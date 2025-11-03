Forge+Bond Reincarnates as F+B Sports, a Pickleball Paddle Manufacturer

Powered by Outside

Nov 3, 2025
A few short weeks ago, CSS Composites, the parent company of Forge+Bond, announced it was ceasing operations, effective immediately. It stated that it would no longer be able to fulfill warranties. This had major downstream consequences for Revel Wheels, Chris King, Evil and Bontrager, brands for whom CSS Composites were supplying rims featuring their proprietary carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic, named FusionFiber.

Having reached out to a number of CSS Composites OEM customers at the time, it became clear that the news came as a surprise to them. It left them in a pickle, if you will, no longer able to satisfy warranties.

Fortunately, many of the aforementioned brands have been able to accept good will from competitor brands across the industry. Industry Nine, for example, has agreed to satisfy any warranty claims on Revel Wheels, while Reynolds has also stepped forward to offer all owners of CSS Composites-manufactured rims a crash replacement if they find themselves in need.


We reached out to Forge+Bond at the time of the announcement, but no comment was provided.


Now, it has come to light that Forge+Bond has diversified. Escape Collective reported that the owners of the FusionFiber proprietary technology are now trading under the name F+B Sports as manufacturers of pickleball paddles, based at the original facilities in Gunnison, Utah.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America. Strangely enough, its rise has been felt by the riding community, with several indoor and outdoor facilities in BC, North Vancouver and Calgary recently closing down to pave way for more pickleball courts.

And that's it. Excuse me. I have to write a job application for a pickleball commentary job.

photo
photo

I jest.

The rapid diversification from mountain biking to pickle ball will raise more than a few eyebrows, but at least the future of the recyclable FusionFiber material is preserved for now. Like the shelved handlebars and wheel sets, these paddles are retailing at a price that may be eye-watering to some; $199.99 USD - considerably more expensive than most other pickleball paddles.

Clearly, there are more layers to this story. We have reached out to F+B Sports to find out what has changed since the announcement that CSS Composites was ceasing trading which has allowed the brand to return and sell pickleball paddles. We will update this article if any further information comes to light.

photo


45 Comments
  • 622
 Oh, you liked our cycling products? Well f*ck you, there's more money in selling overpriced oversized ping pong paddles to mid 50 somethings with bad marriages and too much money.
  • 325
 That describes most Yeti, S-Works, Colnago and other boutique bike buyers too…..
  • 111
 @wyorider: I'd still take a person who owns an S-works epic Evo, an SB140, and a V4rs over someone who plays pickle ball. And I'm a hippocrite because I play disc golf, and they're almost as bad as pickleball people!
  • 120
 @wyorider: The marriage to my Yeti is doing just fine, Mr. You're So Smart.
  • 51
 (I've made this comment before here regarding the BC bike park closures) . A friend of mine has a Nacra 17 catamaran that I occasionally crew on but he hasn't been able to sail as much as he'd like recently because he's busy playing pickleball with his wife. You see, we are all victims of pickleball.
  • 40
 @eae903: observation from a recent vacation where there were a lot of pickleballers: You take perfectly normal, pleasant people whom with you're happy to chat and enjoy a drink, put a big ping pong paddle in their hands and they become raging a-holes. Go figure. My wife and I joke / not-a-joke that we only play pickleball on vacation; as you might imagine (or have experienced) this does NOT go over well with the overll-the-hill tennis players looking for one last shot who take it way too seriously.
  • 20
 What happens when they fold again, and these pickleball rackets don't have a warranty?
  • 10
 @The-Foiling-Optimist: If I had a N17 I would not be sailing it either. Firstly because I would crap myself and break it, secondly because my son would have blagged it. That is not a cheap boat. But then nor are higher spec Oppies these days🤣
  • 251
 The image of a disappointed gentleman with a pickleball paddle jig hit harder than expected.
  • 110
 Alternate Headline: Company that sells overpriced shit you don't need shifts focus to making overpriced shit for other people, who don't need it either.
  • 10
 Boom
  • 120
 Pickleball....for people too unathletic for tennis, but can't afford golf
  • 60
 Looks like they made a business decision. Personally a bit disappointed, was going to build up one of their wheels this ski season. But that's a first world problem. I just hope they're still employing all the same people in Utah. I can find another wheel.
  • 101
 Pickleball sucks absolute ass sorry
  • 10
 But then some people like sucking ass. Nutty.
  • 60
 Back in the day, finding a cougar involved going to a sticky carpet nightclub. Nowadays, you simply go to Pickleball.
  • 30
 Thought the headline was satire at first, thinking it was an interesting turn for a pinkbike article, ha. Our local bike polo courts got entirely overtaken by pickle ball. We've had to go elsewhere. Alas, the free market directs.
  • 70
 distopia
  • 41
 one time i was going to ride after work, and my boss was going to play pickleball and he eyed my bike with jealousy as I left. So I said Yeah im going riding have fun playing TickleBalls or whatever
  • 20
 Behrman Capital and it's offshoots are just ways of TTG, ACT Aerospace and Christensen Arms to use scrap materials and charge ridiculous prices doing so. They duped the bike industry into thinking they'd be a long term player, and used well known brands to justify the price premium. It's a shame that companies like Guerrilla Gravity who actually had a proven commitment to MTB fell apart while CSS made their buck and bailed.

I do wonder what will happen to the tooling investments they've made?
  • 20
 My business perspective the profit margin on these is probably much higher and the risk of " warranties" much lower. Not saying I agree with or approve the move or disagree with or disprove the move. Just pointing out some facts
  • 21
 It seems kind of crazy or maybe just unethical for a business to just straight up dip out of one industry, bailing on all its customers and publicly saying there will be no further warranty coverage. And then just continue on doing something different, but pretty much the same.
  • 10
 Solid business decision. Zero liability and large customer base. I saw a factory tour of the old rim making entity months ago and the CEO of F+B looked like he was way more interested in going to the gym than running that company.
  • 10
 Hopefully they have tuned the appropriate amount of stiffness/compliance in the paddle. Cant have too stiff of a paddle, might create some wrist fatigue or injury and they might get sued over it.
  • 10
 I wonder how many of their employees were big into cycling and found their dream job working for a cutting edge cycling parts manufacturer with some large accounts. And now are resigned to making paddles.
  • 30
 dont hate the player hate the game? ii hate pickleball its the ebikes of the tennis world.
  • 20
 If anyone breaks a Chris King or Forge and Bond wheel, they should get a warranty replacement in the form of a new pickleball paddle. It's the least CSS can do...
  • 30
 wa wa what is this?? I dont wanna cringe pickleball on my coolguy website
  • 10
 I was going to copy the layout here and start the content site pinkpickle with the ultimate goal of selling to Outside, but then thought better of the name
  • 41
 Slimy.
  • 10
 I did double up on my gummies last night before bed... did I wake up on the 1st of April?
  • 30
 best meme of 2025 award
  • 10
 Should come with every ebike purchase that way moped riders can get some exercise
  • 10
 My marriage to my stumpy is great. Thank you.
  • 10
 Bring it on PinkBike forum. The more pickleball shade the better.
  • 10
 April 1 is six months away.
  • 10
 But are these paddles BOOST is the question
  • 10
 Pickleball. Doing more harm to mountain biking, then E-bikes.
  • 10
 What are we doing.
  • 10
 Pickle balls.
Below threshold threads are hidden







