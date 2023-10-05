Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Who has Performed Well Here?

2016

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 4:37.488

2nd. Tracey Hannah: 4:48.604

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:50.350

4th. Manon Carpenter: 4:50.479

5th. Miranda Miller: 4:50.979



Elite Men



1st. Danny Hart: 3:59.754

2nd. Aaron Gwin: 4:00.423

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:00.792

4th. Troy Brosnan: 4:03.418

5th. Luca Shaw: 4:03.421





2017

Elite Women



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:46.723

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:52.460

3rd. Tracey Hannah: 4:58.779

4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 4:59.476

5th. Rachel Atherton: 4:59.549



Elite Men



1st. Aaron Gwin: 4:18.426

2nd. Dean Lucas: 4:19.484

3rd. Danny Hart: 4:19.846

4th. Loic Bruni: 4:21.684

5th. Mike Jones: 4:21.858





2018

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 4:51.443

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:56.530

3rd. Tracey Hannah: 5:11.723

4th. Marine Cabirou: 5:13.144

5th. Mariana Salazar: 5:14.137



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:12.713

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:13.034

3rd. Danny Hart: 4:14.036

4th. Amaury Pierron: 4:16.010

5th. Loris Vergier: 4:16.181





2019 (World Champs)

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:53.226

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:54.430

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:54.920

4th. Tracey Hannah: 4:57.347

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 4:58.617

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:05.544

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:06.125

3rd. Amaury Pierron: 4:08.093

4th. Danny Hart: 4:08.349

5th. Greg Minnaar: 4:08.731



2022

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692

4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362

Elite Men



1st. Finn Iles: 4:11.717

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 4:11.955

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:15.221

4th. Aaron Gwin: 4:17.531

5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:18.100



Who's Fast in 2023?

Round 1 - Lenzerheide

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Round 2 - Leogang

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Round 3 - Val Di Sole

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Round 4 - Andorra

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Round 5 - Loudenvielle

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Round 6 - Les Gets

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Round 7 - Snowshoe

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655

Elite Men



1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422



Elite Women's Picks

Vali Höll

Tahnee Seagrave

Marine Cabirou

Elite Men's Picks

Jackson Goldstone

Loic Bruni

Troy Brosnan

Honourable Mentions

Finn Iles

Nina Hoffmann

Who Would You Pick?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20 (World Cup Standings)

Jenna Hastings

Hattie Harnden

Louise Ferguson

Sian A'Hern

Anna Newkirk

Veronika Widmann

Eleonora Farina

Gloria Scarsi

Lisa Baumann

Phoebe Gale

Mille Johnset

Gracey Hemstreet

Tahnee Seagrave

Monika Hrastnik

Marine Cabirou

Nina Hoffmann

Vali Höll Responses: 343 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20 (World Cup Standings)

