 3 0
 Oh lawd I need a 150mm version in cosmic eggplant
  • 2 0
 Those builds and the pricing is ON POINT! Forbidden keep amazing me, definitely thinking of ordering one next year!
  • 1 0
 all the rumors and teasing on instagram had us thinking a longer travel model was coming, or at least a revised linkage that allows for longer travel with this frame.
  • 1 0
 Really want to try a mullet setup on this bike, might need to make a trip over to Cumberland when COVID settles down a bit more.
  • 1 1
 With the sweet colours and interesting look you made a sepia tone video and it is not flattering its more like you are hiding something the bike looks like an e-bike from afar..
  • 3 0
 Mmmm Cosmic Eggplant
  • 1 0
 that must have added 500 to the total but its catchy
  • 2 0
 What a time to be alive, all these Rad Bike companies making sick shit!
  • 1 0
 Druid rolled a nat 20. There goes everyone else's bike sales for the summer.
  • 1 0
 So much more expensive to get in the UK.
  • 2 1
 These look sick but my next new bike needs to be made of metal.
  • 2 3
 This is one bike I would love to test ride! @forbiddenbikes how about a bike with more squishy in the back??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012268
Mobile Version of Website