Video: Forbidden Welcomes Emmy Lan To The Forbidden Synthesis Factory Team

As a Cumberland based company, we are thrilled to support local athletes that hail from this incredible place we call home. Emmy has been on our radar for quite some time. She is at the forefront of a new generation of riders who push the boundaries of racing and make positive contributions to their local riding communities. We are thrilled to have Emmy on board and look forward to building off the momentum from 2022. — Stephane Pelletier - Sports Marketing, Forbidden Bikes