Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Who's Fast in 2024?

Round 1 - Finale Ligure

Elite Women



1st. Hattie Harnden: 36:06.599

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 36:15.229

3rd. Ella Conolly: 36:23.173

4th. Morgane Charre: 36:23.203

5th. Rae Morrison: 36:47.701

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 31:53.201

2nd. Charlie Murray: 32:08.474

3rd. Martin Maes: 32:17.791

4th. Mirco Vendemmia: 32:19.749

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 32:21.943



Round 2 - Bielsko-Biala

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 27:23.465

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 27:23.701

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 27:37.527

4th. Estelle Charles: 27:41.365

5th. Ella Conolly: 27:45.812

Elite Men



1st. Charlie Murray: 23:42.034

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 23:42.129

3rd. Richie Rude: 23:44.832

4th. Jack Moir: 23:51.459

5th. Jesse Melamed: 24:03.739



Round 3 - Leogang

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:02.748

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 29:40.614

3rd. Morgane Charre: 29:42.602

4th. Ella Conolly: 30:10.178

5th. Bex Baraona: 30:21.084

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 24:52.002

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:59.314

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 25:06.131

4th. Kasper Woolley: 25:25.864

5th. Mirco Vendemmia: 25:30.113



2024 Season Stats

Elite Women's Race Picks

Isabeau Courdurier

Morgane Charre

Elite Men's Race Picks

Jesse Melamed

Slawomir Lukasik

Wildcard Race Picks

Ella Conolly

Martin Maes

Who Do You Think Will Win?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 15

Noga Korem

George Swift

Hanna Steinthaler

Nadine Ellacosta

Raphaela Richter

Estelle Charles

Rae Morrison

Chloe Taylor

Bex Baraona

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

Mélanie Pugin

Morgane Charre

Ella Conolly

Hattie Harnden

Isabeau Coudurier Responses: 18 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 15

Marco Osborne

Tarmo Ryynänen

Dimitri Tordo

Rhys Verner

Matthew Walker

Martin Maes

Greg Callaghan

Jack Menzies

Kasper Woolley

Mirco Vendemmia

Alex Rudeau

Jesse Melamed

Slawomir Lukasik

Charlie Murray

Richie Rude Responses: 23 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

A brand new World Cup Enduro venue awaits racers this week with a level playing field and fresh challenges to overcome ahead of a full day of riding across six timed stages.A return to the Haute Savoie region of France sees the World Series stop off in Combloux to take on natural French tech for the fourth stop of the series. The first of two French races in 2024 offers a new puzzle for riders to solve offering a chance for new faces on top of the podium if they can outmanoeuvre the world's best on race day. We have already seen one first-time elite winner this season at a new venue and this weekend could just bring another.Before the riders go against the clock, here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result this week.After starting the season in Finale Ligure in the middle of May, we are already passing the mid-point of the Enduro World Cup season as the racing in Combloux marks the kick-off of the second half of the series. The 2024 season has seen some incredible days of racing as each round has brought close battles and a few surprises. Carrying on their winning form from 2023 it is clear the first half of the season has seen dominant performances by Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude.When looking at the women's racing after three rounds in 2024 there are two clear standout performers. Isabeau Courdurier and Hattie Harnden have been locked in a fierce battle for the overall as the pair have traded wins through the opening three races of the series. Harnden secured victory in Finale before Courdurier came back fighting with back-to-back wins in Bielsko-Biala and Leogang. Both riders are yet to drop outside the top two and just 73 points split them in the overall standings. Another consistent performer is Ella Conolly who is the only other rider to feature in every top five this season.The men's racing has been slightly less predictable as only Richie Rude and Yeti teammate Slawomir Lukasik have placed inside the top five at every race. Rude in particular has been in formidable form in 2024 taking two wins and a third place after three rounds of racing. The strong start to the 2024 series has placed Rude almost 200 points ahead of the second-round winner Charlie Murray. If not for issues during the third in Leogang Murray would be closer to Rude in the overall as he was yet to drop outside the top two until placing eighth in Austria.Since a second-place finish in the opening round at Finale Ligure, Isabeau Courdurier has been a dominant force in 2024 securing race wins in Poland and Austria. Locked in a close battle for the overall against Hattie Harnden, Courdurier has so far been able to push off the threat of her British rival for two rounds in a row and will be wanting a win on home soil this weekend. With her proven form at the last two rounds and her strength at the brand-new venue in Poland, we think Courdurier will be tough to bet against for the race win this weekend.Another French rider looking for a win at home will be Morgane Charre. Charre hasn't had her strongest start to the season taking third in Italy before dropping to seventh in Poland and then returning to the podium with third place in Austria. As the racing returns for a fourth round in France this weekend Charre will be looking to return to the race-winning form which saw her battle for the 2023 overall and win the last time the Enduro World Cup visited the Haute Savoie region of France for the season finale in Châtel.With only one top-five finish so far in 2024, Jesse Melamed has struggled to find the pace to match the raw speed of series leader and two-time 2024 winner Richie Rude. After a few weeks break and some time spent training at home, we think Melamed is going to be coming back with some race-winning potential this weekend and after winning on the natural trails of Châtel last year he could be in for a similar top performance this week on the course laid out in Combloux.A rider who has been knocking on the door for a well-deserved race win is Slawomir Lukasik. After missing out on a dream first World Cup win at home in Poland by 0.095 seconds against Charlie Murray, Lukasik fought back with a third place in Leogang as he is yet to drop outside the top five this year despite a mechanical costing him a potential race victory against teammate Richie Rude in Finale Ligure. If everything can go Lukasik's way this weekend then he could be a real threat for his first World Cup victory.After a tough 2023 season, it's been great to see Ella Conolly return to the top of the sport again as she is another rider yet to fall outside the top five this year. With a best result of third place so far in 2024, we think the racing in France this weekend could be the place where she breaks into the top two for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in the Tweed Valley.Martin Maes looks to be back on form in 2024, but some tricky races have left him looking for more. Following a win in the E-EDR racing at Leogang, Maes has the taste of the top of the podium and will be after the winning time in the EDR racing this weekend. With an entry in the E-EDR racing he could take the double win if everything goes his way across a packed weekend of 16 race stages.We shared our thoughts and picks for this weekend, but who do you think will be going for the top of the podium?