Forge & Bond Release New Budget-Minded Thermoplastic Wheelset

Feb 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

These aren't the first wheels we've seen from Forge & Bond, buy they're certainly the least expensive ones from the Utah-based company. We touched on their first foray into the wheel market in a First Look last year, and this new release firmly addresses our main concern: price. All three of the new US-made wheelsets are $1,250 USD, which is half the price of their initial offerings.

photo
Cross-country wheel, for cross-country things.

photo
The all-mountain wheels should appeal to the broadest spectrum of trail riders.

photo
The EM is geared towards enduro racing and aggressive trail riding.

Forge and Bond's claim to fame is their development of what they've dubbed FusionFiber - a novel material that implements long-chain nylon polymers as opposed to the typical resins used in carbon fiber manufacturing. It's essentially carbon fiber as we know it, with a twist. In addition to some claims made about improved ride feel, the material can also be recycled into smaller carbon products.

All of the wheelsets use Forge and Bond's in-house hubs. These boost-spaced 6-bolt hubs were developed in conjunction with Bitex, a Taiwanese brand with a long history of hub manufacturing.

Find out more at forgeandbond.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
143 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kelan Grant Off Nukeproof After Nine Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
202746 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
60645 views
Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
55033 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
52572 views
Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run
39701 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
38445 views
Dangerholm's Scott Spark RC Neon Project
37025 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
35347 views

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 They may be in my budget once I find a used set.
  • 1 0
 29 is dead







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.023289
Mobile Version of Website