Video: Forbidden Welcomes Emmy Lan To The Forbidden Synthesis Factory Team

New year, new team, new bike. Join Forbidden Synthesis teammates Magnus Manson and Rhys Verner as they welcome Emmy to the team with some chilly local shake-down laps.
We're pleased to officially welcome Emmy Lan to the Forbidden Family. Hailing from our home turf, Vancouver Island's Comox Valley, signing Emmy feels like a homecoming. We're excited to help Emmy build on her spectacular 2022 EWS U21 series-winning season.
To infinity and beyond.
|Feels like a match made in heaven having the coolest company of people and bikes a minute from the trails I grew up on. I'm beyond stoked to join, grow, and work with Forbidden this year. Grateful for the sick bikes and great people. Feels like home.—Emmy Lan
Riders: Emmy Lan, Magnus Manson, Rhys Verner Video: Thomas Doyle. Photo: Liam Wallace. Location: Comox Valley
|As a Cumberland based company, we are thrilled to support local athletes that hail from this incredible place we call home. Emmy has been on our radar for quite some time. She is at the forefront of a new generation of riders who push the boundaries of racing and make positive contributions to their local riding communities. We are thrilled to have Emmy on board and look forward to building off the momentum from 2022.—Stephane Pelletier - Sports Marketing, Forbidden Bikes
2 Comments