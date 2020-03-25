Forestal Reveals Its First eMTB Design With Proprietary Motor and Battery

Mar 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Forestal, the Andorran brand that managed to sway Cedric Gracia away from Santa Cruz after nearly a decade despite not having a bike, has released details of its first eMTB that will be coming in October. The Andorran brand have been teasing a motorised bike for nearly a year after bursting onto the scene in April 2019, and now their concept has been revealed. While initial prototypes looked to be fairly rudimentary, the concept Forestal have sketched out could be one of the most sophisticated e-MTBs on the market. We've only seen renders at this point so we don't know if the bike even exists yet, but here's is what Forestal is hoping to release later in the year.

The brand have jumped on the trend for lighter e-bikes in the footprints of Lapierre and Specialized with a full bike that has a claimed weight of 17.4kg for a size medium. This isn't quite as light as the Levo, which comes in at 17.3kg for a large, but the Syrion boasts 170mm travel front and rear, 20mm more than the Specialized, making it a burlier proposition out on the trail. Its motor also gives out a bit more oomph, with a claimed 250 watts and 60Nm of torque vs 240 watts and 35Nm.


One of the main ways Forestal has been able to get the weight so low is by designing their own motor and battery system. Forestal has designed the EonDrive motor in conjunction with Bafang and claim it is the lightest and most compact motor on the market today. It uses titanium and magnesium for key components and the result is a drive unit that weighs 1.95 kilograms. Forestal's Aurora battery is also designed in house and provides 350Wh, but this can be boosted to 700 with a bottle cage range extender.


Another component of Forestal's electric innovations is the head unit that sits in the top tube just below the stem. This is a featured-packed computer with a 3.2 inch, touch screen display and even has a 4G internet connection. Forestal are promising the computer provides everything from anti-theft to GPS to biometrics and even chat features, but it is worth noting the footnotes that say: "Some of the announced features, as well as more to come, will be made available through future updates." Basically, it might not be as all-singing, all-dancing as it promises when it first launches in October.


A final cool feature is the cool handlebar-mounted control on the handlebar. Instead of using a shifter-style system, this is more like a thumb trigger that allows you to scroll through power modes that are indicated with a line of LEDs. Forestal have the usual Eco, Trail and Boost modes but also include a Nitro option that we assume gives a short, sharp burst of power to get up steep pitches or over obstacles.

But enough about the electrickery, what about the heart of the bike? We're looking at a carbon frame with 29 inch wheels and 170mm of travel that is built around a single pivot system that Forestal is calling Twin Levity. This no doubt helps with that low weight, but Forestal claims it also makes for a fast and active ride. Geometry-wise, it's fairly progressive with a reach in excess of 500mm on the XL. The full charts are below but some key figures are a 64° head angle and a 77° seat tube angle.


The bike is available for pre-order now in four frame sizes. The price is €7,999 with a €2,000 deposit payable now. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Forestal Bikes


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
92826 views
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
86537 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Olympics & More World Cups Postponed]
76421 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
62442 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
51349 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
45488 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
39087 views
Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'
35872 views

27 Comments

  • 26 5
 so bored during Corona I unblocked e-bike content
  • 21 5
 from one virus to the next
  • 2 0
 finally ......first e-mtb I could by....like my Enduro geometry with only 2 kgs more , but a motor up......LOVE this work.....Congratulations CEDRIC for your work and love for bikes....Like me..Cheeers....Long live Andorra and Vallnord Bikepark
  • 2 0
 Can someone explain to me the purpose of the 2 yellow/green pieces near the swingarm? It appears they serve no actual function in the pivoting of the swingarm... Maybe they are for looks? Or strength?.... Please explain
  • 2 0
 I think it is for better lateral strength... and possibility to put a patent on a single pivot bike ????
  • 1 0
 suspension link!
  • 1 0
 They claim is alters the leverage rate to make it more progressive, but I’m skeptical of how much it actually does. There’s not* going to be a substantial amount of motion there and that’s typically what you need to get a good amount of progressive.

*at least I don’t think there is
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: even if there was a substantial amount of movement there, there is no resistance applied to the 2 links, so it wouldn't alter the progressiveness...granted I'm not an engineer.... Smile
  • 1 0
 @dexterfawkes: the frame creates an illusion that the shock connects to both the link and the rear triangle through a concentric hole but that isn’t actually the case. The shock is attached to the the second link, which is attached to the first link and the rear triangle. I’m confident that there is some level of leverage curve manipulation going on there, but I doubt it’s very much. (My intuition is that it’s actually regressive, but that would be such a braindead decision that I’d wait to see a graph before I make that claim)
  • 4 0
 Nothing says "bike industry" like "proprietary"
  • 1 0
 $2000 deposit now, for a bike no one has seen, from a new manufacturer, for a bike to be delivered in October. Are yiu havin’ a Giraffe!
  • 2 0
 Been following Cedrics adventures about this....I like!
  • 1 0
 This one looks great maybe e-bikes can be versatile and for everyone
  • 1 0
 Great value and great geo. I guess looks are subjective
  • 1 0
 Finally a ebike without a super obvious, ugly motor!
  • 1 0
 Got here too early, the "burn it with fire" comment isn't up yet.
  • 1 0
 Hmmmmmmmmm......
  • 1 0
 are those reserves?
  • 1 0
 Run Forest Run!
  • 1 3
 Shame it looks like a bike from the 90’s
  • 2 0
 I cant see it, which 90's bike are you referring to?
  • 1 4
 yawn
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012463
Mobile Version of Website