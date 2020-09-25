Forbidden Launches Druid XT Complete Builds in the UK

Sep 25, 2020
by ForbiddenBike  


Press Release: Forbidden

After launching complete bikes at the start of June, and having our timelines pushed back due to the ongoing Caronavirus Pandemic, we are pleased to announce that complete Druid XT's have now landed in the UK, with SLX builds in quick pursuit. To celebrate this fact, we've teamed up with local talents in the UK to showcase the Druid XT in its new habitat from the steep wooded valleys of the Forest of Dean on the southern border between England and Wales. Filmed and edited by Chapter Studios and featuring local rider James Leech, the Druid XT gets its first taste of UK conditions - get yours today online here

DRUID XT


Frame: Forbidden Druid, 130mm travel, full-carbon, Trifecta High Single Pivot
Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite, 150mm, Grip2 Damper, Kabolt axle, 44mm offset
Shock: Fox DPX2 Performance Elite, EVOL air can, 3-Position Lever
Transmission: Shimano XT 12 speed
Brakes: Shimano XT 4-piston with 180mm IceTech Center-Lock rotors
Wheels: DT Swiss 350 hubs laced to RaceFace ARC OFFSET 30mm rims
Front tyre: Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO casing
Rear tyre: Maxxis Minion DHR II, 29 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casing
Cockpit: RaceFace Aeffect 50mm stem, Turbine R 800 x 30mm bars and Half Nelson grips
Saddle: SDG Radar
Seat post: RaceFace Aeffect (size-specific drop: Small 125mm drop / Medium 150mm / Large and X-Large 170mm drop) with Shimano SL MT-800 I-spec lever
Included: RaceFace tubeless valves, ratcheting torque wrench, Forbidden digital shock pump, spare derailleur hanger, custom Fox decals and 36 front fender

DRUID XT MSRP : £5119 GBP | $5299 USD | $6999 CAD | €5699 EUR


Geometry



How to get your hands on a new Druid XT

Unlike our frames, which have and will remain more dealer focussed, our complete bikes are primarily available online and direct from forbiddenbike.com but you can choose to have them shipped to your local Forbidden dealer. At checkout, you will see an option for ‘Pro Setup’ - this gives you the flexibility to have your new bike shipped to a dealer of your choice. We recognize their value and we understand that not everyone has the time or inclination to get their bikes dialled in for that first ride.

Jake Glennie
Thomas Doyle

Each complete bike is 90% built in-the-box and will come with a ratcheting torque wrench and one of our new compact digital shock pumps. You will also find a pair of RaceFace tubeless valves and a spare derailleur hanger. Druid XTs will also come with one of Fox’s new fenders for their latest 36 forks.




5 Comments

  • 4 0
 I think this bike has cured my carbonphobia.
  • 1 0
 My next bike 100%. Fingers crossed will be dropping the hammer on one of these in the next 6 months. Followed with teh addition of a 27.5 rear wheel to match and a Ziggy link so have both set ups to choose from. Stoked!
  • 3 0
 I hope i can buy one someday
  • 2 0
 I’d still say this is one of the best looking bikes on the market.
  • 1 0
 dumb question, but won't your long baggy pants get dirty from the chain with these high pulley designs?

