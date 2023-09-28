Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Who has Performed Well Here?

2019

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:43.032

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:45.027

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 3:46.514

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.742

5th. Tracey Hannah: 3:47.857



Elite Men



1st. Danny Hart: 3:03.627

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 3:04.283

3rd. Charlie Harrison: 3:04.598

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:05.776

5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:06.022





2021 - Race 1

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.233

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:44.850

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:45.928

4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:50.128

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:50.647



Elite Men



1st. Reece Wilson: 3:10.066

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:10.098

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:10.646

4th. Finn Iles: 3:11.355

5th. Mark Wallace: 3:11.398





2021 - Race 2

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.236

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.379

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.800

3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:14.010

4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:14.154

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:14.707





2022

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692

4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:34.442

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:34.856

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:36.250

4th. Ronan Dunne: 3:37.013

5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:37.962



Who's Fast in 2023?

Round 1 - Lenzerheide

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Round 2 - Leogang

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Round 3 - Val Di Sole

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Round 4 - Andorra

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Round 5 - Loudenvielle

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Round 6 - Les Gets

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Elite Women's Picks

Vali Höll

Nina Hoffmann

Marine Cabirou

Elite Men's Picks

Loic Bruni

Dakotah Norton

Jackson Goldstone

Honourable Mentions

Monika Hrastnik

Greg Minnaar

Who Would You Pick?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Jenna Hastings

Sian A'Hern

Hattie Harnden

Louise Ferguson

Gloria Scarsi

Veronika Widmann

Anna Newkirk

Eleonora Farina

Jess Blewitt

Mille Johnset

Lisa Baumann

Phoebe Gale

Gracey Hemstreet

Tahnee Seagrave

Monika Hrastnik

Marine Cabirou

Nina Hoffmann

Vali Höll Responses: 180 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Antoine Vidal

