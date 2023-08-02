Forge+Bond Releases Two New Rim Designs

Forge+Bond is the face of CSS Composites, the domestic manufacturer of all the FusionFiber wheels that we've seen rebranded by companies such as Revel, Evil, and Chris King. They launched the F+B brand with a Trail wheel, focused on the broadest part of the market, but are now expanding the lineup with an XC and an All-Mountain offering. Additionally, they're expanding their hub options in the builds, so consumers have a bit more choice when it comes to what they build their plastic hoops up with.
We've already touched on the manufacturing methods and details behind the hoops in an earlier First Look
, so let's get into the new stuff.
F+B 25 XC Details
• Tire Size Range: 2.1” - 2.4”
• Rim Outer Width: 31.4mm
• Rim Inner Width: 25mm
• Beadwall Thickness: 3.2mm
• Spoke Count: 28
• Spoke Type: Sapim CX Ray
• Hub Options: I9 1/1, DT 240, I9 Hydra
• Rim Weight: 380g
• Wheelset Weight: 1455-1564g
All three hub options are identical, save for price and weight. Pricing starts at $1899 USD for the Industry 9 1/1 hub option and jumps to $2199 USD for the DT Swiss 240 and Industry 9 Hydra builds. Both of the I9 builds are in the 1500g+ range, which is fairly chunky for a modern XC wheelset, but if the damping characteristics of the rims prove to be true then it could be worth the weight penalty for some people.
F+B 30 AM Details
• Tire Size Range: 2.3” - 2.6”
• Rim Outer Width: 38mm
• Rim Inner Width: 30mm
• Beadwall Thickness: 4mm
• Spoke Count: 28
• Spoke Type: Sapim CX Ray
• Hub Options: I9 1/1, DT 240, I9 Hydra
• Front Rim Weight: 480g
• Rear Rim Weight: 530g
• Wheelset Weight: 1702-1816g
• Actual Weight: 1982g
I've been spending some time on these beefier F+B hoops for a while now, and they've held up well. The ride quality is fairly standard, holding up to hard hits and corners nicely as you'd expect from a downhill-oriented wheelset. That said, the version I have features a 32-hole build, and weighs around 1982 grams, so I don't think it can speak for the production versions. Though I don't know exactly how this atypical build made it through to PB, my best guess is we'll be seeing the heavy-duty version sometime down the line. We'll try to spend some time on a true production version and report back on how they hold up.
More information on the wheels, production methods, and philosophy behind the brand can be found at forgeandbond.com
.
These just aren’t a good buy compared to something like an aluminum DT rim. Or a good thermoset rim like a WAO product.