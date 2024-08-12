Powered by Outside

Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs

Aug 12, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Shoot me down if you will, but I cringe so damn hard every time an automotive manufacturer starts flogging eMTBs. Without exception, they're hideous, but that's not the bit that gives me the ick. I may yuck a few yums with this, but to tackle this news announcement without the healthy dose of skepticism it is deserving of would be utterly unforgiveable.

What gives me the ick? It's the marketing. To me, it's akin to going to a golf ball manufacturer and asking them to provide you with ball bearings. They're both round(ish), right?

photo
The Ford Mustang car and the Ford Mustang eBike both have wheels

The Ford Bronco and Mustang, sadly, look like they were designed by the marketing department. And, you only need to read a few sentences from the website copy to get a good sense of that.

bigquotesWe know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang.

These new eBikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars. Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager

Both are full suspension e-bikes; the former is an off-road affair with a 120mm travel G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) suspension platform, while the latter is more of a city rig featuring "Tarmac-tuned" dual suspension.

photo
One size fits all.

True to its name, the Bronco is available in one size that fits any rider between 5ft 4" and 6ft 5". Its motocross-style saddle is said to help riders confidently negotiate obstacles and land jumps.

Meanwhile, the Mustang is offered in three distinct sizes accommodating riders from 5ft 6", up to 6ft 3". Alas, no geometry chart is provided on the website for either. A spurious detail perhaps, but it's unclear as to whether the height of that motocross-style saddle is adjustable. It doesn't appear to have dropper functionality, but I could be wrong.

Claimed weight? 67.7 lbs, or 30.7 kgs. Riders will be needing those 4-piston stoppers from TRP.

photo
Note interesting positioning of tail light

Particularly entertaining are the renders provided on the Ford Bikes website. Note the pairing of a derailleur with a single rear sprocket. Seemingly this is simply a small error on the part of the artist, given that a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain is listed in the spec list.

Another notable component is the integrated, one-piece cockpit. Ford really have done their market research. It contains an easy-to-read full-color display that shows vital performance data with same graphics and telemetry inspired by Ford's infotainment system.

photo

Though most eMTBs sport a mid-drive motor, Ford has opted for a hub-based electric motor with a peak power output of 750 W. It's available as a Class 2 eBike with a throttle, providing assistance up to 20 mph, or as a Class 3 eBike without a throttle, providing assistance up to 28 mph. The downtube battery is 720 Wh.

Assist modes available include:
• ECO – Energy conservation for long rides
• TRAIL – A set-it-and-forget-it balance of power and efficiency
• SPORT – Extra oomph for when the trail demands more
• BAJA - all-out performance

Scanning down the parts list, we have a "high performance air-sprung front suspension fork with 120mm travel", and a non-descript 190mm x 50mm rear shock. No brand name is provided for either. Also unnamed is the 27.5" wheelset to which Pirelli Scorpion tires (what else) are seated.

The Bronco is available with "Genuine Area 51 Ford Bronco" paintwork. The red starter button is said to ensure riders know they're on a Ford electric bike. And not just any Ford; the legendary badge proudly declares that this e-bike is a Bronco.

Get it for $4,500 USD (value for money to be determined by the reader). Part with an extra $390 USD for custom paint options.


photo
Send it.


Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ford


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
100 articles
Report
56 Comments
  • 139 1
 In the rear hub spacing Eco Boost?
  • 32 1
 @jessiemaymorgan I am devastated we missed this pun.
  • 32 0
 @brianpark: you need to put more Focus into your work
  • 9 0
 @brianpark: best title though so you’re doing OK
  • 4 1
 Quit Falcon around and let's have a pun Fiesta.
  • 4 0
 @sewer-rat: Escort him to the door, post haste.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: that sounds like a PowerStroke of genius
  • 2 0
 I aspire to have your lightning wit, it’s what gives you your comedic edge. In fact it mustang er those that wish to make puns.
  • 2 0
 Puns aside, I actually thought it was April 1st
  • 2 0
 Shoulda called 'em Super Doody.
  • 21 0
 Any chance you guys could get these in for a full review?
  • 5 0
 Yes, I for one am interested in the What's The Best Value section. Am I gonna get more bang for my buck if I splurge on the upgraded paint?
  • 16 1
 I bet it automatically steers into crowds
  • 14 0
 Only referring to Boost mode as BAJA from here out.
  • 10 0
 doesnt get better then a press release with only renders and no actual product pics
  • 9 0
 $4500 bucks for something that looks like a supermarket bike down at Wallmart.
  • 10 0
 I can’t wait to see the bronco on my local walking paths.
  • 2 0
 Clocked a class 3 on the narrow walking path adjacent to my road doing 73km/h the other day.

