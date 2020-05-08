Forbidden Bike Co. Introduce Ziggy Link For Mullet Conversions

Press Release: Forbidden Bike Co.
Ziggy Link allows Forbidden Druid owners the ability to apply the business up front, party out back, mixed wheel size approach to their bikes. Replacing the lower link from the Druid’s two-part Rate Control linkage, the Ziggy Link recalibrates the geometry to accept a smaller 27.5in rear wheel and immediately converts your 29er Druid into a mullet sporting corner slayer.
One of the early prototype links coated in Cumberland's finest dirt.
Based in Cumberland, BC we have year-round testing on our doorstep.
After increased rumblings of mixed wheel size bikes surfaced in early 2019, shortly before their successful debut between the tape, our attention piqued enough to explore the concept further. Initially intrigued to see how a 29in front, 27.5in rear-wheel setup would perform when applied to a short-travel trail bike like the Druid, we began a process of experimentation to see if the fabled mullet setup would yield favourable results on the trail.
Rate Control Linkages from left to right: a stock 29in setup, our first mixed wheel size prototype and Ziggy Link.
Being an impatient bunch, we started off by just throwing a 27.5in rear wheel in the back and headed to the trails. This was fun and it showed us that there was promise in the concept, but the pedal smashing bottom bracket height made it almost unrideable on anything but sustained downhill sections of trail. Our first prototype ‘mullet link’, designed to wholly retain the Druid’s geometry, was a step in the right direction, but it didn’t feel like it matched the natural aggressiveness that a mixed wheel size chassis delivers on the trail. Back to the drawing board, we wanted to push the geometry a little further to take better advantage of the handling characteristics that the wheels alone bring to the table. The production link design we settled upon lowers the bottom bracket height by 6mm and slackens the Head Angle by 0.5-degrees; essentially the halfway point between the Druid's stock geometry and the “we just chucked a small wheel in the back and now we can’t pedal anywhere” approach.
These subtle changes in the Druid’s geometry when coupled with the mixed wheel size configuration delivered precisely the total package we were looking for and Ziggy Link was born.
Ziggy Link installed into one of our soon to be released colorways.
High Pivots and Ziggy Link are a heady concoction...
We all know that 29in wheels are fast, but hitting corners and linking turns on a Ziggy Link equipped Druid is a feeling that needs to be experienced. Delivering increased reaction times, a heightened ability to change direction and adapt to the trail ahead, to letting things get rowdy while remaining relaxed and composed is all eye-wateringly fun. Ziggy Link will be launching with added stardust and a lick of red anodizing to match that most recognizable of Kentucky Waterfalls worldwide by May 18th from all authorized Forbidden dealers
and online from forbiddenbike.com
3 Comments
Post a Comment