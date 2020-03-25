Forestal Reveals Its First eMTB Design With Proprietary Motor and Battery

Forestal, the Andorran brand that managed to sway Cedric Gracia away from Santa Cruz after nearly a decade despite not having a bike, has released details of its first eMTB that will be coming in October. The Andorran brand have been teasing a motorised bike for nearly a year after bursting onto the scene in April 2019, and now their concept has been revealed. While initial prototypes looked to be fairly rudimentary, the concept Forestal have sketched out could be one of the most sophisticated e-MTBs on the market. We've only seen renders at this point so we don't know if the bike even exists yet, but here's is what Forestal is hoping to release later in the year.
The brand have jumped on the trend for lighter e-bikes in the footprints of Lapierre and Specialized with a full bike that has a claimed weight of 17.4kg for a size medium. This isn't quite as light as the Levo, which comes in at 17.3kg for a large, but the Syrion boasts 170mm travel front and rear, 20mm more than the Specialized, making it a burlier proposition out on the trail. Its motor also gives out a bit more oomph, with a claimed 250 watts and 60Nm of torque vs 240 watts and 35Nm.
One of the main ways Forestal has been able to get the weight so low is by designing their own motor and battery system. Forestal has designed the EonDrive motor in conjunction with Bafang and claim it is the lightest and most compact motor on the market today. It uses titanium and magnesium for key components and the result is a drive unit that weighs 1.95 kilograms. Forestal's Aurora battery is also designed in house and provides 350Wh, but this can be boosted to 700 with a bottle cage range extender.
Another component of Forestal's electric innovations is the head unit that sits in the top tube just below the stem. This is a featured-packed computer with a 3.2 inch, touch screen display and even has a 4G internet connection. Forestal are promising the computer provides everything from anti-theft to GPS to biometrics and even chat features, but it is worth noting the footnotes that say: "Some of the announced features, as well as more to come, will be made available through future updates." Basically, it might not be as all-singing, all-dancing as it promises when it first launches in October.
A final cool feature is the cool handlebar-mounted control on the handlebar. Instead of using a shifter-style system, this is more like a thumb trigger that allows you to scroll through power modes that are indicated with a line of LEDs. Forestal have the usual Eco, Trail and Boost modes but also include a Nitro option that we assume gives a short, sharp burst of power to get up steep pitches or over obstacles.
But enough about the electrickery, what about the heart of the bike? We're looking at a carbon frame with 29 inch wheels and 170mm of travel that is built around a single pivot system that Forestal is calling Twin Levity. This no doubt helps with that low weight, but Forestal claims it also makes for a fast and active ride. Geometry-wise, it's fairly progressive with a reach in excess of 500mm on the XL. The full charts are below but some key figures are a 64° head angle and a 77° seat tube angle.
The bike is available for pre-order now in four frame sizes. The price is €7,999 with a €2,000 deposit payable now. More info, here