Max Hartenstern

Danny Hart

Matt Walker

Ronan Dunne

Dylan Levesque

Dakotah Norton

Jordan Williams

Greg Minnaar

Bernard Kerr

Luca Shaw

Laurie Greenland

Troy Brosnan

Andreas Kolb

Benoit Coulanges

Finn Iles

Loris Vergier

Jackson Goldstone

Loic Bruni Responses: 259 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

As riders are getting up to speed for the first of two rounds in North America to close out the season we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess of who might be the ones to watch this weekend in Snowshoe. Before the Elite riders get between the poles in qualifying here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.The course in Snowshoe has produced some incredible racing over the years as it has played a crucial role in deciding overall titles in past seasons. In the four times the World Cup has visited Snowshoe we have witnessed four different elite men's winners and three elite women's victors. Vali Höll is currently the only rider to take multiple wins as she came out on top at both 2021 races.Looking at the elite men's results over the years, Loic Bruni was a consistent threat up until last year's race with a 4th, 2nd and 1st place. The 2022 race saw Loic crash out after the first split, with Loic in a battle for the overall this year he will be hoping for something similar to his earlier performances rather than a repeat of last year.For the elite women, the clear top performer in Snowshoe is Vali Höll who since moving up to elites has been in the top four for the past three races here. Vali's Snowshoe stats include two wins in the 2021 doubleheader. Nina Hoffmann has achieved some mixed results but the past two races here have seen the German rider secure a 5th and 3rd place result. Myriam Nicole and Camille Balanche have been strong contenders here although sadly both riders are still sitting out racing.Heading into the final stages of the 2023 season this year's racing continues to be some of the best in recent years as the riders are delivering incredible performances. Six rounds of racing have so far brought six winners in the elite men's racing and four for the elite women.Looking at the women's racing before the seventh round Vali Höll very much remains the rider to beat in 2023. Vali had a little wobble in Les Gets with a crash at the top of the course in finals but with wins in both qualifying and semi-finals, she was still showing her strength at the second of two French rounds. Nina Hoffmann is also having a great season as she picked up the win in Andorra and has a string of top-five results. Marine Cabirou has been quickly getting back up to speed this year and has made her way to third in the overall standings and just 90 points back from Nina Hoffmann. Marine is coming fresh off a win at the last round and has proven form in Snowshoe as she won here in 2019.The men's racing continues to be widely unpredictable when it comes to race winners as Benoit Coulanges finally took his first elite World Cup win in Les Gets and continued the 2023 trend of a new winner at each round. Loic Bruni, Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles continue to be consistent performers this season and despite one or two lower results have been regularly inside the top five. Jackson Goldstone in particular has only dropped outside the top six in the weather-affected racing in Andorra. Jackson is less than 60 points off Loic Bruni as the first-year elite racer is continuing to disrupt the world's best racers. With only two rounds left Jackson will be on the hunt in the hopes of achieving a potential fairytale season's end with an overall win on home soil at Mont-Sainte-Anne.Vali Höll remains our top pick for the win as she has proven form throughout the season. Vali did crash out of finals in Les Gets but she proved in both qualifying and semi-finals that she is on another level when it comes to the rest of the women's field this season. If Vali can keep it together in Snowshoe then we expect her to be back on top of the podium.Nina Hoffmann has come good for the second half of the season and has carried a lot of confidence from her win in Andorra. Nina had a tough week of illness in Les Gets although she still managed to take home third in finals. Nina headed to North America early and got some extra time between the tape at last weekend's US Open in Killington where she won by 3.6 seconds. Looking across the season Nina has four top-three finishes this season and so far has yet to drop below eighth in 2023.Marine Cabirou is fresh off a win on home soil in Les Gets as she backs up an incredible season of results. Marine is looking back on top form after struggling with injuries over the past few years and is yet to fall outside the top six this season. Marine Cabirou is very much in the running for a top overall finish and will be wanting to repeat her Les Gets performance in Snowshoe.Loic Bruni is our first pick for a top result this weekend as he continues his battle to secure the 2023 overall title. With only two rounds left Loic Bruni will be wanting to extend his lead going into the final round of the year as he is only 57 points ahead of Jackson Goldstone after Les Gets. Loic has been a strong performer in past Snowshoe races with finishes of no lower than fourth place. A crash land DNF in 2022 did mess up a trend of great results here but Loic Bruni seems to be on a mission this year to take the overall after missing out on the World Champs title in Fort William.Dakotah Norton is a rider who has really come good in the second part of the season as he followed up a 2nd place in Loudenvielle with a mostly strong showing in Les Gets. A finals slide-out ended a good weekend for Dakotah after going third in both qualifying and semi-finals. Last weekend Dakotah took the win at the US Open with a one-second lead over future racing talent Asa Vermette. As we head into the race week in Snowshoe Dakotah will be wanting to keep the wins coming as he will look to take the top podium spot on home soil.Our final main pick for the elite men's racing is Jackson Goldstone who is having an incredible first year of racing in the elite category and is fully delivering on the pre-season hype. Apart from a weather-affected result in Andorra, Jackson has been at the sharp end of the results sheet at every round and comes into Snowshoe with a fifth place at last weekend's US Open.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.Monika Hrastnik heads to Snowshoe after a career-best 2nd place in Les Gets and her best result since Leogang in 2021. Monika has done well in Snowshoe before and could be a real podium threat as we kick off the North America leg of the 2023 season.Greg Minnaar seems to be picking up momentum in the final rounds of 2023 as he followed up a 2nd place in Andorra with 12th in Loudenvielle and 7th in Les Gets. Coming off a 3rd at last weekend's US Open Greg Minnaar has already secured a top result on American soil going into Snowshoe. Looking at past results Greg has a DNF and DNS for the 2021 doubleheader but in both 2019 and 2022, he managed to take fifth place. If Greg can put together a full run we think he could make it onto the box at the penultimate round.