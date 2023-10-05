Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

As riders are getting up to speed for the final World Cup race of the year we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess of who might be the ones to watch this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Before the Elite riders get between the poles in qualifying here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.
Who has Performed Well Here?
The course at Mont-Sainte-Anne always delivers stunning performances in finals as we have witnessed legendary runs over the years including Aaron Gwin's wet weather mastery and Finn Iles's first World Cup win last year.
Looking back at the last five races at Mont-Sainte-Anne there have been four elite men's winners, with Loic Bruni the only rider to take more than one win as he came out on top in 2018 and 2019. Loic Bruni has also been incredibly consistent here as he only dropped outside of the top five once in the past five races. Loic's only result outside of the top five in the past five races came last year when he dislocated his shoulder during practice.
Also appearing on the top step of the podium in the past five races are Finn Iles, Aaron Gwin and Danny Hart. Finn Iles is one of the four riders competing for the overall, a group featuring Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier and Jackson Goldstone. Looking at these four riders we have three recent MSA winners as Loic has two wins here, Finn one and Jackson picked up the Junior win last year. Jackson's Junior winning run is worth mentioning as while you can't directly compare the results Jackson did set a time good enough for third in elites.
For the women we have also seen four winners in five races as Vali Höll, Myriam Nicole, Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave have stepped onto the top of the podium. Vali Höll also won both of her Junior races here as she was fastest in 2018 and 19. After her strong 2023 season and with three wins here in a row (2018/19 Junior and 2022 Elites) Vali Höll is the best performer on track this weekend. Past winners Myriam Nicole and Rachel Atherton are out this weekend leaving just Tahnee Seagrave as the only other recent winner to be challenging for the win at the final round.
2016
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 4:37.488
2nd. Tracey Hannah: 4:48.604
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:50.350
4th. Manon Carpenter: 4:50.479
5th. Miranda Miller: 4:50.979
Elite Men
1st. Danny Hart: 3:59.754
2nd. Aaron Gwin: 4:00.423
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:00.792
4th. Troy Brosnan: 4:03.418
5th. Luca Shaw: 4:03.421
2017
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:46.723
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:52.460
3rd. Tracey Hannah: 4:58.779
4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 4:59.476
5th. Rachel Atherton: 4:59.549
Elite Men
1st. Aaron Gwin: 4:18.426
2nd. Dean Lucas: 4:19.484
3rd. Danny Hart: 4:19.846
4th. Loic Bruni: 4:21.684
5th. Mike Jones: 4:21.858
2018
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 4:51.443
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:56.530
3rd. Tracey Hannah: 5:11.723
4th. Marine Cabirou: 5:13.144
5th. Mariana Salazar: 5:14.137
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:12.713
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:13.034
3rd. Danny Hart: 4:14.036
4th. Amaury Pierron: 4:16.010
5th. Loris Vergier: 4:16.181
2019 (World Champs)
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:53.226
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:54.430
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:54.920
4th. Tracey Hannah: 4:57.347
5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 4:58.617
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:05.544
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:06.125
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 4:08.093
4th. Danny Hart: 4:08.349
5th. Greg Minnaar: 4:08.731
2022
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692
4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362
Elite Men
1st. Finn Iles: 4:11.717
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 4:11.955
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:15.221
4th. Aaron Gwin: 4:17.531
5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:18.100
Check out a quick breakdown of some stats from the last five races at MSA below.
Who's Fast in 2023?
Heading into the final race of the 2023 season this year's racing continues to be wild as the racing continues to be unpredictable. Seven rounds of racing have so far brought seven winners in the elite men's racing and four for the elite women.
As riders head out for the first elite practice session of the week Marine Cabirou carries the most momentum into the last round of the 2023 season as she has secured two back-to-back wins in Les Gets and Snowshoe. Marine is also in a close battle with Nina Hoffmann with just 29 points splitting the riders in the battle for 2nd place overall. Vali Höll has had a tough two races in the second half of the season but with the overall title wrapped, she can now go flat out this weekend with no worries about point scoring. Nina Hoffmann is the only other woman with a win who is racing this weekend and had a tricky time in Snowshoe with a few crashes. Nina ended the weekend in 2nd place but lost a good chunk of points in the overall standings.
The men's racing could be some of the best in recent memory as the greasy rocks and roots in Snowshoe brought another new winner as Oisin O'Callaghan topped the podium. So far 2023 has delivered a different winner at each round including five first-time elite World Cup winners. The 2023 constant performers Loic Bruni, Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles all dropped outside the top 10. The only rider battling for the overall was Loris Vergier who finished the week fourth.
Round 1 - Lenzerheide
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058
5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232
Round 2 - Leogang
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525
3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825
5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074
Elite Men
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246
4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786
5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048
Round 3 - Val Di Sole
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689
Elite Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121
Round 4 - Andorra
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580
Elite Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771
4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045
Round 5 - Loudenvielle
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945
4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141
5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363
Round 6 - Les Gets
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194
Elite Men
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228
Round 7 - Snowshoe
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655
Elite Men
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987
4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422
Elite Women's PicksVali Höll
Once again one of our top pick for women's racing is Vali Höll. After winning the overall in Snowshoe Vali has nothing to lose this weekend so expect a flat-out run from the 2023 World and series champion. Tahnee Seagrave
Tahnee Seagrave has some great results in the past here and after a fourth in Snowshoe Tahnee could be in for another top result this weekend.Marine Cabirou
Following two back-to-back World Cup wins the momentum is on Marine Cabirou's side heading into the final stop of the 2023 series. Marine needs to pick up as many of the possible 250 points as she can because currently, she is only 29 points behind 2nd-placed Nina Hoffmann in the overall standings
Elite Men's PicksJackson Goldstone
We think Jackson Goldstone could take his second elite win this weekend and make it back-to-back Canadian wins at MSA. Jackson has only raced one World Cup at MSA but his Junior winning time in 2022 was good enough for third in elites. As another rider in the fight for the overall a home win and even taking the overall at home would be huge for Jackson.Loic Bruni
As the current overall standings leader Loic Bruni has the most to lose this weekend at MSA. Luckily for Loic the track here has been mostly kind to him in past years with multiple wins and top-five finishes. Loic had a big crash during his final run at Snowshoe but we have heard there were no injuries and he is ready to defend his lead.Troy Brosnan
Looking back at past results no rider can match the consistency of Troy Brosnan. Since 2016 Troy Brosnan has placed within the top six at every visit to MSA and has been in the top three since 2018. If Troy can continue this run he will end the season with a great result.
Honourable Mentions
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers for the final round this weekend. Finn Iles
Finn Iles secured an emotional first World Cup win at MSA last year and has the potential to take his first overall title this weekend. To take the overall Finn will need a very strong result so expect him to try to match his 2022 performance.Nina Hoffmann
Nina Hoffmann had a tough week in Snowshoe but she showed her strength with a 2nd place finish at the end of the week. Nina currently sits in 2nd in the overall but will have to fight off a charging Marine Cabiurou to keep this position on Saturday.
Who Would You Pick?