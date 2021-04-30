First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs

With Cedric Gracia a big part of the development and testing team, it's no surprise that Forestal have been working on a downhill bike. They have experience in this area too as they assisted Production Privee bring their own prototype race bike to fruition for the Brigade team. There are a lot of similarities between those two bikes including the Twin Levity suspension design and the frame shape but Forestal's Hydra is made from carbon and, of course, comes with a battery and motor.



Details



Frame material: Carbon

Intended use: Downhill

Travel: 170mm

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear

Motor specs: 250W / 60Nm

Battery specs: 360Wh / 52V

Price: From €9,999

More info: forestal.com

