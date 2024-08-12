Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs

The Ford Mustang car and the Ford Mustang eBike both have wheels

We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang.



These new eBikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars. — Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager

Shoot me down if you will, but I cringe so damn hard every time an automotive manufacturer starts flogging eMTBs. Without exception, they're hideous, but that's not the bit that gives me the ick. I may yuck a few yums with this, but to tackle this news announcement without the healthy dose of skepticism it is deserving of would be utterly unforgiveable.What gives me the ick? It's the marketing. To me, it's akin to going to a golf ball manufacturer and asking them to provide you with ball bearings. They're both round(ish), right?The Ford Bronco and Mustang, sadly, look like they were designed by the marketing department. And, you only need to read a few sentences from the website copy to get a good sense of that.Both are full suspension e-bikes; the former is an off-road affair with a 120mm travel G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) suspension platform, while the latter is more of a city rig featuring "Tarmac-tuned" dual suspension.True to its name, the Bronco is available in one size that fits any rider between 5ft 4" and 6ft 5". Its motocross-style saddle is said to help riders confidently negotiate obstacles and land jumps.Meanwhile, the Mustang is offered in three distinct sizes accommodating riders from 5ft 6", up to 6ft 3". Alas, no geometry chart is provided on the website for either. A spurious detail perhaps, but it's unclear as to whether the height of that motocross-style saddle is adjustable. It doesn't appear to have dropper functionality, but I could be wrong.Claimed weight? 67.7 lbs, or 30.7 kgs. Riders will be needing those 4-piston stoppers from TRP.Particularly entertaining are the renders provided on the Ford Bikes website. Note the pairing of a derailleur with a single rear sprocket. Seemingly this is simply a small error on the part of the artist, given that a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain is listed in the spec list.Another notable component is the integrated, one-piece cockpit. Ford really have done their market research. It contains an easy-to-read full-color display that shows vital performance data with same graphics and telemetry inspired by Ford's infotainment system.Though most eMTBs sport a mid-drive motor, Ford has opted for a hub-based electric motor with a peak power output of 750 W. It's available as a Class 2 eBike with a throttle, providing assistance up to 20 mph, or as a Class 3 eBike without a throttle, providing assistance up to 28 mph. The downtube battery is 720 Wh.Assist modes available include:• ECO – Energy conservation for long rides• TRAIL – A set-it-and-forget-it balance of power and efficiency• SPORT – Extra oomph for when the trail demands more• BAJA - all-out performanceScanning down the parts list, we have a "high performance air-sprung front suspension fork with 120mm travel", and a non-descript 190mm x 50mm rear shock. No brand name is provided for either. Also unnamed is the 27.5" wheelset to which Pirelli Scorpion tires (what else) are seated.The Bronco is available with "Genuine Area 51 Ford Bronco" paintwork. The red starter button is said to ensure riders know they're on a Ford electric bike. And not just any Ford; the legendary badge proudly declares that this e-bike is a Bronco.Get it for $4,500 USD (value for money to be determined by the reader). Part with an extra $390 USD for custom paint options.