Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Who's Fast in 2023?

Round 1 - Maydena

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:15.930

2nd. Morgane Charre: 33:25.510

3rd. Ella Conolly: 33:53.650

4th. Bex Baraona: 33:56.010

5th. Hattie Harnden: 33:59.530

Elite Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 28:55.210

2nd. Dan Booker: 29:01.040

3rd. Connor Fearon: 29:14.450

4th. Rhys Verner: 29:19.780

5th. Troy Brosnan: 29:21.920



Round 2 - Derby

Elite Women



1st. Bex Baraona: 29:52.010

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 30:00.230

3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:17.740

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:40.730

5th. Morgane Charre: 30:41.860

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 25:52.860

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 26:00.450

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 26:17.910

4th. Jack Moir: 26:21.420

5th. Martin Maes: 26:24.610



Round 3 - Pietra Ligure

Elite Women



1st. Morgane Charre: 32:22.320

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 32:35.990

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:39.080

4th. Raphaela Richter: 32:49.200

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 33:03.640



Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 28:40.040

2nd. Rhys Verner: 28:45.420

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 28:46.300

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 28:53.840

5th. Charlie Murray: 29:01.480



Round 4 - Leogang

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:35.010

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 28:49.360

3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:53.570

4th. Raphaela Richter: 29:07.170

5th. Hattie Harnden: 29:09.210

Elite Men



1st. Rhys Verner: 25:08.74

2nd. Richie Rude: 25:11.51

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 25:17.46

4th. Charlie Murray: 25:31.15

5th. Dan Booker: 25:37.61



Round 5 - Val Di Fassa

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 41:03.360

2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530

5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360

Elite Men



1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540

3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980

5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370



Round 6 - Loudenvielle

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:40.880

2nd. Morgane Charre: 30:03.540

3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:13.350

4th. Hattie Harnden: 31:14.330

5th. Noga Korem: 31:16.500

Elite Men



1st. Youn Deniaud: 26:17.670

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 26:18.410

3rd. Louis Jeandel: 26:19.300

4th. Richie Rude: 26:26.150

5th. Jesse Melamed: 26:26.280



Elite Women's Picks

Isabeau Courdurier

Morgane Charre

Gloria Scarsi

Elite Men's Picks

Jack Moir

Alex Rudeau

Jesse Melamed

Honourable Mentions

Ella Conolly

Richie Rude

Who Would You Pick?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20 (World Cup Standings)

Nadine Ellecosta

Leanna Curtis

Amy Morrison

Katy Winton

Polly Henderson

George Swift

Chloe Taylor

Julie Duvert

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

Noga Korem

Barbora Vojta

Ella Conolly

Raphaela Richter

Rae Morrison

Mélanie Pugin

Bex Baraona

Gloria Scarsi

Hattie Harnden

Morgane Charre

Isabeau Courdurier Responses: 211 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20 (World Cup Standings)

Remi Gauvin

Elliot Jamieson

Greg Callaghan

Brady Stone

Zakarias Johansen

Jack Menzies

José Borges

Louis Jeandel

Martin Maes

Dimitri Tordo

Jack Moir

Matthew Walker

Slawomir Lukasik

Dan Booker

Youn Deniaud

Charlie Murray

Rhys Verner

Jesse Melamed

Alex Rudeau

Richie Rude Responses: 290 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

As riders are getting up to speed for the final showdown in France we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess of who might be the ones to watch this weekend in Châtel. Before the Elite riders head out on Sunday morning here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result at the final stop of the 2023 series.After starting all the way back in March the 2023 Enduro race season really has flown by as already we are seeing riders take on the final round of racing. The 2023 season has been a rollercoaster of a year for racing with plenty of highs to match some of the difficult low points. While Isabeau Courdurier has been dominant in the Elite Women's racing with four wins the Elite Men's series has amazingly seen a different rider take the win at every round.Clearly when looking at the Women's field the rider to beat in 2023 is Isabeua Coudurier who incredibly has not dropped outside the top four at any round in 2023 while she has won at four of the six races. Morgane Charre is another rider who has been on impressive form as her worst race result is fifth with one race victory and three second-place finishes. Bex Baraona is the only other Woman to have won in elites this year as she has seen a mixed set of results in 2023. Although she is yet to win in 2023 Hattie Harnden has been another rider laying down consistent finishes as she has only dropped outside of the top five at one race this season.The Men's racing has seen far less predictable podiums as a different rider has won at every race and only a six riders secured multiple top-five finishes. The riders who have been frequent faces at the top have been the trio of Richie Rude, Alex Rudeau and Jesse Melamed. Of these three only Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed have taken the top step of the podium with Alex Rudeau coming close with two second-place finishes. Interestingly while not ever winning in 2023 Alex Rudeau has never been outside the top three in the races he did make the fastest five riders. A fact that has led him to be just behind overall series leader Richie Rude in the points going into the final race. Charlie Murray and Rhys Verner are also worth a mention with three top-five results. Rhys Verner is also one of the six winning riders in 2023 and is very much in the running for the overall title this weekend.After a dominant performance in Loudenvielle and as the holder of four wins in 2023, Isabeau Courdurier continues to be the very best when it comes to Women's Enduro racing. For the final round in Châtel, we expect her to once again be at the top of the results sheet as she will be wanted to secure the first-ever Enduro World Cup overall series title.Morgane Charre will be another French rider looking to go fast on home soil as she has the tough task of trying to close the 212-point deficit to Isabeau Courdurier in the overall and take the 2023 title. As the only rider who can now dethrone Isabeau Morgane will have a tough task but as one of only two other race winners this season she has shown she has the speed to do it.Our final main pick for the Elite Women's racing is Gloria Scarsi who is not only performing very well at Enduro this year but is hot off a 5th place finish at last weekend's downhill racing in Les Gets. Gloria came very close to becoming the first non French or British EWS/EDR winner in both Pietra Ligure and Leogang with 2nd-place finishes. With one round left and the potential of taking 3rd place in the overall standings, we think Gloria will be a real threat for the race win.If it hadn't been for a spot of bad course marking we could have seen the return of Jack Moir to the top of the podium in Loudenvielle. While Jack still managed to secure 6th place he was very much in the running for something more as he led into the final stage. Hopefully, Jack can put that past him and show why he is one of the strongest riders with a big result on Sunday.With four top-five finishes and two 2nd-place results in a row, Alex Rudeau is ending the season in strong form. As we head into another French round we think Alex Rudeau will be one to watch on the live timing as he is one of four riders tied up in the overall points battle. Alex currently sits 2nd and is closest to knocking Richie Rude off the top so we could be in for a wild ride as he goes all-out in the hunt for points.Our final main pick for this weekend's racing is Jesse Melamed who so far has remained fairly consistent throughout the season with one win and four top-five finishes. Currently sitting third in the overall standings Jesse has a lot of work to claw back the 280-point gap but he will have to do something big if he wants to back up his 2022 EWS overall title with this year's World Cup title.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.Ella Conolly had an amazing return to the top in Loudenvielle as she came back from injury to take 3rd. With no worries about overall standings Ella can just focus on securing the best result possible and with her coming off a top-three result, there could be another podium spot for her on Sunday.There's no doubt that Richie Rude is among the fastest riders this year but he has a very tough task this weekend as raw speed won't necessarily help him with the overall win. With three riders right behind him in the points and with the potential to steal the title from him, Richie will need to play a smart race and not risk a low point scoring round. We expect Richie will still be right up there in the result but we may see him hold a little something back to make sure he leaves Châtel with the 2023 World Cup title. We believe that Richie just needs fifth to take the overall.