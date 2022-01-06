Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon

After ten years riding for Kona
, Connor Fearon has found a new home on the newly formed Forbidden downhill team.
The team is Forbidden's first foray into World Cup downhill after it launched its enduro team at the start of last season
. Forbidden said, "For a brand known for developing bikes with a gravity performance bias, it was merely a matter of when, not if, we would develop a bike and enter the World Cup scene."
Connor will be the flagship rider on the team but he'll be joined by Magnus Manson who is working his way back to recovery from Hodgkins Lymphoma
. Also joining the team from Kona will be manager Matt Dupelle who has over two decades' worth of experience on the circuit and will no doubt allow Forbidden to get off to a running start in its first season.
Of course, there's one snag here and it's that Forbidden doesn't currently produce a downhill bike. We've spoken to Forbidden and they're expecting to start the season on a Dreadnought with custom links
but there is apparently a dedicated downhill bike in the works too. Keep an eye out for that breaking cover soon.
|After ten years, 2022 marks the first year on a new bike brand for me and I can hardly put it into words how excited I am to be flying the Forbidden flag and riding their bikes. I've wanted to ride a Forbidden ever since seeing the Druid for the first time and I believe that their bikes are going to help me ride and race faster than ever. My goals for the next few years are to refocus on World Cup Downhill racing, be a regular top 10 finisher and a podium contender, like I know I can be. Signing with Forbidden has given me a huge kick in motivation and I cannot wait to put more time in on the bikes and start ticking off my goals!—Connor Fearon
|Excited is an understatement for this new partnership, even with this being the 20th race season I will be going into, my ambition is strong with our new team, brim-full of talent. Having worked with three of the athletes already (Magnus, Rhys, and Connor), I’m very excited to see the progression of Alex Storr and help other Forbidden athletes, like Dillon Butcher, to reach their full potential. After a couple of ‘Covid years’, everyone is eager to go to the races and I can’t wait for the team to showcase how great Forbidden’s bikes are.—Matt Dupelle
Also joining Forbidden's ranks is young British enduro racer Alex Storr. Storr was on Forbidden's ambassador program last year but went on to win the British U21 enduro national championship’s title and round six of the U21 EWS (the third rider to ever win an EWS on flat pedals). This year he steps up to the full team alongside returning rider Rhys Verner.
|What can I say? We’ve assembled a ‘dream team’ here and it’s crazy to think, that only three years ago, Forbidden didn’t even exist and this year, we’ll see Forbidden bikes on the World Cup DH stage and that’s pretty unreal! Like all of us at Forbidden, I’ve been a fan of Connor Fearon’s for a long time, so when we realized this was an opportunity that we could make work, we made sure it had to happen. Connor is a rider's rider - he’s fast as hell and always looks like he’s just having the most fun, no matter what - I can’t wait to see what he and Magnus can achieve this season. I’m also beyond excited to welcome Alex Storr into the Forbidden Synthesis fold as he moves up to the Elite EWS ranks, where he can learn the ropes from our resident enduro-machine, Rhys Verner.—Owen Pemberton, Forbidden Founder
16 Comments
Not to my knowledge....
Side note: The blue x purple fade frame looks sweet.
Post a Comment