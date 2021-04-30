First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs

We may have already written a fair few articles covering Andorra's Forestal Bikes
but apparently, they hadn't even launched yet. Today, they're doing that in style by announcing two new eMTBs and finally offering their bikes for sale.
To catch you up to speed, Forestal is a European brand that is planning on building everything in-house from its carbon frames to its motor and battery system and even the software that controls them. So far we've seen renderings of its Syrion enduro bike
and, alongside fellow Andorrans Production Privee, it has also created a titanium dirt jump hardtail
and a downhill bike for the Brigade World Cup team
.
Today, that range becomes reality and grows with two commuter focussed ebikes alongside a trail bike and a downhill bike with impressive specs. Let's take a look at each of them in detail now.Forestal Cyon
The Cyon is Forestal's first trail bike and its shortest travel offering at 150mm rear travel. As with all Forestal eMTBS, it features an Alpha Box carbon monocoque frame and the Twin Levity linkage driven single pivot suspension system but unlike the rest of the bikes it has an asymmetrical frame design. This isn't just for aesthetics though as Forestal notes it frees up space for a water bottle and allows for easier shock access.
DetailsFrame material:
CarbonIntended use:
TrailTravel:
150mmWheelsize:
29" front and rearMotor specs:
250W / 60NmBattery specs:
360Wh / 52VPrice:
From €8,299More info: forestal.com
This is a bike that falls into the more lightweight category of eMTBS that includes bikes such as the Turbo Levo SL
with a frame weight of 2.2kg in size medium, a motor weight of 1.95kg and a battery weight of 1.8kg. Because of this, the specs aren't quite as supercharged as some on the market but its 60NM of torque, 250W of assistance and 360Wh battery make it a strong contender within its class. The bike's battery life can be boosted with an optional range extender and it features some impressive charging numbers with the ability to fill it to 80% in 84 minutes.
The geometry of the Cyon puts it firmly in the trail category with a 65.5° head tube angle, 76.5° seat tube angle and a reach of 490mm in size large.
The Cyon is available in three different builds - the Halo Neon and Diode. builds for the 'entry level' Halo start at €8,299 and topping out at €12,599. More info, here
.
Forestal Hydra
With Cedric Gracia a big part of the development and testing team, it's no surprise that Forestal have been working on a downhill bike. They have experience in this area too as they assisted Production Privee bring their own prototype race bike to fruition for the Brigade team. There are a lot of similarities between those two bikes including the Twin Levity suspension design and the frame shape but Forestal's Hydra is made from carbon and, of course, comes with a battery and motor.
DetailsFrame material:
CarbonIntended use:
DownhillTravel:
170mmWheelsize:
29" front and rearMotor specs:
250W / 60NmBattery specs:
360Wh / 52VPrice:
From €9,999More info: forestal.com
Another area where the frames differ is in rear-wheel travel. Forestal's has surprisingly little at just 170mm, about 30mm less than most downhill bikes. This is the same amount of travel as the brand's Syrion enduro bike but Forestal assures us this isn't just a re-spec of that bike. The Alpha Box carbon chassis has the same shape but apparently been redesigned internally for this bike, "to enhance rigidity in key areas without compromising weight."
The Hydra uses the same Eon Drive motor and Aurora battery as the Syrion and Cyon and with 60NM of torque, 250W of assistance and 360Wh of power. Two builds of the bike are available, the Halo spec at €9,999 and the Diode at €12,099. More info, here
.
pretty much nearly all the commercials i have seen for e-bikes make me cringe.
how is mass production of lithium batteries and non-recyclable batteries, more waste is "truer" to nature than what we already have?
the key word is mass, and apparently we all are expected to ride e-bikes in future, or what?
Love the idea of the motor and how it works, what worries me is no support network and reliability. ??? completely unfounded of course.
