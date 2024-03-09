Video: Rebuilding Forgotten Timber Trails in Nesbyen, Norway With Manon Carpenter

Riding bikes is great, but sometimes the thrill of finding new trails is even better.

Hunting for gold



Brynjar, Sigbjørn and Will out on the hunt for trails

You can't complain about working in scenery like this, to be out in the forest all day cleaning trails when the sun is shining through is just magic

Forgotten History



A classic example of one of the old trails being reused, this is Beaster and only 1.5 years ago it was still lying unused in the forest. Now it is one of the best trails in town

Manon sweeping through some of the smooth turns on one of the old trails

Developing the town



Nesbyen from above, here you get a fantastic view down the Hallingdal valley with Nesbyen lying in the valley floor

You can really pick up some speed on some of the straighter trails

Some of the old trails almost feel like rollercoasters with flats followed by steeps followed by flats followed by...

Developing the community



Sometimes a little extra work is needed to connect sections together. Group dig day on the Hylla trail, this day we managed to get 21 people out on the tools!

A quick test of something we just cleared that morning

What lies ahead?



Cleaning old dead trees away from the trail

Want to be part of it?



One of the Traliheads in Nesbyen

Here are thanks to a number of people for making this happen.

