Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

After wrapping up the 2023 season with the autumnal blast at Mont-Sainte-Anne, the World Cup series is back for what could be another incredible year of racing. The season starts with two brand-new venues in Brazil before riders begin the build-up to the biggest race of the year at the Paris Olympics.
Before the Elite racing kicks off with the XCC Short Track, we have given our best shot at predicting who we think could be the ones to watch this weekend.
Who Has Proven Form in 2024?
While World Cup racing is only just kicking off this weekend, riders have been getting plenty of time between the tape at regional races. Some of the world's best even got some extra practice in at the very same venue that will be starting the season last weekend. Of course, as it is the opening round we don't fully know who is truly at max race speed yet. Ahead of our predictions for this weekend, here is a look at a few of the riders who have shown some good form in 2024 so far.
One rider who has been securing multiple early season wins is Pauline Ferrand Prevot who has been taking the 2023 rainbow jersey to the top step of multiple podiums. At many of the big pre-season races, Pauline secured some huge wins against top World Cup riders laying down the gauntlet for those who are going to try and beat her on home soil later this year in the Olympic games. A rider showing great consistency in the run-up to the World Cup season is Savilia Blunk who is yet to finish outside the top three in the XCO format this year.
In the Men's racing, it looks like Joshua Dubau is after another great opening round result as he has picked up two 2nd place finishes and a win so far this year. Interestingly, Joshua's win comes from the event held at the same venue as this weekend's racing. 2023 U23 World Cup overall champ Adrien Boichis is making the switch to Elite early in 2024 and will be one to watch especially after multiple top-five finishes so far this year. There is going to be a big battle amongst all the French racers this year in a fierce competition for the very limited Olympic spots available.
While not the XCO format, some riders did take on the gruelling challenge of the 2024 Cape Epic
with Anne Terpstra and Nicole Koller becoming an unstoppable force throughout the week of riding. The Ghost Factory Racing pair managed to win every stage against some tough competition from the likes of Marathon World Champ Mona Mitterwallner. It was a tough week for both Nino Schurter and Sebastian Fini with a hard-fought battle to hold the second-place finish. Hopefully, the pair who made up the World Bicycle Relief team will not have spent too much of their strength pre-season and face difficulties at the first stops of the World Cup series.
Who is a Strong Opening Round Performer?
Looking at the data for the past five opening World Cup rounds by far the most consistent performer is Loana Lecomte who has either been first or third since 2020. While the two wins came in 2020 and 2021, Loana was in contention for the win in 2022 and was 11 seconds back last year. Another French rider and strong first-round rider is of course Pauline Ferrand Prevot who is already looking like she is the one to beat before the racing has even got underway.
Last year's race winner Puck Pieterse is focusing on the road so is missing the first two Brazillian XC rounds. It's also worth mentioning Rebecca Henderson who won the last time the World Cup headed to Brazil which was the opening round in 2022, could she do a repeat this weekend despite an ankle injury sustained earlier this spring?
The elite men's data is far less consistent with five different race winners across the five previous opening rounds. Of the 11 riders who have placed inside the top three, Nino Schurter is the most consistent with three results third or better at opening rounds since 2019. Nino's top three opening race finishes include his win in Petrópolis, Brazil in 2022. Mathias Flückiger and Maxime Marotte are the only other riders with more than one top-three result with Mathias having a win to his name in 2019.
2019 - Albstadt
Elite Women
1st. Kate Courtney: 1:26:03
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0:49
3rd. Yana Belomoina: +1:31
4th. Anne Tauber +1:49
5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:20
Elite Men
1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:23:54
2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +0:32
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +0:33
4th. Titouan Carod: +1:20
5th. Florian Vogel: +1:22
2020 - Nove Mesto
Elite Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:22:06
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +31
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +37
4th. Lena Gerault: +1:15
5th. Laura Stigger: +1:21
Elite Men
1st. Simon Andreassen: 1:34:39
2nd. Maxime Marotte: +9
3rd. Milan Vader: +26
4th. Nino Schurter: +44
5th. Henrique Avancini: +44
2021 - Albstadt
Elite Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:21:38
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +53
3rd. Haley Batten: +1:15
4th. Kate Courtney: +1:20
5th. Yana Belomoina: +1:30
Elite Men
1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:20:23
2nd. Nino Schurter: +2
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: +23
4th. Ondrej Cink: +25
5th. Thomas Pidcock: +29
2022 - Petropolis, Brazil
Elite Women
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:29:41
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +17
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +38
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:44
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:26:52
2nd. Maxime Marotte:+ 0
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +3
4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: +55
5th. Filippo Colombo: +56
2023 - Nove Mesto
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:23:01
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +5
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +11
4th. Evie Richards: +16
5th. Alessandra Keller: +38
Elite Men
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:22:46
2nd. Joshua Dubau: +5
3rd. Nino Schurter: +23
4th. Jordan Sarrou: +23
5th. Thomas Griot: +48
Elite Women's PicksPauline Ferrand Prevot:
Our first pick for the top result this weekend is Pauline Ferrand Prevot. The combination of her top form so far this year and strong results at the opening World Cup rounds makes her a tough rider to bet against this weekend. With multiple wins against some of her toughest competitors already to her name in 2024, she has shown she does have the speed to win it will all come down to how she can handle the Brazilian conditions and whether she wants to push hard ahead of the very important home Olympic race later this year. Loana Lecomte:
Our next choice is Loana Lecomte, another rapid French racer who has a proven track record of top opening-round results and was in the running for the win last time in Brazil. Loana hasn't attended too many pre-season races but with one win to her name already in 2024 she will be one to watch this weekend. Savilia Blunk:
The final pick for the women's race is Savilia Blunk who is coming off a win on this very course last weekend and has a string of top results from some national races across Europe. Savilia had several strong results last year including a fourth place in Snowshoe and could be a real podium threat on Sunday.
Elite Men's PicksNino Schurter:
When it comes to the elite men's racing, it's hard to bet against Nino Schurter. With a win in Brazil before and the overall World Cup title to defend from 2023, we think Nino will be looking to start the Olympic year with a big result. The only problem for Nino may be from having pushed too hard at the Cape Epic last month, although this has not slowed him down in past years. Victor Koretzky:
Victor Koretzky could be a tough rider to beat this week as he is unbeaten in the races he has attended so far in 2024. With strong results to back him up and trying to ensure he gets to represent France at the Olympics, we expect Victor to be one of the main contenders for the win in Sunday's XCO race. Joshua Dubau:
Our final pick for the men is Joshua Dubau who is one of the few riders who could challenge Tom Pidcock last year and ended the first round of 2023 just behind the rider who would go on to become the 2024 World Champion. Joshua has carried his power into 2024 as in early season racing he has picked up several top-three finishes including a win against the likes of Filippo Colombo and Mathias Flückiger on the opening rounds course last weekend.
Wildcards
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers for the opening World Cup round this weekend.Haley Batten:
Haley Batten is another rider who performed well at the pre-race event in Mairiporã last weekend with a 2nd place and won the Orange Seal Pro Cup last month against several top riders. With top results already secured on this course, Haley could be in the running for another podium this weekend. Peter Sagan:
With his hopes of Olympic glory on the line Peter Sagan needs big results if he wants to make it to this year's games. While we aren't too sure of the exact math Peter will need every point possible to even get close to the qualification criteria. While 2023 didn't see him get the results he wanted, it is all or nothing as the countdown begins for selection.
Who Would You Pick?
We shared our thoughts and picks for this weekend, but who do you think will be going for the top of the podium?