Definitely could have killed someone
  • 1 0
 @dirkmcclerkin604: Well going that fast it wasn't even a class 3...
  • 1 0
 @93EXCivic: There's legal speed class 3 and max speed possible. ..Legal is 45km/h, 28mph.

They absolutely can go faster than legal speed and the mods are dead simple.
  • 1 0
 @dirkmcclerkin604: It's irrelevant to point out it was a class 3 bike though, because those same mods work on class 1 bikes as well. The classes denote max speed, so it would be more accurate to say that you saw a modified e bike going 73kmph.
  • 10 0
 I hate it
  • 6 1
 I need the ability to post gifs on PB. The Michael Jordan "Stop it, get some help" meme is perfectly suited for this article.
  • 15 0
 "DISGUSTANG"
  • 7 0
 Coming soon to a high school parking lot near you.
  • 5 0
 Now we have be on the lookout for mustang e_bikes crashing at carshows
  • 6 0
 Just Wrongco
  • 1 0
 Par for the course. Modern vehicles are no different. Filled with gadgets, buttons, screens, and high performance motors. Overpriced and marketed like crazy to make you feel like you are in some kind of club with your ownership. Then come the accessories so you can tap into the "lifestyle"
  • 4 0
 The White one will go nice and slow down the freeway.
  • 3 0
 I wish people who don't ride bikes would stop designing and manufacturing bike stuff.
  • 5 0
 Fix Or Repair Daily.
  • 4 0
 Found On Road Dead
  • 2 0
 "Note the pairing of a derailleur with a single rear sprocket."

It's difficult to see but there is actually a (black) cassette on the freehub.
  • 2 0
 I think they nailed it. If you could turn a mustang into a bike, this is what you'd get. Overweight, dubious performance, looks good when you're drunk.
  • 2 0
 There definitely is a cassette in the renderings BTW. Just hard to see against the black hub motor.
  • 2 0
 No adjustable seat? Set at a low height? Pedaling with your seat down sucks. Big time.
  • 1 0
 Who's pedaling??
  • 2 0
 More self dunking basketballs
  • 3 1
 Like the EV mustang, a monstrosity to the name of the original
  • 2 0
 Target market is still going to buy a Super73 for $2000 instead.
  • 4 0
 No, the target market will get this free or heavily discounted with their top of the line, all options bronco everglade with custom paint to match.
  • 1 0
 Listen, Ford has proven themselves in the MTB market with their GT models…not sure what happened here.
  • 1 0
 It’s motocross-style saddle is said to help confidence landing jumps, never seen this approach before…
  • 2 0
 "rIdEr BAcK!"
  • 4 3
 I thought all emtb’s were horrible, no?
  • 2 0
 Someone call Honda!
  • 2 1
 At least the 27.5 4 Lyfe and long chainstay crowd must be happy.
  • 1 0
 where are the ditch lights and LED light bars?
  • 1 0
 High performance rs pike clone.
  • 1 0
 All hail the BMW rubber duck
  • 1 0
 It looks like it is built from LEGO.
  • 1 0
 Which awful Taiwanese catalogue were these things plucked from?
  • 1 0
 Ebikers devasted when their motorcycle looks more like a motorcycle
  • 1 0
 Excellent article. kudos.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a softride
  • 1 0
 these look ai generated







