Forbidden Bike Co. Introduce Ziggy Link For Mullet Conversions

Being an impatient bunch, we started off by just throwing a 27.5in rear wheel in the back and headed to the trails. This was fun and it showed us that there was promise in the concept, but the pedal smashing bottom bracket height made it almost unrideable on anything but sustained downhill sections of trail. Our first prototype ‘mullet link’, designed to wholly retain the Druid’s geometry, was a step in the right direction, but it didn’t feel like it matched the natural aggressiveness that a mixed wheel size chassis delivers on the trail. Back to the drawing board, we wanted to push the geometry a little further to take better advantage of the handling characteristics that the wheels alone bring to the table. The production link design we settled upon lowers the bottom bracket height by 6mm and slackens the Head Angle by 0.5-degrees; essentially the halfway point between the Druid's stock geometry and the “we just chucked a small wheel in the back and now we can’t pedal anywhere” approach.

