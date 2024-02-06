Forge & Bond Release New Budget-Minded Thermoplastic Wheelset

These aren't the first wheels we've seen from Forge & Bond, buy they're certainly the least expensive ones from the Utah-based company. We touched on their first foray into the wheel market in a First Look
last year, and this new release firmly addresses our main concern: price. All three of the new US-made wheelsets are $1,250 USD, which is half the price of their initial offerings.
Forge and Bond's claim to fame is their development of what they've dubbed FusionFiber - a novel material that implements long-chain nylon polymers as opposed to the typical resins used in carbon fiber manufacturing. It's essentially carbon fiber as we know it, with a twist. In addition to some claims made about improved ride feel, the material can also be recycled into smaller carbon products.
All of the wheelsets use Forge and Bond's in-house hubs. These boost-spaced 6-bolt hubs were developed in conjunction with Bitex, a Taiwanese brand with a long history of hub manufacturing.
Find out more at forgeandbond.com