Danny Hart

Max Hartenstern

Oisin O'Callaghan

Matt Walker

Dylan Levesque

Greg Minnaar

Ronan Dunne

Jordan Williams

Luca Shaw

Laurie Greenland

Dakotah Norton

Bernard Kerr

Troy Brosnan

Andreas Kolb

Finn Iles

Jackson Goldstone

Loris Vergier

Loic Bruni Responses: 446 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

As riders are getting up to speed for the final World Cup race of the year we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess of who might be the ones to watch this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Before the Elite riders get between the poles in qualifying here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.The course at Mont-Sainte-Anne always delivers stunning performances in finals as we have witnessed legendary runs over the years including Aaron Gwin's wet weather mastery and Finn Iles's first World Cup win last year.Looking back at the last five races at Mont-Sainte-Anne there have been four elite men's winners, with Loic Bruni the only rider to take more than one win as he came out on top in 2018 and 2019. Loic Bruni has also been incredibly consistent here as he only dropped outside of the top five once in the past five races. Loic's only result outside of the top five in the past five races came last year when he dislocated his shoulder during practice.Also appearing on the top step of the podium in the past five races are Finn Iles, Aaron Gwin and Danny Hart. Finn Iles is one of the four riders competing for the overall, a group featuring Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier and Jackson Goldstone. Looking at these four riders we have three recent MSA winners as Loic has two wins here, Finn one and Jackson picked up the Junior win last year. Jackson's Junior winning run is worth mentioning as while you can't directly compare the results Jackson did set a time good enough for third in elites.For the women we have also seen four winners in five races as Vali Höll, Myriam Nicole, Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave have stepped onto the top of the podium. Vali Höll also won both of her Junior races here as she was fastest in 2018 and 19. After her strong 2023 season and with three wins here in a row (2018/19 Junior and 2022 Elites) Vali Höll is the best performer on track this weekend. Past winners Myriam Nicole and Rachel Atherton are out this weekend leaving just Tahnee Seagrave as the only other recent winner to be challenging for the win at the final round.Heading into the final race of the 2023 season this year's racing continues to be wild as the racing continues to be unpredictable. Seven rounds of racing have so far brought seven winners in the elite men's racing and four for the elite women.As riders head out for the first elite practice session of the week Marine Cabirou carries the most momentum into the last round of the 2023 season as she has secured two back-to-back wins in Les Gets and Snowshoe. Marine is also in a close battle with Nina Hoffmann with just 29 points splitting the riders in the battle for 2nd place overall. Vali Höll has had a tough two races in the second half of the season but with the overall title wrapped, she can now go flat out this weekend with no worries about point scoring. Nina Hoffmann is the only other woman with a win who is racing this weekend and had a tricky time in Snowshoe with a few crashes. Nina ended the weekend in 2nd place but lost a good chunk of points in the overall standings.The men's racing could be some of the best in recent memory as the greasy rocks and roots in Snowshoe brought another new winner as Oisin O'Callaghan topped the podium. So far 2023 has delivered a different winner at each round including five first-time elite World Cup winners. The 2023 constant performers Loic Bruni, Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles all dropped outside the top 10. The only rider battling for the overall was Loris Vergier who finished the week fourth.Once again one of our top pick for women's racing is Vali Höll. After winning the overall in Snowshoe Vali has nothing to lose this weekend so expect a flat-out run from the 2023 World and series champion.Tahnee Seagrave has some great results in the past here and after a fourth in Snowshoe Tahnee could be in for another top result this weekend.Following two back-to-back World Cup wins the momentum is on Marine Cabirou's side heading into the final stop of the 2023 series. Marine needs to pick up as many of the possible 250 points as she can because currently, she is only 29 points behind 2nd-placed Nina Hoffmann in the overall standingsWe think Jackson Goldstone could take his second elite win this weekend and make it back-to-back Canadian wins at MSA. Jackson has only raced one World Cup at MSA but his Junior winning time in 2022 was good enough for third in elites. As another rider in the fight for the overall a home win and even taking the overall at home would be huge for Jackson.As the current overall standings leader Loic Bruni has the most to lose this weekend at MSA. Luckily for Loic the track here has been mostly kind to him in past years with multiple wins and top-five finishes. Loic had a big crash during his final run at Snowshoe but we have heard there were no injuries and he is ready to defend his lead.Looking back at past results no rider can match the consistency of Troy Brosnan. Since 2016 Troy Brosnan has placed within the top six at every visit to MSA and has been in the top three since 2018. If Troy can continue this run he will end the season with a great result.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers for the final round this weekend.Finn Iles secured an emotional first World Cup win at MSA last year and has the potential to take his first overall title this weekend. To take the overall Finn will need a very strong result so expect him to try to match his 2022 performance.Nina Hoffmann had a tough week in Snowshoe but she showed her strength with a 2nd place finish at the end of the week. Nina currently sits in 2nd in the overall but will have to fight off a charging Marine Cabiurou to keep this position on Saturday.