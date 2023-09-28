Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

As riders are getting up to speed for the first of two rounds in North America to close out the season we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess of who might be the ones to watch this weekend in Snowshoe. Before the Elite riders get between the poles in qualifying here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.
Who has Performed Well Here?
The course in Snowshoe has produced some incredible racing over the years as it has played a crucial role in deciding overall titles in past seasons. In the four times the World Cup has visited Snowshoe we have witnessed four different elite men's winners and three elite women's victors. Vali Höll is currently the only rider to take multiple wins as she came out on top at both 2021 races.
Looking at the elite men's results over the years, Loic Bruni was a consistent threat up until last year's race with a 4th, 2nd and 1st place. The 2022 race saw Loic crash out after the first split, with Loic in a battle for the overall this year he will be hoping for something similar to his earlier performances rather than a repeat of last year.
For the elite women, the clear top performer in Snowshoe is Vali Höll who since moving up to elites has been in the top four for the past three races here. Vali's Snowshoe stats include two wins in the 2021 doubleheader. Nina Hoffmann has achieved some mixed results but the past two races here have seen the German rider secure a 5th and 3rd place result. Myriam Nicole and Camille Balanche have been strong contenders here although sadly both riders are still sitting out racing.
2019
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:43.032
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:45.027
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 3:46.514
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.742
5th. Tracey Hannah: 3:47.857
Elite Men
1st. Danny Hart: 3:03.627
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 3:04.283
3rd. Charlie Harrison: 3:04.598
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:05.776
5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:06.022
2021 - Race 1
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.233
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:44.850
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:45.928
4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:50.128
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:50.647
Elite Men
1st. Reece Wilson: 3:10.066
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:10.098
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:10.646
4th. Finn Iles: 3:11.355
5th. Mark Wallace: 3:11.398
2021 - Race 2
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935
3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.236
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.379
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.800
3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:14.010
4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:14.154
5th. Luca Shaw: 3:14.707
2022
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692
4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:34.442
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:34.856
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:36.250
4th. Ronan Dunne: 3:37.013
5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:37.962
Check out a quick breakdown of some stats from the last three races in Snowshoe below.
Who's Fast in 2023?
Heading into the final stages of the 2023 season this year's racing continues to be some of the best in recent years as the riders are delivering incredible performances. Six rounds of racing have so far brought six winners in the elite men's racing and four for the elite women.
Looking at the women's racing before the seventh round Vali Höll very much remains the rider to beat in 2023. Vali had a little wobble in Les Gets with a crash at the top of the course in finals but with wins in both qualifying and semi-finals, she was still showing her strength at the second of two French rounds. Nina Hoffmann is also having a great season as she picked up the win in Andorra and has a string of top-five results. Marine Cabirou has been quickly getting back up to speed this year and has made her way to third in the overall standings and just 90 points back from Nina Hoffmann. Marine is coming fresh off a win at the last round and has proven form in Snowshoe as she won here in 2019.
