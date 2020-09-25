Forbidden Launches Druid XT Complete Builds in the UK

Press Release: Forbidden
After launching complete bikes at the start of June, and having our timelines pushed back due to the ongoing Caronavirus Pandemic, we are pleased to announce that complete Druid XT's have now landed in the UK, with SLX builds in quick pursuit. To celebrate this fact, we've teamed up with local talents in the UK to showcase the Druid XT in its new habitat from the steep wooded valleys of the Forest of Dean on the southern border between England and Wales. Filmed and edited by Chapter Studios
and featuring local rider James Leech
, the Druid XT gets its first taste of UK conditions - get yours today online here DRUID XTFrame:
Forbidden Druid, 130mm travel, full-carbon, Trifecta High Single Pivot Fork:
Fox 36 Performance Elite, 150mm, Grip2 Damper, Kabolt axle, 44mm offsetShock:
Fox DPX2 Performance Elite, EVOL air can, 3-Position LeverTransmission:
Shimano XT 12 speedBrakes:
Shimano XT 4-piston with 180mm IceTech Center-Lock rotorsWheels:
DT Swiss 350 hubs laced to RaceFace ARC OFFSET 30mm rimsFront tyre:
Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO casingRear tyre:
Maxxis Minion DHR II, 29 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casingCockpit:
RaceFace Aeffect 50mm stem, Turbine R 800 x 30mm bars and Half Nelson gripsSaddle:
SDG RadarSeat post:
RaceFace Aeffect (size-specific drop: Small 125mm drop / Medium 150mm / Large and X-Large 170mm drop) with Shimano SL MT-800 I-spec leverIncluded:
RaceFace tubeless valves, ratcheting torque wrench, Forbidden digital shock pump, spare derailleur hanger, custom Fox decals and 36 front fenderDRUID XT MSRP :
£5119 GBP | $5299 USD | $6999 CAD | €5699 EUR
Geometry
How to get your hands on a new Druid XT
Unlike our frames, which have and will remain more dealer focussed, our complete bikes are primarily available online and direct from forbiddenbike.com
but you can choose to have them shipped to your local Forbidden dealer. At checkout, you will see an option for ‘Pro Setup’ - this gives you the flexibility to have your new bike shipped to a dealer of your choice. We recognize their value and we understand that not everyone has the time or inclination to get their bikes dialled in for that first ride.
Each complete bike is 90% built in-the-box and will come with a ratcheting torque wrench and one of our new compact digital shock pumps. You will also find a pair of RaceFace tubeless valves and a spare derailleur hanger. Druid XTs will also come with one of Fox’s new fenders for their latest 36 forks.
