Forge+Bond Reincarnates as F+B Sports, a Pickleball Paddle Manufacturer

A few short weeks ago, CSS Composites, the parent company of Forge+Bond, announced it was ceasing operations
, effective immediately. It stated that it would no longer be able to fulfill warranties. This had major downstream consequences for Revel Wheels, Chris King, Evil and Bontrager, brands for whom CSS Composites were supplying rims featuring their proprietary carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic, named FusionFiber.
Having reached out to a number of CSS Composites OEM customers at the time, it became clear that the news came as a surprise to them. It left them in a pickle, if you will, no longer able to satisfy warranties.
Fortunately, many of the aforementioned brands have been able to accept good will from competitor brands across the industry. Industry Nine, for example, has agreed to satisfy any warranty claims on Revel Wheels
, while Reynolds has also stepped forward to offer all owners of CSS Composites-manufactured rims a crash replacement
if they find themselves in need.
We reached out to Forge+Bond at the time of the announcement, but no comment was provided.
Now, it has come to light that Forge+Bond has diversified. Escape Collective
reported that the owners of the FusionFiber proprietary technology are now trading under the name F+B Sports
as manufacturers of pickleball paddles, based at the original facilities in Gunnison, Utah.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America. Strangely enough, its rise has been felt by the riding community, with several indoor and outdoor facilities in BC, North Vancouver and Calgary recently closing down
to pave way for more pickleball courts.
And that's it. Excuse me. I have to write a job application for a pickleball commentary job.
I jest.
The rapid diversification from mountain biking to pickle ball will raise more than a few eyebrows, but at least the future of the recyclable FusionFiber material is preserved for now. Like the shelved handlebars
and wheel sets
, these paddles are retailing at a price that may be eye-watering to some; $199.99 USD - considerably more expensive than most other pickleball paddles.
Clearly, there are more layers to this story. We have reached out to F+B Sports to find out what has changed since the announcement that CSS Composites was ceasing trading which has allowed the brand to return and sell pickleball paddles. We will update this article if any further information comes to light.
I do wonder what will happen to the tooling investments they've made?