The men's racing continues to be widely unpredictable when it comes to race winners as Benoit Coulanges finally took his first elite World Cup win in Les Gets and continued the 2023 trend of a new winner at each round. Loic Bruni, Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles continue to be consistent performers this season and despite one or two lower results have been regularly inside the top five. Jackson Goldstone in particular has only dropped outside the top six in the weather-affected racing in Andorra. Jackson is less than 60 points off Loic Bruni as the first-year elite racer is continuing to disrupt the world's best racers. With only two rounds left Jackson will be on the hunt in the hopes of achieving a potential fairytale season's end with an overall win on home soil at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Round 1 - Lenzerheide
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058
5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232
Round 2 - Leogang
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525
3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825
5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074
Elite Men
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246
4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786
5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048
Round 3 - Val Di Sole
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689
Elite Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121
Round 4 - Andorra
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580
Elite Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771
4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045
Round 5 - Loudenvielle
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945
4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141
5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363
Round 6 - Les Gets
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194
Elite Men
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228
Elite Women's PicksVali Höll
Vali Höll remains our top pick for the win as she has proven form throughout the season. Vali did crash out of finals in Les Gets but she proved in both qualifying and semi-finals that she is on another level when it comes to the rest of the women's field this season. If Vali can keep it together in Snowshoe then we expect her to be back on top of the podium. Nina Hoffmann
Nina Hoffmann has come good for the second half of the season and has carried a lot of confidence from her win in Andorra. Nina had a tough week of illness in Les Gets although she still managed to take home third in finals. Nina headed to North America early and got some extra time between the tape at last weekend's US Open in Killington where she won by 3.6 seconds. Looking across the season Nina has four top-three finishes this season and so far has yet to drop below eighth in 2023.Marine Cabirou
Marine Cabirou is fresh off a win on home soil in Les Gets as she backs up an incredible season of results. Marine is looking back on top form after struggling with injuries over the past few years and is yet to fall outside the top six this season. Marine Cabirou is very much in the running for a top overall finish and will be wanting to repeat her Les Gets performance in Snowshoe.
Elite Men's PicksLoic Bruni
Loic Bruni is our first pick for a top result this weekend as he continues his battle to secure the 2023 overall title. With only two rounds left Loic Bruni will be wanting to extend his lead going into the final round of the year as he is only 57 points ahead of Jackson Goldstone after Les Gets. Loic has been a strong performer in past Snowshoe races with finishes of no lower than fourth place. A crash land DNF in 2022 did mess up a trend of great results here but Loic Bruni seems to be on a mission this year to take the overall after missing out on the World Champs title in Fort William.Dakotah Norton
Dakotah Norton is a rider who has really come good in the second part of the season as he followed up a 2nd place in Loudenvielle with a mostly strong showing in Les Gets. A finals slide-out ended a good weekend for Dakotah after going third in both qualifying and semi-finals. Last weekend Dakotah took the win at the US Open with a one-second lead over future racing talent Asa Vermette. As we head into the race week in Snowshoe Dakotah will be wanting to keep the wins coming as he will look to take the top podium spot on home soil.Jackson Goldstone
Our final main pick for the elite men's racing is Jackson Goldstone who is having an incredible first year of racing in the elite category and is fully delivering on the pre-season hype. Apart from a weather-affected result in Andorra, Jackson has been at the sharp end of the results sheet at every round and comes into Snowshoe with a fifth place at last weekend's US Open.
Honourable Mentions
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend. Monika Hrastnik
Monika Hrastnik heads to Snowshoe after a career-best 2nd place in Les Gets and her best result since Leogang in 2021. Monika has done well in Snowshoe before and could be a real podium threat as we kick off the North America leg of the 2023 season. Greg Minnaar
Greg Minnaar seems to be picking up momentum in the final rounds of 2023 as he followed up a 2nd place in Andorra with 12th in Loudenvielle and 7th in Les Gets. Coming off a 3rd at last weekend's US Open Greg Minnaar has already secured a top result on American soil going into Snowshoe. Looking at past results Greg has a DNF and DNS for the 2021 doubleheader but in both 2019 and 2022, he managed to take fifth place. If Greg can put together a full run we think he could make it onto the box at the penultimate round.
Who Would You Pick?
If anyone wants to see what might have been the most exciting and nerve wracking final race of a season, go watch either (or both) of the Red Bull videos linked below. The 2019 overall champion was decided by the final run of the day, by a man who wasn't in contention for it. Danny Hart was the last man down the mountain, and how he raced decided the overall winner. Two of the most memorable and iconic downhill runs ever belong to him.
Video title: "The DH Battle Nobody Will Ever Forget | UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe 2019 w/ Bruni, Pierron & Hart"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0q_1etEUABs&t=327s
Video title: "The Greatest Bike Race Ever Seen | UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe 2019"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5oOowiQrGE
(If you're not a fan of Rob Warner or Danny Hart, maybe these will change your opinion.)